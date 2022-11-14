ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Biden has 'open conversation' with China's Xi over nuclear war, Russia's Ukraine invasion

By Niamh Cavanagh, Yahoo News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pg0I6_0jAQ2lLU00

President Biden said that he had an “open and candid conversation” with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

Following the meeting, which lasted over three hours, Biden said that the two were “clear” about not looking for conflict and that the U.S. and China would “work together when they can.”

The discussion took place in Bali, Indonesia, where the Group of 20 (G20) summit is being held. The talks were held alongside the formal meeting with the leaders of the 20 biggest economies.

Biden and Xi greeted each other with a handshake in front of reporters ahead of their meeting. "As the leaders of our two nations, we share responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming anything ever near conflict, and to find ways to work together on urgent global issues that require our mutual cooperation," Biden said.

During the talks, Biden stressed that both China and the U.S. should work on "transnational challenges" such as climate change, health security and global food security. A readout of the meeting published by the White House said that Biden also said the U.S. would oppose "any unilateral changes to the status quo by either side" on Xi's "One China" policy regarding Taiwan's independence. This means that the U.S. still acknowledges Beijing's claim over its neighboring island nation — reiterating Biden's comments about the U.S.'s position made at the U.N. in September.

On Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both leaders repeated their agreement that "a nuclear war should never be fought." This comes after the news that CIA Director William Burns would be meeting his Russian counterpart in Turkey on Monday to warn against the potential use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

"He is conveying a message on the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia, and the risks of escalation to strategic stability," a White House spokeswoman said.

Biden also raised concerns about North Korea's "provocative behavior" after it fired several missiles earlier this month.

The president said that he discussed China’s human rights record with Xi and said that it was a priority for his administration that the cases of detained American citizens in the People’s Republic were resolved.

Biden announced that both he and Xi agreed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would visit China to follow up on the discussions.

It was the first face-to-face meeting since both became leaders of their respective countries. They had met previously as vice presidents in 2011 when Biden visited China.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Ukraine experts join probe of fatal missile blast in Poland

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Experts from Ukraine have joined Polish and American investigators who are looking into a missile blast that killed two men in eastern Poland this week. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday that the Ukrainian experts were at the grain-drying facility in the...
KRMG

Biden's economic team losing adviser Rouse after midterms

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A key member of President Joe Biden's economic team, Cecilia Rouse, will leave his administration in the spring, a White House official said Friday. Rouse took academic leave from Princeton University to serve as chair of Biden's Council of Economic Advisers, and she plans to return to there. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss personnel changes and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Finland to start building fence on Russian border next year

HELSINKI — (AP) — Construction of a planned barbed-wired fence along the Finland's long border with Russia will start early next year, Finnish border guard officials said Friday, amid concerns in the Nordic country over the changing security environment in Europe. The initial three kilometer (1.8 mile) stretch...
KRMG

Biden says inflation help is coming but 'will take time'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden cautioned on Friday that “it's going to take time” for inflation to recede, but he offered fresh assurance that legislation he signed earlier this year will soon help limit costs for health care and energy. He made the remarks...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

EXPLAINER: What Griner may endure in Russian penal system

LONDON — (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a remote Russian penal colony that human rights advocates say is known for harsh conditions and violent criminals. It's in a region once synonymous with the Soviet gulag. Griner was...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Former German reserve officer convicted of spying for Russia

BERLIN — (AP) — A former German military reserve officer was convicted Friday of spying for Russian intelligence for several years and given a suspended sentence of a year and nine months. The Duesseldorf state court found that the defendant was in contact from October 2014 at the...
KRMG

Saudi prince's new title key to dodging lawsuit over killing

WASHINGTON — (AP) — It raised eyebrows six weeks ago when Saudi Arabia’s aged king, Salman, named his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as prime minister. The kingdom’s laws designate the king as prime minister. King Salman had to declare a temporary exception to loan out the title, and at the same time made clear he retains key duties.
VIRGINIA STATE
KRMG

IAEA: Decision on Fukushima wastewater release up to Japan

TOKYO — (AP) — The head of a taskforce from the International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday it is examining whether Japan's planned release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant meets international standards, but the decision on whether to go ahead with the plan is up to the Japanese government.
KRMG

Blaming Kurds for unrest, Iran threatens Iraq with offensive

BAGHDAD — (AP) — A senior Iranian military official visiting Baghdad this week threatened Iraq with a ground military operation in the country’s north if the Iraqi army does not fortify the countries’ shared border against Kurdish opposition groups, multiple Iraqi and Kurdish officials said. Such...
KRMG

Ghanaian girl cuts through jargon, delivers message at COP27

SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — By their very nature, U.N. climate negotiations are filled with scientific and diplomatic jargon. So, when 10-year-old Nakeeyat Dramani Sam spoke during a plenary session Friday with hundreds of delegates, her soft voice and direct message cut through the dryness, a reminder to negotiators and everybody listening that decisions made at climate talks can have a direct impact on people.
KRMG

Poll: Religious Americans less worried about climate change

NEW YORK — (AP) — Most adults in the United States – including a large majority of Christians and people who identify with other religions – consider the Earth sacred and believe God gave humans a duty to care for it. But highly religious Americans –...
KRMG

World Cup fans ready to celebrate despite stadium beer ban

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Flag-draped fans poured into Qatar on Friday ahead of the Middle East's first World Cup as organizers banned the sale of beer at stadiums — a last-minute decision that stunned FIFA sponsor Budweiser but was largely welcomed by the country's conservative Muslims and shrugged off by some visitors.
KRMG

Foundations call for cooperation, some new pledges at COP27

As communities around the globe press their case at the COP27 conference in Egypt that climate damage is forcing migration and causing suffering as never before, philanthropic foundations pooled their resources to donate more than $2 billion to support climate adaptation projects. Overall, though the amount of charitable funding directed toward climate related projects remains small.
KRMG

Nigerian soldier opens fire at northeast base, killing two

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — A Nigerian soldier opened fire in a military base, killing an aid worker and a fellow soldier in the country’s northeast region where troops are fighting decade-long extremist violence, authorities said. Samson Nantip Zhakom, a spokesman for the Nigerian army, said troops...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
104K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy