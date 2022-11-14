ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stacey O’Neal Joins GMK’s Construction Services Division

COLUMBIA, S.C. – GMK Associates, Inc., announced today that Ms. Stacey O’Neal has joined GMK’s construction services division as a construction project manager. Ms. O’Neal has 28 years of construction industry experience spanning the pre-engineered metal building manufacturing system through the large-scale general commercial construction contracting market sectors.
Soda City Biz WIRE

CARTER REALTORS Announces Margaret-Ann Ashburn Wins National Sales Award

Columbia, SC – Margaret-Ann Ashburn, a broker with CARTER REALTORS, has received the prestigious Top Agent Award from Homesnap. Each year the company evaluates the performance of over a million Homesnap Pro agents and selects the top 15% based on productivity and customer satisfaction. This is the second year Ashburn has been selected.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd Welcomes Three New Associates

COLUMBIA, SC – Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, P.A. is pleased to announce that Alexandra “Alex” C. Glunt, Jennie J. Steiner and Rob Tiro have joined the firm. Alex Glunt is based in the Columbia office and practices in the area of financial services litigation. She represents lenders and banks in connection with consumer and commercial loan disputes. She received her Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from the University of South Carolina School of Law and her Bachelor’s degree from Flagler College. While in law school, Alex served as Student Works Editor for the South Carolina Law Review and was President of the Labor & Employment Law Society.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

North Augusta officials need your input on Georgia Ave. enhancements

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, the City of North Augusta will have a public input workshop. Officials say the workshop is for residents to provide their input on potential pedestrian improvements along Georgia Avenue downtown. For those that can’t make it to the meeting, click HERE for the...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
charlotteparent.com

Celebrate Christmas Admidst the Old 96 District’s Small-Town Charm

If you’re looking for holiday festivities and events without the crowds and chaos of the season, visit South Carolina’s Old 96 District! Encompassing the counties of Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, and McCormick, there are so many opportunities to enjoy the upcoming events—you’ll feel like you’re stepping into a small-town holiday movie!
EDGEFIELD, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
CLINTON, SC
WJBF

Augusta University surprises local high school seniors

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Higher education made its way to a couple of high schools Wednesday. Local students were in for a big surprise from Augusta University- Georgia’s health, sciences and medical college. “AU also gave me the offer to apply for their honors program and their nursing scholars program, which I find incredibly amazing- […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta Tech gets 3rd $1M gift to rev up auto repair training center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Technical College has gotten another $1 million donation to help develop its new automotive service training center in the Laney Walker Neighborhood. The gift from the Knox Foundation comes on the heels of two other $1 million gifts – from Augusta National Golf Club and...
AUGUSTA, GA
erienewsnow.com

50ft Local Christmas Tree Heads to Georgia

Erie business A&J's Tree Nursery specializes in large Christmas tree harvesting. This year, A&J's is sending their Christmas tree south for the winter. This Norway Spruce is over 50ft tall and around 28 years old. According to A&J's owner Adam Gorniak, harvesting a tree this size is a job that takes several hours.
ERIE, PA
wfxg.com

Evans Elementary staff member resigns, charged for improperly restraining student

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - An Evans Elementary staff member has been charged after reportedly improperly restraining a student. According to the Columbia County School District, administrators and the school resource officer responded to an incident on Nov. 10 where paraprofessional James Mock had reportedly used improper restraints to de-escalate a situation with a student. Officials contacted the student's parents and had the student evaluated by the school nurse. They say the student was not injured.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Gas prices increase this week in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $3.17, increasing by 5 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA, Augusta saw...
GEORGIA STATE
vanishinggeorgia.com

Savannah & Atlanta Railway Coaling Tower, Sardis

The text that follows is abridged from a plaque at this site, which was dedicated to the people of Sardis in 2017. To me, the most unusual thing about the tower is how modern it looks, even if it resembles an old frontier fort. Though the text doesn’t definitively say when it was built, I believe it was during the ownership of the Savannah & Atlanta Railway, circa 1917-1921.
SARDIS, GA

