Renowned Comedian Shops In Downtown Duluth

The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. Throughout the year, there have been quite a few and the latest comes from a renowned comedian. Who has all visited the wonderful city of Duluth this year? Actor Joel McKinnon Miller, known for his role as Scully on the hit show 'Brooklyn 99' has been spotted in the area quite a few times this year. Most recently, he even stopped by the station:
Duluth Named One Of The Most Charming Christmas Towns

Duluth sure is getting some love these days! We've made it onto a few national lists regarding winter wonderlands and such and now, we've made the cut for another! Yahoo has named Duluth one of the most charming Christmas towns. Earlier this month, TODAY named Duluth one of the best...
National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves

To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
New Tattoo Shop Has Opened In Downtown Duluth

There is a new place to get tattoos and piercings done in Duluth, and it is located in downtown. The newest shop in town is called The House Of Pain Tattoo & Piercing Inc. They of course specialize in tattoo and body piercings and claim to sport the longest hours of availability in the area.
TODAY Names Duluth One Of The Best Christmas Towns

Duluth is finally getting the credit we deserve! While winters may be long and cold here, we still have a lot to offer and that was put on national display with a new study that came out on Thursday (November 10th). Other areas nearby have gotten some recognition lately, including...
Black Woods In Duluth Announces The Return Of Bruce The Mascot

He's back! But he's not the same man he was a month ago. Black Woods Grill and Bar on the Lake has announced the return of Bruce - the beloved mascot who had stood guard at the front entry way of the restaurant on London Road since it first opened up. The popular restaurant took to their Facebook page to make the announcement that the mascot had returned from his "vacation".
