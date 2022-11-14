Read full article on original website
US Treasury Promotes Bank-FinTech Partnerships
The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a report Wednesday (Nov. 16) encouraging collaboration between banks and FinTechs, provided it is done responsibly. The report finds a number of financial technology companies (FinTechs) competing with banks. It argues that while FinTechs have offered new capabilities, they also create new risks to consumer protection and market integrity. It calls for more oversight of non-bank firms.
Report: Italian Bank Intesa to Sell Stake in Payments Firm Nexi
Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has reportedly announced it will sell its stake in the Italian payments firm Nexi while continuing its strategic relationship with the company. The bank’s stake is equal to 5.1% of the payments firm’s capital, a share that has diminished from a 9.9% holding in 2019 because Nexi issued new shares after two mergers — one with the Danish firm Nets and another with the Italian company SIA — Reuters reported Monday (Nov. 14).
Bankful Looks to Help Unbanked SMBs After Rebrand
Payment service provider Pinwheel is rebranding as Bankful as it shifts from serving smaller businesses to financial institutions of all sizes. According to a Wednesday (Nov. 16) news release, banks can now offer their clients integrations into website builders and eCommerce platforms like Wix. “This rebrand ushers in a fundamentally...
UK FinTech Banked Raises $15M for US Expansion
U.K.-based FinTech Banked has raised over $15 million in a Series A round, according to a press release on Tuesday (Nov. 15). The round was led by Insight Partners and supported by Citi, National Australia Bank Ventures, and Banked’s recently announced commercial partner Rapyd. The latest injection of capital means Banked has raised over $50 million to date.
Neobank Licensing Sets Stage for Saudi FinTech Acceleration
In the evolution of FinTech in any given market, there are certain phases and milestones that can be observed. For example, the development of payment applications typically precipitates a wave of digital banks that cater to increased consumer appetite for digital payments. In Saudi Arabia, for example, the central bank-backed...
Report: Amazon to Lay Off 10,000 Employees
Amazon is reportedly looking to lay off approximately 10,000 employees this month, the first and largest such move in the company’s history. According to a New York Times report Monday (Nov. 14), which cited unnamed sources familiar with the staffing reduction, the cuts would be focused on Amazon’s devices division — which includes the company’s voice-assistant Alexa — as well as its retail and human resources departments.
Costco's Credit Card Changes in a Way You Won't Like
Credit card companies might not be all the same, but they have to work hard to differentiate themselves to customers. Consumers might not understand the finer points of what separates Visa from American Express, but they do have an understanding of which card gives them more perks. Credit card companies...
American Express and Square Team on New Seller Credit Card
American Express and commerce solutions provider Square have partnered to create a forthcoming credit card that will be designed for Square sellers. The Square Credit Card is to be available to eligible Square Sellers in the United States, with additional details to be announced next year, the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 16) press release.
Credit Cards To Discontinue And Go Obsolete (Opinion)
Retailers are trying to outdo each other with self-checkout advancements. Residents and officials expressed concerns about this technology. But stores plan to go forward with innovations and add more digital features. These changes could further inconvenience shoppers who will see credit card use decline. They will need to use their smartphones to access registers. Similar updates are underway at the subway in New York.
B2B Platform Solv Kenya and Cellulant Offer Payment and Collection Services
Pan-African payments provider Cellulant and B2B digital platform Solv Kenya have partnered to enable small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to reconcile, receive and view all their payments in one place and while on the go. With the partnership, SMBs using Solv Kenya’s platform can access Cellulant’s digital payment and collections...
JPMorgan Payment Annouces New EMEA Co-Head
JPMorgan Payments is appointing Ludovic Houri as its new co-head of EMEA payments and commerce solutions, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 16) press release emailed to PYMNTS. Before coming to JPMorgan, Houri was the CEO of Dalenys, a Belgian payment platform, and vice president of product, payment and acquiring at Ingenico, which has since been acquired and resold by Worldline.
Business Insider
How to use a Visa gift card to shop on Amazon, despite it not being directly accepted
Amazon doesn't directly let you use Visa gift cards. To use a Visa gift card on Amazon, you essentially have to trick the site into thinking you're adding another credit or debit card onto your account, and not using a gift card at all. Make sure your Visa gift card...
Neobank Varo Begins Offering Zelle Access
Varo will offer the peer-to-peer payment network Zelle as part of its mobile app, the digital bank announced Tuesday (Nov. 15). With this launch, Varo says it has become the first all-digital bank to offer Zelle in its app without needing a partnership with a bank. “The addition of Zelle...
Opn Enters US Payments Market With $400M MerchantE Deal
Japanese FinTech unicorn Opn has entered the American payments market with its purchase of MerchantE, a B2B digital commerce platform. “With the acquisition, Opn’s global footprint now spans seven countries, including the U.S., the largest growing market for embedded finance solutions,” the company announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) in a press release on its website.
LianLian Partnership With European FinTechs Boosts eCommerce Financing Offering
Cross-border payment service provider LianLian Global is teaming up with three European FinTechs to boost financing options for eCommerce merchants. The company said named the three firms in a Monday (Nov. 14) press release: Spanish eCommerce technology company RITMO, as well as the embedded finance company YouLend and the small business lending platform Iwoca, both based in the U.K.
SMB Financial Automation Firm BILL Buys Finmark and Aims to Expand
Financial automation software provider BILL announced Wednesday (Nov. 16) that it has completed its acquisition of SMB financial planning company Finmark. BILL first revealed the acquisition agreement on Nov. 3, stating at that time that the move to acquire Finmark came as a way to expand BILL’s SMB planning and cash flow analytics capabilities.
FIs Embrace Biometric Payment Cards To Improve Security, Enhance User Experience
Last month, biometric payment cards that incorporate fingerprint scanners received a significant boost thanks to the publication of new specifications by EMVCo, the global card standards-setting body owned by Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, JCB and UnionPay. Among other things, the new EMV Contactless Kernel Specification is intended to accelerate...
Amazon Begins Layoffs in Devices & Services Organization
Amazon has notified employees of layoffs after deciding to consolidate some teams and programs within its Devices & Services organization. The firm did not specify the number of employees affected, but said it notified them Tuesday (Nov. 16), according to a blog post on the company’s website. “As you...
API Marketplaces Boost Economic Growth, Accelerate Digitization of Africa’s Informal Sector
From funding development projects to enabling trade, banks not only play a central role in fostering economic growth across the African region. Financial institutions (FIs) are also at the forefront of efforts to digitize African payments, Richard Southey, chief digital and experience officer at pan-African bank Absa CIB, tells PYMNTS.
Visa Ends FTX Debit Card Deal After ‘Unfortunate’ Developments
The ongoing fallout from cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s failure now reportedly includes the end of the company’s month-old debit card partnership with Visa. “The situation with FTX is unfortunate and we are monitoring developments closely,” a spokesperson for Visa told PYMNTS Monday (Nov. 14). “We have terminated our global agreements with FTX, and their U.S. debit card program is being wound down by their issuer.”
