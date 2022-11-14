ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

katcountry989.com

North Shore Winter Storm Warning

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Winter Storm Warning for lake effect snow has been expanded to cover all of Lake and Cook Counties until 6 a-m Wednesday. Snowfall reports range from 8 inches to over 13 inches through Monday night with another 6 to 12 inches possible on Tuesday and Tuesday night.
DULUTH, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Winter weather conditions across Minnesota resulted in 566 accidents today and one fatality

Screenshot from StormChasingVideo.com Livestream.MnDOT and StormChasingVideo.com. Between 6 AM - 9 PM today, Monday, November 14, 2022, the Minnesota State Patrol reported a total of 566 accidents across the state of Minnesota as winter weather worked across the entire region today. of the 566 accidents, 46 of those were injury accidents with one being a fatal crash.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

MNDOT Clears Trees Along Highway 73 North Of Duluth

Drivers along Highway 73 north of Duluth will want to be extra alert during the next few days. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of their plans to clear trees along part of that route - November 16 through November 18 as preparation work for a future project.
DULUTH, MN
knsiradio.com

DNR Posts Deer Hunting Numbers as Firearms Season Closes in Much of Minnesota

(KNSI) — The Department of Natural Resources says the central and southern Minnesota firearms hunting season was a success. According to the DNR, hunters shot 137,122 deer from November 5th to the 15th. Around 90,000 deer were taken in zone two, which covers the southern and western two-thirds of the state. Hunters saw the most success around Detroit Lakes, Staples, Park Rapids and Wadena, with 6,283 deer harvested.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Snow Expected for Much of Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for central Minnesota. The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will begin across western Minnesota late Sunday night, spread east to the I-35 corridor by mid-morning Monday, and then overspread western Wisconsin around midday.
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Authorities warn drivers of slippery conditions across Northland

DULUTH, MN -- Authorities are warning drivers of slippery conditions across the Northland Monday morning. Around 9:25 a.m., a pickup truck slid off the road on I-35 near the Central Avenue entrance ramp in Duluth. Traffic in that area could be delayed. Another crash was reported on I-35 near between...
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Accumulating snow for Twin Cities followed by subzero wind chills

Numerous rounds of light snow are expected in the Twin Cities and most of Minnesota this week as low-pressure system sits and spins over the region. According to the National Weather Service, the "persistent" system will deliver snow beginning Monday morning and last until Tuesday night. It'll be snowing most of that time, but it shouldn't add up to more than a inch or two.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Day Dinner In The Duluth – Superior Area

Thanksgiving is a time to get with friends and family to share food and memories. but if you don't want to deal with cooking this year, where can you go? Thankfully you do have some great options this holiday where these restaurants are not only open, but if you want you can enjoy servings of all the fixings we love this time of year.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

The Social House Adding Another Location In Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn. — The Social House restaurant will be opening a second location in Canal Park. Fox 21 confirmed with the owners that they are opening another restaurant in Famous Dave’s old location. A few weeks ago, Famous Dave’s moved out of Canal Park and up to Hermantown....
DULUTH, MN
B105

Renowned Comedian Shops In Downtown Duluth

The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. Throughout the year, there have been quite a few and the latest comes from a renowned comedian. Who has all visited the wonderful city of Duluth this year? Actor Joel McKinnon Miller, known for his role as Scully on the hit show 'Brooklyn 99' has been spotted in the area quite a few times this year. Most recently, he even stopped by the station:
DULUTH, MN
B105

Duluth Named One Of The Most Charming Christmas Towns

Duluth sure is getting some love these days! We've made it onto a few national lists regarding winter wonderlands and such and now, we've made the cut for another! Yahoo has named Duluth one of the most charming Christmas towns. Earlier this month, TODAY named Duluth one of the best...
DULUTH, MN
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota.

