CHICAGO (CBS)-- A person is dead after a crash involving one vehicle in suburban Lincolnwood.

Lincolnwood police said an SUV, traveling at a high speed, left the roadway and crashed into a tree in the 4300 block of Touhy Avenue around 4 a.m.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.