Wales rule out injured Lydiate and Rowlands

Wales' Will Rowlands during the rugby union international match between Wales and Argentina at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff Wales, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Forwards Dan Lydiate and Will Rowlands were withdrawn from Wales’ squad on Monday after their injuries in the rugby test win over Argentina at the weekend.

Lydiate broke his left forearm in the first half and Rowlands suffered a left shoulder injury in the second half and neither finished the 20-13 win in Cardiff on Saturday.

Wales wore black armbands in memory of Lydiate’s father, John Lydiate, who died the previous weekend.

Uncapped locks Dafydd Jenkins of Exeter and Rhys Davies of Ospreys were summoned by Wales. Both have been part of Wales camps.

The team plays Georgia this weekend and Australia next week, both in Cardiff.

___

