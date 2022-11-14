ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
People

Jimmie Allen Drops Out of CMAs Performance Alongside Zac Brown Band and Marcus King Due to Illness

Allen, Zac Brown Band and King were set to perform "Out in the Middle" Jimmie Allen won't be making his scheduled appearance at the 2022 CMA Awards. Hours before the awards show is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET in Nashville, the country singer announced he's feeling sick and will no longer be performing with Zac Brown Band and Marcus King as previously announced. "I was looking forward to performing with my friends @zacbrownband and @realmarcusking at the @CountryMusic Awards, unfortunately I'm under the weather and won't...
NASHVILLE, TN
Us Weekly

Carrie Underwood Is Whimsical in Dreamy Blue on CMAs 2022 Red Carpet

She’s arrived! Carrie Underwood came to slay the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. The singer, 39, arrived at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee on Wednesday, November 9, in a whimsical blue gown. The figure-flattering number featured a plunging neckline, a corset bodice and layered fabric. The dress was finalized with a sultry high slit. Underwood complemented the breathtaking piece with a pair of matching pumps. For her glam, the hitmaker opted for rosy cheeks, a soft pink lip and dramatic lashes. She had her signature blonde tresses styled in bouncy curls. The “Before He Cheats” artist also accessorized with dangling earrings by Natalie Mills and a set of diamond rings from Angara.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Jimmie Allen Cancels CMAs Appearance For Understandable Reason

Jimmie Allen dropped out of the 2022 Country Music Association Awards just moments before the ceremony was set to start on Wednesday. The "Best Shot" singer was scheduled to perform "Out in the Middle" with Zac Brown Band and Marcus King during the ceremony at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Allen, 37, said he was feeling too ill to take the stage.
Page Six

Kelsea Ballerini reacts to wearing same dress as Mackenzie Porter at CMA Awards

Kelsea Ballerini isn’t feeling blue about this accidental matching moment. The “Roses” singer, 29, hit the CMA Awards 2022 red carpet Wednesday wearing the same bold Balenciaga gown ($3,550) as fellow country singer Mackenzie Porter, 32. And on TikTok Thursday, Ballerini shared her thoughts on the designer double-up. “It’s giving: Blue is the moment. It’s giving: Great minds think alike. It’s giving: I immediately changed into a green dress because she looked so good in it,” she said. “It’s giving: Don’t you dare do a ‘Who wore it better?’ or put a side-by-side. It’s rude.” The “I Quit Drinking” songstress finished the clip by playfully...
TENNESSEE STATE
ABC News

Grammy nominations 2023: See the list of highlights

The nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards are being announced on Tuesday. Grammy winners John Legend, Olivia Rodrigo, Smokey Robinson and more will appear at the GRAMMY Museum to announce the artists up for awards across 91 categories at the 2023 Grammys. The nominations livestream event kicks off at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

2022 CMA Awards: Fans Call for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s Return as Hosts During Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning’s Intro

The 56th annual CMA Awards ceremony has officially begun with hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning at the helm—and many fans are already airing their disappointment. It seemed that fans were excited when they learned that Bryan was returning as a host for the second year in a row. And when he announced that his friend and NFL great Manning was helping, social media went wild. But after only minutes of the airing, people took to Twitter to ask for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s return.
UPI News

Stevie Wonder, GloRilla, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth to perform at AMAs

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The American Music Awards announced more performers Monday, including Anitta, Ari Lennox, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, Dove Cameron, David Guetta, GloRilla, Lil Baby and Stevie Wonder. The stars join the lineup that already includes Carrie Underwood, J.I.D., Imagine Dragons, and Pink. Hosted by Wayne Brady with...
The Boot

The Boot

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy