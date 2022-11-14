ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SB Nation

Ted Lasso sends the USMNT to the 2022 World Cup with inspirational billboards

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just days away, and teams are starting to arrive in Qatar. The first to arrive? The United States, as the U.S. Men’s National Team arrived in Qatar this week, and participated in their first practice session at their training base of Al-Gharafa Stadium, located in the Al Gharrafa district of Doha.
90min

Major League Soccer players headed to the World Cup

With all 32 teams having their rosters confirmed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, there will be 36 MLS players across 21 clubs that will be participating in the sport's biggest tournament. CF Montreal stands as the MLS team with the most players going to the World Cup...
CBS Sports

World Cup 2022: USMNT legend Landon Donovan calls for DeAndre Yedlin to start over Sergino Dest at fullback

While the biggest questions surrounding predicting a lineup for the United States at the World Cup are around predicting a striker and a center back, there's also some uncertainty at right back. Sergino Dest is a talented defender with a bright future but he's only played fewer than 400 minutes since arriving at AC Milan from Barcelona this season, and hasn't impressed in Serie A. Despite appearing in nine matches for the Club, only three defenders have played fewer minutes for Milan than Dest, and the others to appear in nine matches similarly to him have more than 600 minutes logged. It shows Stefano Pioli's lack of faith in the American defender. Averaging a foul every 53 minutes played, there are times when he has been more of a liability on the pitch than a help since moving.
FOX Sports

USMNT hopes ride on Christian Pulisic-Weston McKennie-Tyler Adams friendship

Christian Pulisic couldn’t help but chuckle. During an interview with FOX Sports in July to promote his new book, "Pulisic: My Journey So Far," the reluctant face of the United States’ World Cup squad was asked how his low-key demeanor and leadership style differs from his polar opposite on the national team, rugged midfielder/life of the party Weston McKennie.
Deadspin

DeAndre Yedlin is USMNT’s only bridge to last World Cup appearance

Before we can truly look forward, we must go back in time, to a marvelous place where the United States men’s national team missing the World Cup was such an afterthought, it would be equal to falling into the abyss. Yeah, a few CONCACAF rivals like Panama and Costa Rica were rapidly improving and belonged in the discussion for a World Cup berth every four years. The USMNT couldn’t falter far enough to watch the international event from the sidelines? Of course not! Until it happened in 2018.

