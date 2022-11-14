Read full article on original website
Snow, My Goodness! Here’s How Much Minnesota’s North Shore Received This Week
Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Northland. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North Shore. Heading into the week, the expectation was...
Minnesota DNR Reminds Parents To Watch Out For This Danger On Thanksgiving Weekend
I spoke with Nicole Biagi with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources today about some safety tips for early ice in Minnesota. She brought up a great reminder for the Thanksgiving Weekend that's coming up in just days. Nicole is the Ice Safety Coordinator with the Minnesota DNR. It's actually...
Hundreds Of Crashes On Minnesota Roads Remind Us Ice Is Not Our Friend [VIDEO]
Minnesota had some significant snowfalls as we approach what some call the Frozen Tundra season. Hundreds of crashes were reported throughout the Land of 10,000 Lakes and some were caught on video. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be...
Avoid Long Weekend Parking Lines By Riding The Shuttle Train To Duluth’s Bentleyville
Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" will be opening for the 2022 season on Saturday, November 19, when Santa skydives into Bayfront Festival Park at 4:55 p.m. The attraction draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, and busiest time to go is on Fridays and Saturday. If you live in the...
Douglas County’s Snowplow Trucks Now Feature Flashing Green Lights For Safety
It's a new look and from the recent weather forecast - just in time! Douglas County Highway Department's new snowplow trucks are the first in the area to debut the new fluorescent green warning lights - a light style recently approved by the Wisconsin State Legislature. The light style and...
Renowned Comedian Shops In Downtown Duluth
The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. Throughout the year, there have been quite a few and the latest comes from a renowned comedian. Who has all visited the wonderful city of Duluth this year? Actor Joel McKinnon Miller, known for his role as Scully on the hit show 'Brooklyn 99' has been spotted in the area quite a few times this year. Most recently, he even stopped by the station:
Duluth Named One Of The Most Charming Christmas Towns
Duluth sure is getting some love these days! We've made it onto a few national lists regarding winter wonderlands and such and now, we've made the cut for another! Yahoo has named Duluth one of the most charming Christmas towns. Earlier this month, TODAY named Duluth one of the best...
Here Is What Is New At Duluth’s Bentleyville Tour Of Lights For 2022
The 2022 Bentleyville Tour of Lights opens for the season on Saturday, November 19, marking the start of the holiday season in the Northland. Celebrating its 19th year, even the most seasoned Bentleyville visitor will be in awe of the new setup and exhibits. Starting with the entrance, you will...
Amazing Christmas Tours Begin Soon At Glensheen Mansion in Duluth
With flying this week across the Northland, the Christmas City of the North Parade good to go this Friday and Bentleyville opening for the 2022 season Saturday, it's safe to say that the holiday spirit has arrived. There are a lot of festive and fun things to do in the...
Hunter Rescued After Being Stuck In Swamp In St. Louis County
A hunter found themselves in a scary situation. The man was hunting in Portage Township in St. Louis County. He was trying to walk across a partially frozen swamp when he broke through in an area south of Crane Lake. He was then unable to free himself and was stuck...
Duluth’s Natural Surface Trails Closed During Annual Freeze/Thaw Cycle
After an unseasonably warm start to last week, this week ended with a return to reality with freezing rain and snow. It's a reminder that winter is indeed coming and that transition also means outdoor enthusiasts will have to temporarily refrain from using some of Duluth's trails. The City of...
Flashback Video! A Behind The Scenes Look At Duluth’s Bentleyville “Tour Of Lights”
As the Bentleyville "Tour Of Lights" prepares to open for their 2022 season in Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park, it reminds me of the time I got to take a behind the scenes look at the popular attraction. The year was 2015 and the Northland was enjoying the beginning of an...
National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves
To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
New Tattoo Shop Has Opened In Downtown Duluth
There is a new place to get tattoos and piercings done in Duluth, and it is located in downtown. The newest shop in town is called The House Of Pain Tattoo & Piercing Inc. They of course specialize in tattoo and body piercings and claim to sport the longest hours of availability in the area.
Homestead Application Deadline For St. Louis County Residents Approaches
If you've bought a new property within St. Louis County - especially if you've moved from one home to another - there's an important deadline you'll want to know about. The County Assessors office is reminding individuals about the upcoming deadline to apply for Homestead Classification. That deadline is December 30, 2022.
TODAY Names Duluth One Of The Best Christmas Towns
Duluth is finally getting the credit we deserve! While winters may be long and cold here, we still have a lot to offer and that was put on national display with a new study that came out on Thursday (November 10th). Other areas nearby have gotten some recognition lately, including...
Duluth Hiker Comes Across Buck Chasing Doe In Rut And Things Get Scary
I saw this video posted from last weekend where a man has a close call with an 8-point buck. According to his description, he was hiking near Enger Tower in Duluth when a doe came running by him just feet away. That's when a buck came up and started acting aggressively.
Black Woods In Duluth Announces The Return Of Bruce The Mascot
He's back! But he's not the same man he was a month ago. Black Woods Grill and Bar on the Lake has announced the return of Bruce - the beloved mascot who had stood guard at the front entry way of the restaurant on London Road since it first opened up. The popular restaurant took to their Facebook page to make the announcement that the mascot had returned from his "vacation".
Duluth Fire Department Hosting Final Car Seat Clinic of 2022 Thursday
The Duluth Fire Department is reminding Northland parents and caregivers that their final car seat clinic of the year is coming up this Thursday, November 17. Registration is no longer required and checks at clinics will be completed on a first come, first served basis. The Duluth Fire Department, in...
Minnesota’s Smallest Secret Lake Can Only Be Reached By Foot
We love our lakes in Minnesota. Heck, we are the land of 10,000 lakes don't ya know? Recently I dug into some fun facts, like did you know that the deepest lake in Minnesota isn't even a real lake and was once used by NASA? Yeah, crazy!. It's not an...
