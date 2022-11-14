Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!
This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
WUSA
Luke Bryan Calls Out 'American Idol' Co-Judge Katy Perry Over Thomas Rhett Duet (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan is still nursing his emotional wounds. The country singer and 2022 CMA Awards host is opening up about Katy Perry recently releasing a duet with fellow country singer Thomas Rhett. Bryan spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet at this year's star-studded awards ceremony -- which...
Jimmie Allen Drops Out of CMAs Performance Alongside Zac Brown Band and Marcus King Due to Illness
Allen, Zac Brown Band and King were set to perform "Out in the Middle" Jimmie Allen won't be making his scheduled appearance at the 2022 CMA Awards. Hours before the awards show is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET in Nashville, the country singer announced he's feeling sick and will no longer be performing with Zac Brown Band and Marcus King as previously announced. "I was looking forward to performing with my friends @zacbrownband and @realmarcusking at the @CountryMusic Awards, unfortunately I'm under the weather and won't...
Carrie Underwood Is Whimsical in Dreamy Blue on CMAs 2022 Red Carpet
She’s arrived! Carrie Underwood came to slay the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. The singer, 39, arrived at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee on Wednesday, November 9, in a whimsical blue gown. The figure-flattering number featured a plunging neckline, a corset bodice and layered fabric. The dress was finalized with a sultry high slit. Underwood complemented the breathtaking piece with a pair of matching pumps. For her glam, the hitmaker opted for rosy cheeks, a soft pink lip and dramatic lashes. She had her signature blonde tresses styled in bouncy curls. The “Before He Cheats” artist also accessorized with dangling earrings by Natalie Mills and a set of diamond rings from Angara.
Delish
See Trisha Yearwood Stun In A Curve-Hugging Dress During A Red Carpet Appearance With Garth Brooks
It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After joining her husband Garth Brooks on his international tour, she's back in the U.S. with more concerts and appearances. And she's been giving us memorable fashion looks every step of the way. It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After...
CMA Awards 2006: A Shocked Faith Hill Screams “WHAT!?” After Carrie Underwood Beats Her For Female Vocalist of the Year
These days, the CMA Awards always seem a little… vanilla. And granted, awards shows are always a little corny, that’s just the nature of the beast, but the CMA Awards always come off pretty watered down, overly scripted, and just… bland. Not to mention the whole lack...
Country Glamour! See What Your Favorite Stars Are Wearing to the 2022 CMA Awards
Gather ’round, country music fans! The 2022 CMAs are finally here, and with it, one of the industry’s biggest nights for red carpet fashion. Who’s Hosting and Performing at the 2022 CMA Awards?. Hosted by American Idol’s Luke Bryan and retired NFL legend Peyton Manning at Nashville’s...
'CMA Country Christmas' Returns in December with Host Carly Pearce
CMA Country Christmas returns on Thurs., Dec. 8 for a night of festive music hosted by Carly Pearce. The 13th annual television special will air on ABC at 9 p.m. EST and stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+. Per a press release, the broadcast "brings the holidays home...
CMA Awards 2022: Watch Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire pay tribute to Loretta Lynn
Some of country music's biggest stars honored the late Loretta Lynn at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night. In a moving tribute to the legendary country singer, who died in October at the age of 90, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire opened the show with a medley of Lynn's popular songs.
Popculture
Jimmie Allen Cancels CMAs Appearance For Understandable Reason
Jimmie Allen dropped out of the 2022 Country Music Association Awards just moments before the ceremony was set to start on Wednesday. The "Best Shot" singer was scheduled to perform "Out in the Middle" with Zac Brown Band and Marcus King during the ceremony at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Allen, 37, said he was feeling too ill to take the stage.
Maren Morris Reportedly Skips 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet After Saying She’s Not ‘Comfortable’ Going
Maren Morris reportedly skipped the CMA Awards red carpet on Wednesday night, a few weeks after she said she wouldn’t be “comfortable” attending one of country music’s biggest nights of the year. Morris has publicly feuded with Jason Aldean and wife, Brittany, since late August. People...
Kelsea Ballerini reacts to wearing same dress as Mackenzie Porter at CMA Awards
Kelsea Ballerini isn’t feeling blue about this accidental matching moment. The “Roses” singer, 29, hit the CMA Awards 2022 red carpet Wednesday wearing the same bold Balenciaga gown ($3,550) as fellow country singer Mackenzie Porter, 32. And on TikTok Thursday, Ballerini shared her thoughts on the designer double-up. “It’s giving: Blue is the moment. It’s giving: Great minds think alike. It’s giving: I immediately changed into a green dress because she looked so good in it,” she said. “It’s giving: Don’t you dare do a ‘Who wore it better?’ or put a side-by-side. It’s rude.” The “I Quit Drinking” songstress finished the clip by playfully...
ABC News
Grammy nominations 2023: See the list of highlights
The nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards are being announced on Tuesday. Grammy winners John Legend, Olivia Rodrigo, Smokey Robinson and more will appear at the GRAMMY Museum to announce the artists up for awards across 91 categories at the 2023 Grammys. The nominations livestream event kicks off at...
2022 CMA Awards: Fans Call for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s Return as Hosts During Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning’s Intro
The 56th annual CMA Awards ceremony has officially begun with hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning at the helm—and many fans are already airing their disappointment. It seemed that fans were excited when they learned that Bryan was returning as a host for the second year in a row. And when he announced that his friend and NFL great Manning was helping, social media went wild. But after only minutes of the airing, people took to Twitter to ask for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s return.
CMA Awards 2022: How to watch the show and what to expect
The 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards will air live on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8/7c on ABC.
CMA Awards 2022: Everything you need to know for Country Music’s Biggest Night
Everything you need to know for Country Music's Biggest Night, the 56th Annual CMA Awards.
Stevie Wonder, GloRilla, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth to perform at AMAs
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The American Music Awards announced more performers Monday, including Anitta, Ari Lennox, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, Dove Cameron, David Guetta, GloRilla, Lil Baby and Stevie Wonder. The stars join the lineup that already includes Carrie Underwood, J.I.D., Imagine Dragons, and Pink. Hosted by Wayne Brady with...
Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and Brandi Carlile Lead Country Music’s GRAMMY Nominations
The GRAMMY nominations are out and there are a number of country music stars that earned honors, with Miranda Lambert leading the way. There seems to be a resurgence in country music and that is evident by the praise that artists like Brandi Carlile received in multiple categories. Of course, Luke Combs remains at the top of mainstream country.
Bad Bunny makes history with his Grammy album of the year nomination; here's why
Superstar Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has made Grammy history. His latest album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," has earned two Grammy Award nominations, including a historic first in the album of the year category — the first Spanish-language album to ever receive such recognition. His album is...
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Earns Instant Save Into Top 13 With Billy Currington Hit [Watch]
Bryce Leatherwood had to perform for America’s Instant Save votes after falling into the bottom four on Tuesday night's (Nov. 15) episode of NBC’s The Voice, but he won his way into the Top 13 on Season 22. The Team Blake contender took the stage during the final...
The Boot
