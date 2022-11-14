Two individuals are facing multiple felony charges in Fayette County Court after their arrests last week. 56 year old Lisa E. Tedrick has been charged in Fayette County Court with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Felon for allegedly possessing ammunition. The Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Weapons by Felon charges are both Class 3 Felonies while the other charge is a Misdemeanor.

FAYETTE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO