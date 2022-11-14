Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Man in his 60s battered by man at Circle K
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information on an aggravated battery that occurred at Circle K located at 2461 W Monroe St. in Springfield, IL. We're told the victim was over 60 years old and walked with a cane because of an injury, was...
newschannel20.com
Four men arrested after shot fired on Ash Street
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Four men were arrested on Tuesday after the Springfield Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert. Police say that one round was fired in the 2100 block of East Ash Street. We're told when the police officers arrived they saw several subjects walking away from...
WAND TV
Coroner's jury rules Lovington man's death homicide
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County Coroner's Jury ruled a Lovington man's cause of death as homicide. According to Illinois State Police investigators, Michael Peck, 54, of Lovington was found stabbed to death in his kitchen. >>Police: Man stabbed to death in 'neighborhood dispute'. During the coroner's inquest...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for Pekin murder
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police arrested 20-year-old Kolby Kincade of Pekin for the death of a 53-year-old man Tuesday. According to a Pekin police press release, Kincade was arrested for first-degree murder, in addition to two previous charges of criminal damage to property and aggravated battery. On Oct....
wmay.com
Report: Driver Had Been Stopped By Police Shortly Before Fatal I-55 Crash
The Auburn man who is now facing charges in a fatal crash on Interstate 55 last week had been stopped by police shortly before the deadly collision, but left the scene in defiance of the officer’s instructions. The State Journal-Register reports that a Divernon police officer pulled 44-year-old Shane...
foxillinois.com
ISP: Workers caught selling alcohol to minors
PONTIAC, ILL. (WICS) — Multiple stores sold alcohol to minors in Macon County during November, according to the Illinois State Police (ISP). ISP says they ran an Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) surveillance. The goals of ACE are to enforce underage drinking laws and save lives by preventing impaired driving...
Herald & Review
Jury acquits Decatur man of murder
DECATUR — A jury acquitted Talmel T. Wilson Jr. of murder Tuesday afternoon. The jurors had retired to consider their verdict at 11:12 a.m. in the shooting death of 28-year-old Suave Turner and were back in Macon County Circuit Court with their decision at 2:06 p.m. Judge Jeffrey Geisler...
WAND TV
Man found not guilty in murder of Suave Turner
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A verdict was reached in the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a Decatur man. Talmel Wilson Junior, 20, was accused of shooting and killing Suave L. Turner, 28. Tuesday, a jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder. Monday afternoon the...
wlds.com
Auburn Man Who Pleaded Guilty to Involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Arrested for Fatal I-55 Crash
An Auburn man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer and members of the media during the January 6th Capitol Riot has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. The State Journal Register reports that 44 year...
WAND TV
Car crash involves man who was on the way to hospital with gunshot wound to the head
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Update: 5:30 p.m. Decatur Police confirmed that a 22-year-old man was shot in the head while driving his car. The wound was a graze and the man began driving himself to the hospital. On the way to the hospital, the man crashed into another passenger...
newschannel20.com
Driver arrested for DUI in Fox Bridge Road crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One person has been arrested after a crash Sunday night. It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Fox Bridge Road. Springfield Police say the driver involved in the single-vehicle crash was taken to Springfield Memorial Health. They were later arrested for driving under the influence. We'll...
Highland, Illinois man wanted for stalking, burglary
Police in Highland, Illinois, are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on charges in Madison County.
Effingham Radio
Two Individuals Facing Multiple Felony Charges In Fayette County Court
Two individuals are facing multiple felony charges in Fayette County Court after their arrests last week. 56 year old Lisa E. Tedrick has been charged in Fayette County Court with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Felon for allegedly possessing ammunition. The Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Weapons by Felon charges are both Class 3 Felonies while the other charge is a Misdemeanor.
wmay.com
Report: Businessman Facing Forfeiture Of Home In Drug Case
A Springfield businessman could wind up forfeiting his expensive west-side home after he was indicted last month on federal drug charges. The Illinois Times reports Joshua Lindvall is accused of distributing drugs from his $667,000 home in the Reserve subdivision near Panther Creek. Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of the home, Lindvall’s car, and dozens of firearms found in the home. Another man is also facing charges in the alleged drug conspiracy.
geneseorepublic.com
Illinois man who pleaded guilty to Jan. 6 attack is arrested in fatal Interstate 55 crash
A 44-year-old Auburn, Ill., man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. Illinois State Police confirmed Sunday morning Shane...
newschannel20.com
Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
Herald & Review
Decatur catalytic converter thief gets prison and a plea deal
DECATUR — Mitchell R. Chapman, the Decatur man who made a living stealing catalytic converters, took a plea deal that saw him sentenced to three years in prison. The deal, negotiated by defense attorney Philip Tibbs, required prosecutors to drop three additional burglary charges along with two counts of aiding and abetting in the possession of stolen property and a further charge of possession of burglary tools.
foxillinois.com
Officials create new penalties for individuals who sell fentanyl
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A press conference was held in Springfield on Tuesday, to unveil legislation for two new offenses and penalties for individuals who intentionally sell scheduled drugs with fentanyl or use electronic communication devices to sell fentanyl. Senate Bill 4221 would amend the manufacture and delivery offense...
foxillinois.com
Cougar captured in Springfield doing well at new home
CENTER POINT, Ind. (WICS/WRSP) — The 2-year-old cougar captured in Springfield, Illinois is doing well at his new home in Indiana. The cougar made headlines in October after sightings in Nebraska, Iowa and eventually central Illinois. Illinois Conservation Police tell us he was found Friday, Oct. 28 on the...
foxillinois.com
Ansar Shrine Circus brings show to Springfield for 75th year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sunday was the final day of the Ansar Shrine Circus. The three-ring circus is a longstanding annual Springfield tradition. Crowds saw an assortment of acts from clowns clowning around to more gravity-defying stunts such as the sphere of fear. “You know there’s a lot going...
