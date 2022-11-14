Denita Ball, Edith Hudson, Heather Wurth, and Anna Ruzinski, what do these four ladies have in common. They were all high-ranking police officers for the City of Milwaukee Police Department during their careers. Fast forward to today and Denita Ball is the acting sheriff who has just replaced Sheriff Earnell Lucas. She won the election and will be swore in as the sheriff in January when her official term starts. Sheriff Ball started a little early because Lucas resigned for another security job. Chief of Police Edith Hudson is chief at Marquette University after retiring from MPD as an assistant Chief. Chief of Police Heather Wurth is the new chief of Shorewood and just recently took over earlier this year. She is the first female police chief of that city.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO