Columbia, SC

Stacey O’Neal Joins GMK’s Construction Services Division

COLUMBIA, S.C. – GMK Associates, Inc., announced today that Ms. Stacey O’Neal has joined GMK’s construction services division as a construction project manager. Ms. O’Neal has 28 years of construction industry experience spanning the pre-engineered metal building manufacturing system through the large-scale general commercial construction contracting market sectors.
Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd Welcomes Three New Associates

COLUMBIA, SC – Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, P.A. is pleased to announce that Alexandra “Alex” C. Glunt, Jennie J. Steiner and Rob Tiro have joined the firm. Alex Glunt is based in the Columbia office and practices in the area of financial services litigation. She represents lenders and banks in connection with consumer and commercial loan disputes. She received her Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from the University of South Carolina School of Law and her Bachelor’s degree from Flagler College. While in law school, Alex served as Student Works Editor for the South Carolina Law Review and was President of the Labor & Employment Law Society.
COLUMBIA, SC
Carolina Lights Returns Dec. 3 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina State Fair welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights, its annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show, taking place Dec. 3-26 (closed Christmas Day) at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Now in its fourth...
LEXINGTON, SC
The CMA Gala serves cocktails, creativity, and community

Columbia, S.C. – The Columbia Museum of Art is honoring creativity and community with a night of cocktails, conversation, dancing, and more at the CMA Gala, an annual black-tie affair to celebrate and support the arts, on Saturday, December 3, from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. The public is invited to come bust a move, serve a look, and make some memories in support of their museum.
COLUMBIA, SC

