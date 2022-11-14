Read full article on original website
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Day 1 of Darrell Brooks SentencingAction NewsMilwaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks sentenced to six life sentences plus 762 yearsThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
gomarquette.com
#MUBB Hosts LIU Thursday At 7:30 p.m. CT
The Marquette University men's basketball team (2-1, 0-0 BIG EAST) returns home to host LIU (1-1, 0-0 NEC) on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. CT in Fiserv Forum. FS2 features the television broadcast, with Telly Hughes (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (analyst) calling the action. Following Thursday's outing, the Golden Eagles will travel to Ft. Myers, Florida, for the Rocket Mortgage Tip-Off Nov. 21-23. Marquette Supporting Nike's N7 Initiative.
gomarquette.com
WBB Travels to Bahamas for Battle 4 Atlantis
Golden Eagles to compete in one of the nation's premiere tournaments. The Marquette women's basketball team (3-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) hits the road for the first time during its 2022-23 campaign this weekend as it travels to the Bahamas to compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis. In what has become one of the nation's top women's basketball tournaments, the Battle 4 Atlantis boasts an incredibly strong field including six teams that are in or are receiving votes in the most recent AP Top 25 poll, and three teams in the top 15.
95.5 FM WIFC
Badgers Win, Marquette Doesn’t
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The Wisconsin mens basketball team knocked off a pesky UW-Green Bay squad 56-45 on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center. The Badgers survived on a night when Tyler Wahl struggled and the team didn’t shoot well from inside. They did hit 8-19 from Three Point range.
247Sports
Purdue downs Marquette to remain perfect
Zach Edey posted his third double-double of the season with 20 points and 13 rebounds, and freshman Braden Smith added 20 to lead Purdue to a 75-70 win over Marquette on Tuesday evening. The Boilermakers, which improved to 2-2 in the Gavitt Games, is now 3-0 on the season. After...
gomarquette.com
#MUBB Falls 75-70 at Purdue In Gavitt Tipoff Games
The Marquette University men's basketball team (2-1, 0-0 BIG EAST) dropped a 75-70 decision against Purdue (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday night in non-conference action at Mackey Arena. Tuesday's outing was part of the Gavitt Games Tip-Off series, which features matchups between the BIG EAST and Big Ten conferences....
gomarquette.com
#MBB Travels To Purdue Tuesday For Gavitt Tipoff Games
Annual BIG EAST-Big Ten series enters seventh year in 2022-23 The Marquette University men's basketball team (2-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) hits the road for the first time this season when the team travels to Purdue (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. CT for a matchup in the annual Gavitt Tipoff Games series between the BIG EAST and Big Ten. FS1 features the national television broadcast, with Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (analyst) calling the action. Following Tuesday's outing, the Golden Eagles will travel to Ft. Myers, Florida, for the Rocket Mortgage Tip-Off Nov. 21-23. Gavitt Tip-Off Games Honors BIG EAST Legend.
gopios.com
Carroll Athletics Announces a Change of Leadership in Men’s Basketball Program
WAUKESHA, Wis. – Director of Athletics Michael Schulist has announced a change of leadership in the men's basketball program, with Head Coach Paul Combs stepping down from his position after 10-years in the program. "We would like to thank coach Combs and his family for everything they've done for...
gomarquette.com
Register now for the 31st Blue & Gold Fund Auction
5:30 p.m. – Cocktails and reception with Marquette student-athletes. 1442 W. Wisconsin Ave., Marquette University campus. $125 per young alumni (MU undergrad years 2017-2022) Cocktail attire. Complimentary valet parking will be provided at W. Wells and N.15th Streets. Over the last seven years, more than $4.5 million has been...
Milwaukee native wins PBR beer can art contest
Alyssa Borkowski's vapor-wave style artwork is one of ten pieces selected to be featured on PBR cans.
