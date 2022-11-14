COLUMBIA, SC – Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, P.A. is pleased to announce that Alexandra “Alex” C. Glunt, Jennie J. Steiner and Rob Tiro have joined the firm. Alex Glunt is based in the Columbia office and practices in the area of financial services litigation. She represents lenders and banks in connection with consumer and commercial loan disputes. She received her Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from the University of South Carolina School of Law and her Bachelor’s degree from Flagler College. While in law school, Alex served as Student Works Editor for the South Carolina Law Review and was President of the Labor & Employment Law Society.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO