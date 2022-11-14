ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 3

Related
hot969boston.com

People in This Massachusetts City Will Spend The Most Money In America on Holiday Shopping This Year

The holidays are right around the corner. WalletHub did a new study based on holiday budgets by city across the country. According to the study by WalletHub “last year, holiday sales grew 14.1% from the previous year and reached a record $886.7 billion.” This year however, it is expected that holiday shopping will be a little more stressful due to inflation. Credit card debt is also higher this year than in year’s past which is also putting a strain on people’s wallets.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season

NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

These are the 5 Most Popular Holiday Side Dishes In Massachusetts, Ranked

In case you can’t find a turkey this year, there are plenty of wild turkeys roaming around and taking over my town (and yard daily) so DM me for details (I’M KIDDING!). Let’s talk side dishes. Campbells just released their “State of the Sides 2022.” Here are some highlights sprinkled in amongst the TOP 5 MOST POPULAR HOLIDAY SIDE DISHES IN MASSACHUSETTS for this year. Is your fav #1? Read on…
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
pethelpful.com

Massachusetts Rescue Shares All the Dogs Who Weren't Adopted at Their Event

There are many dogs available for adoption across the country, and the people who work at animal shelters and rescue organizations are working diligently to get these pups into a good home. Sometimes, this is done by throwing a big adoption event to draw people in to see all the dogs, but even when this happens, some dogs are still left without a forever family at the end of the day.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

The latest winter worry: Rolling blackouts

If this winter brings with it prolonged cold snaps, New England might be in for energy shortages, one electric company says. This winter’s heating woes might not be limited to high bills for customers across the state: One small Massachusetts electric company is warning of a chance of “rolling blackouts.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy