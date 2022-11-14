ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FedEx Freight announces ‘temporary’ furloughs ahead of holidays

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
FedEx Freight announced it would be furloughing some of its employees in the U.S. beginning in December.

FedEx Freight, the less-than-truckload arm of FedEx, said Saturday the furloughs would begin in December but did not say how many drivers would be impacted, FreightWaves reported.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for FedEx Freight described the furloughs as temporary and a necessary response to “current business conditions impacting volumes,” and said that some eligible employees will be offered permanent transfers to other FedEx locations with job openings.

FedEx Freight employs approximately 45,000 people, FreightWaves reported.

In its emailed statement, FedEx Freight said the company would maintain health benefits and offer other financial incentives for furloughed employees, and will bring back the employees as circumstances allow.

The furloughs are expected to last approximately 90 days, FreightWaves reported.

