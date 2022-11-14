Read full article on original website
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisiana State
KTRE
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The mother of a man accused of murdering a Joaquin woman claims her son did so as a Satanic sacrifice. According to the affidavit, Sarah Hopson, 36, died via blunt force trauma to the head at the hands of Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin. An investigator with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of Hopson’s death at about 5 p.m. on Sunday after two deputies had arrived on-scene to conduct a wellness check. The check was conducted after two individuals, Allen Price and Teresa Louviere, came to the sheriff’s office claiming “Ethan Myers had done something to Sarah Hopson.” The two explained that Hopson and and Myers had stayed with them overnight at the residence on Country Road 3635 and that, prior to going to the sheriff’s office, Myers had begun acting strange the next morning. They said they had not seen Hopson since the night before. Louviere and Price also said Myers fled their residence and appeared to have blood on him, thus sparking their concern for Hopson’s safety.
Shelby County Sheriff makes arrest connected to homicide
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham has announced the arrest of 26-year-old Ethan Myers of Joaquin, in connection with a homicide investigation. On Nov. 13, at approximately 4:00 p.m., deputies responded to a welfare check on County Road 3625 in Joaquin. Upon entering the home,...
ktalnews.com
Benton teen missing after crashing grandfather’s car
BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier Parish are asking the public for help in finding a missing teenager. Sixteen-year-old Brayson Donelson, who lives with his grandfather in Benton, was last seen asleep in his bet at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials believe he took his grandfather’s car and crashed a short time later on Hwy 162.
Natchitoches Times
Man arrested following domestic assault investigation; Narcotics and weapon seized
A domestic assault investigation has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man on several charges including the seizure of a firearm and narcotics. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies were following up on a domestic assault complaint Tuesday, Nov. 15 shortly after 6 p.m. on La. Hwy 484 south of Natchez, when a property owner called NPSO reporting a suspicious black Ford F-150 parked on their property without any headlamps on. The complainant observed the vehicle leaving traveling westbound on La. Hwy 484 and provided that information to NATCOM 911 Center.
Parents bonded out after child endangerment charges
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Two parents accused of child endangerment back in May surrendered themselves to deputies at the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office. On May 25, officials responded to a dispatch at the 3700 block of FM 95 North of a shooting that involved two children. The 3-year-old child...
Three Arrested in Bossier Drug-Deal That Lead to Shooting
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives make multiple arrests after investigating a shooting that was the result of a drug deal gone bad in Bossier Parish. The investigation began after multiple shots were fired at a residence on Espanita Circle after the suspects were paid with counterfeit money after selling drugs to one of the occupants of the residence. Fortunately, no one inside the residence was struck by the gunfire. During their investigation, detectives identified Selena Cox, 20, and Jakeldrick Alexander, 21, both of the 200 block of Jordan Street in Shreveport as suspects in the shooting.
Shreveport Felon Found Guilty on Gun and Drug Charges
A Shreveport man faces decades in jail after his conviction on drug and gun charges in Caddo District Court Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The eight-woman, four-man jury in Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom deliberated two hours before returning guilty-as-charged verdicts against Flenory Frazier III, 56. Frazier, convicted...
ktalnews.com
BPSO investigating false active shooter report at Benton HS
BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a false report of an active shooter on the campus of Benton High School late Wednesday morning. The call came in just before 11:50 a.m., reporting a white male on campus with a rifle and that students...
Game Wardens Need Your Help with Who Abused and Killed East Texas Wildlife
There are a select few people who just really make us want to hate the human race. The things that these select few people do always make us scratch our heads. We wonder why on Earth they would want to do something like this. Two incidents have occurred in East Texas that are making us wonder what is wrong with people. These incidents come from Nacogdoches and Henderson counties involving the abuse and killing of wildlife.
Several Shreveport Parents Arrested for Truancy Violations
On November 8th and 9th 2022, Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Abatement Team and Warrant Unit Members combined with Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, Truancy Assessment Services Center, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in a joint Truancy operation to combat juvenile criminal activities. The purpose of...
KWTX
Two bald eagles shot dead in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches game wardens are asking for the public’s help in locating the criminal that shot and killed two bald eagles on or around Oct. 28. This crime took place on County Road 283 in Nacogdoches County. Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward...
Louisiana Parent Arrested After Allegedly Hitting a School Teacher with His Vehicle
Louisiana Parent Arrested After Allegedly Hitting a School Teacher with His Vehicle. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that deputies arrested a parent in Keithville, Louisiana after he allegedly hit a school employee with his car on Friday, November 11, 2022. Deputies were summoned to...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Inmate dies following sudden medical event
According to Sheriff Stuart Wright, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating the sudden death of an offender at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Offender Carlos Thomas, 45, was transported on Nov. 10 to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaints of severe...
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish announces mugshots are back
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that mugshots are back. A few months ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill No. 729, now making it ACT No. 494. The law now prohibits the release of mugshots of arrested individuals depending on the crime.
KSLA
Coroner names man struck, killed in motel parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man that was struck and killed in the early morning on Friday, Nov. 11. Officals say Markeil G. Tyson was struck by at least two tractor-trailer rigs in a motel parking lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspect reckless driver arrested on warrants
In investigating a possible reckless driver, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office took a man and a juvenile into custody on various charges. The Sheriff’s Office received a report Tuesday afternoon of a reckless driver in a gold van on Interstate 20 coming from Ouachita Parish. A vehicle matching the description was spotted by Deputy D Johnston around mile marker 61.
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs man struck by multiple big rigs
The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas. People...
ktalnews.com
NPSO: Speeding driver arrested after tossing AR-15 out window
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man is in jail after deputies say he threw an AR-15 from his car while stopping him for speeding. Officials say Khalil B. Wadood, of Natchitoches, was driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit Sunday afternoon in a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro. Deputies clocked him at 98 mph in a 75 mph zone while patrolling I-49 south of Natchitoches.
KTBS
Coroner's office identifies man killed in parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man struck and killed in a west Shreveport motel parking area early Friday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Markeil G. Tyson of Shreveport was struck by at least two tractor-trailer rigs in the predawn hours in the lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive.
Two people hit, killed by 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 west of Beaumont Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday night after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont. Deandre Wall, 25 of Paige, Tx and Brandy Epps, 25, of Henderson, Tx, were killed near the 843 mile marker of Interstate 10 just west of Smith Road according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