Radio Ink
Steve Wexler Stepping Down in Milwaukee
Steve Wexler, the vice president and market manager of Good Karma Brands’s station group in Milwaukee, will step down from his role and end his 35-year management career, the company announced on Tuesday. “We are appreciative and grateful Steve ‘Wex’ joined Good Karma to lead the Milwaukee team through...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
lbmjournal.com
Drexel Building Supply to acquire McMahon and Company
Drexel Building Supply announced Monday on its social media channels that the company plans to merge with McMahon and Company, a leading supplier of doors and millwork in Wisconsin. The deal will be official on Dec. 31, the company said. Family-owned McMahon and Company was established in 1996. The company...
This Pretty Christmas Town in Wisconsin Has All The Hallmark Movie Vibes You Love
If you've ever visited Cedarburg, Wisconsin before, I'm sure you're well aware of the historic charm it provides, but have you ever seen it at Christmas? It's straight out of a Hallmark movie!. One of Wisconsin's Prettiest Christmas Towns. Being from Illinois, when I think about charming Christmas towns the...
mediamilwaukee.com
Voices of UWM Voters: Midterm 2022
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students expressed nuanced views on the issues, and they broke down across political lines when asked who they supported for Wisconsin governor in midterm 2022. Some wanted Democratic Gov. Tony Evers (who ended up winning). Others supported his Republican opponent, businessman Tim Michels. A team of UWM...
wpr.org
Milwaukee's I-94 would be expanded 8 lanes under state recommendation
Milwaukee-area commuters will see a widened Interstate 94 on the city's west side if a new recommendation from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is adopted. The department announced its preferred plan for the $1.2 billion highway expansion on Friday. It would expand the road from six lanes to eight — four lanes in each direction — on about a 3.5-mile stretch of highway that passes the Brewers' American Family Field. Its recommendation comes some 12 years after plans for the highway became a political issue, and more than 18 months since the state put it on hold in order to study its environmental impact.
communityjournal.net
Retired MPD Female Command Staff Members
Denita Ball, Edith Hudson, Heather Wurth, and Anna Ruzinski, what do these four ladies have in common. They were all high-ranking police officers for the City of Milwaukee Police Department during their careers. Fast forward to today and Denita Ball is the acting sheriff who has just replaced Sheriff Earnell Lucas. She won the election and will be swore in as the sheriff in January when her official term starts. Sheriff Ball started a little early because Lucas resigned for another security job. Chief of Police Edith Hudson is chief at Marquette University after retiring from MPD as an assistant Chief. Chief of Police Heather Wurth is the new chief of Shorewood and just recently took over earlier this year. She is the first female police chief of that city.
On Milwaukee
Charter high school breaks ground in Bronzeville
A Milwaukee charter high school broke ground Tuesday on a new building on Tuesday. Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy (HFCA)'s new building at 2212 N. Vel Phillips Ave., announced earlier this year, was designed by Engberg Anderson Architects. It will be built on a vacant lot across from the former...
empowerwisconsin.org
Justice for Danari? Chisholm and ‘progressive’ justice strike again
MADISON — Danari Peer had a smile that could light up a room, the people who knew him best say. The young Milwaukee man was filled with the kind of laughter and love that warmed everyone around him with joy. Danari was …. That’s the tense that his mother,...
ozaukeepress.com
Pioneer Rd. closure is next on I-43 list
The new interchange at I-43 and Highland Road in Mequon is now open, providing easier access to Concordia University Wisconsin, as part of the ongoing reconstruction project that will widen the stretch of freeway from Glendale to Grafton from four to six lanes. Up next will be the upgrading of...
whbl.com
Fire Hits Downtown Plymouth Music Store
Plymouth firefighters had to respond to an early morning call in the Hub City’s downtown. The Sheboygan County Sheriff says that they were alerted to a fire at the Dreams Unlimited Music Store at 215 East Mill Street shortly after 3:00 this morning. The arriving officer reported fire coming from the building, which was evacuated of residents who lived there and from nearby buildings.
