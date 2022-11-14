Read full article on original website
NEW YORK (AP) — Jett Howard scored 17 points as No. 20 Michigan pulled away in the second half for a 91-60 rout of Pittsburgh on Wednesday night in the Legends Classic semifinals. After struggling to get past Eastern Michigan on Friday, the Wolverines (3-0) struggled at times during the first half before seizing control early in the second. Joey Baker and Kobe Bufkin added 14 apiece for Michigan. Hunter Dickinson totaled 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists as Michigan shot 72 in the second half and 58.3% overall. Jamarius Burton led Pittsburgh (1-2) with 14 points and Blake Hinson added 13.
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Led by Enoch Cheeks' 21 points, the Robert Morris Colonials defeated the West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats 111-56 on Wednesday night. The Colonials improved to 2-1 with the win.
