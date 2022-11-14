Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
Soda City Biz WIRE
Stacey O’Neal Joins GMK’s Construction Services Division
COLUMBIA, S.C. – GMK Associates, Inc., announced today that Ms. Stacey O’Neal has joined GMK’s construction services division as a construction project manager. Ms. O’Neal has 28 years of construction industry experience spanning the pre-engineered metal building manufacturing system through the large-scale general commercial construction contracting market sectors.
Soda City Biz WIRE
CARTER REALTORS Announces Margaret-Ann Ashburn Wins National Sales Award
Columbia, SC – Margaret-Ann Ashburn, a broker with CARTER REALTORS, has received the prestigious Top Agent Award from Homesnap. Each year the company evaluates the performance of over a million Homesnap Pro agents and selects the top 15% based on productivity and customer satisfaction. This is the second year Ashburn has been selected.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd Welcomes Three New Associates
COLUMBIA, SC – Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, P.A. is pleased to announce that Alexandra “Alex” C. Glunt, Jennie J. Steiner and Rob Tiro have joined the firm. Alex Glunt is based in the Columbia office and practices in the area of financial services litigation. She represents lenders and banks in connection with consumer and commercial loan disputes. She received her Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from the University of South Carolina School of Law and her Bachelor’s degree from Flagler College. While in law school, Alex served as Student Works Editor for the South Carolina Law Review and was President of the Labor & Employment Law Society.
WRDW-TV
North Augusta officials need your input on Georgia Ave. enhancements
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, the City of North Augusta will have a public input workshop. Officials say the workshop is for residents to provide their input on potential pedestrian improvements along Georgia Avenue downtown. For those that can’t make it to the meeting, click HERE for the...
charlotteparent.com
Celebrate Christmas Admidst the Old 96 District’s Small-Town Charm
If you’re looking for holiday festivities and events without the crowds and chaos of the season, visit South Carolina’s Old 96 District! Encompassing the counties of Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, and McCormick, there are so many opportunities to enjoy the upcoming events—you’ll feel like you’re stepping into a small-town holiday movie!
Augusta Christmas Laser show returning to the Georgia-Carolina Fair grounds in December
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A night out for the entire family is coming to the Georgia-Carolina Fair grounds next month. The Augusta Christmas Laser Show will return December 9th, 10th, and 11th. Those in attendance will enjoy a drive-in like experience complete with vendors. There are two action packed laser shows each night at 7pm and […]
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
WRDW-TV
Columbia Co. schools introduce new cyber security curriculum for students
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is branching out and introducing a new curriculum to help students understand cyber fundamentals from the beginning to the end of their schooling. This isn’t something just for high school students. Kids can start learning cyber skills as early as kindergarten....
Augusta commission agrees to buy sculpture for $30,000
Augusta commissioners after getting two options decide on which downtown sculpture the city will buy to keep a part of collection
Augusta University surprises local high school seniors
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Higher education made its way to a couple of high schools Wednesday. Local students were in for a big surprise from Augusta University- Georgia’s health, sciences and medical college. “AU also gave me the offer to apply for their honors program and their nursing scholars program, which I find incredibly amazing- […]
Burkes outlet in Newberry renamed Bealls Outlet
NEWBERRY — Bealls, Inc., announced that the Burkes Outlet at 2821 Main Street was being renamed Bealls Outlet. The company is retiring t
WRDW-TV
Augusta Tech gets 3rd $1M gift to rev up auto repair training center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Technical College has gotten another $1 million donation to help develop its new automotive service training center in the Laney Walker Neighborhood. The gift from the Knox Foundation comes on the heels of two other $1 million gifts – from Augusta National Golf Club and...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County goes all-out for Christmas light display in Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is getting ready for its biggest Christmas light display ever. “We’re super excited. This is our largest light display, as well as our largest tree that we’ve ever had,” said Janet Wheatley, programs and events manager for Columbia County. More than...
Boil water advisory for some residents in Parksville, McCormick County
McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – There is a boil water advisory for all residents that live on Price’s Mill Road, Mountain View Drive, and Oak Hill Street, which is located in Parksville. According to the McCormick County Water and Sewer Department, all residents that reside on the abovementioned areas are being asked to vigorously boil […]
erienewsnow.com
50ft Local Christmas Tree Heads to Georgia
Erie business A&J's Tree Nursery specializes in large Christmas tree harvesting. This year, A&J's is sending their Christmas tree south for the winter. This Norway Spruce is over 50ft tall and around 28 years old. According to A&J's owner Adam Gorniak, harvesting a tree this size is a job that takes several hours.
abccolumbia.com
FIXING OUR ROADS: SCDOT explains 2023 project to fix major interstate
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — If you think the roads in South Carolina are in need of some improvement, you are not alone. This spring, the South Carolina Department of Transportation plans for a project to work on a major interstate in the Columbia area. “Our manufacturers depend on a...
wfxg.com
Evans Elementary staff member resigns, charged for improperly restraining student
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - An Evans Elementary staff member has been charged after reportedly improperly restraining a student. According to the Columbia County School District, administrators and the school resource officer responded to an incident on Nov. 10 where paraprofessional James Mock had reportedly used improper restraints to de-escalate a situation with a student. Officials contacted the student's parents and had the student evaluated by the school nurse. They say the student was not injured.
WRDW-TV
Gas prices increase this week in Georgia, South Carolina
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $3.17, increasing by 5 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA, Augusta saw...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Savannah & Atlanta Railway Coaling Tower, Sardis
The text that follows is abridged from a plaque at this site, which was dedicated to the people of Sardis in 2017. To me, the most unusual thing about the tower is how modern it looks, even if it resembles an old frontier fort. Though the text doesn’t definitively say when it was built, I believe it was during the ownership of the Savannah & Atlanta Railway, circa 1917-1921.
Holiday Farmers Market in Orangeburg ends hiatus to encourage support of small minority owned farmers
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The SC State 1890 Holiday Market gives people a taste of local fall harvest. It started 12 years ago through the efforts of retired SC State Extension agent Ishmail Washington to address the needs of small and minority owned farmers with limited resources. “We began with...
Comments / 0