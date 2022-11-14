ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
Reuters

Switzerland imposes sanctions on deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia

BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union’s sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
travelnoire.com

Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe

Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
The Guardian

Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic

On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
americanmilitarynews.com

Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Hit Hardest By Terrorists

The U.S. regularly announces sanctions against people and businesses that it believes are providing material support to terrorists operating worldwide. Since October, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has announced a string of such sanctions, targeting support to terrorist groups operating in East Africa and Yemen. The move targets companies believed to be […]
Voice of America

Pentagon Vows Ukraine Support; No Military Victory Likely Soon

The Pentagon hosted the seventh Ukraine Defense Contact Group Wednesday for Ukraine's allies to virtually collaborate on their support of Ukraine's military, while the top general reaffirmed that winter could be ideal for political negotiations. He also warned that China would be playing a 'very dangerous game' should it try to take Taiwan by force. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has the details.
BBC

Nigerian TikTokers sentenced to whipping for mocking official

Two TikTok stars in Nigeria have been sentenced to a whipping and forced to clean the court after they used social media to mock a government official. Mubarak Isa Muhammed and Muhammed Bula were found guilty of defaming Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the northern state of Kano. The pair's lawyer...
Voice of America

Regional Nations Urge US to Unfreeze Afghan Assets

Islamabad — Russia hosted a multilateral meeting Wednesday where participants renewed a call for the United States to unblock Afghanistan’s central bank assets and urged the Taliban rulers to ensure women access to public life and education in Afghanistan. China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, India, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan,...
Reuters

Cleric killed in restive Iranian city, protests rage on

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A cleric at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in the restive, mostly Sunni Muslim Iranian city of Zahedan has been shot dead, the official news agency IRNA said, threatening a spike in sectarian tensions complicating government efforts to contain widespread unrest.
Voice of America

Chinese Dissidents Mourn Death of Top Official Turned Critic

Washington — Bao Tong, a top official turned leading critic of the Chinese Communist Party, is being mourned from afar this week by his closest friends and supporters, many of whom were barred from attending his funeral on Tuesday. "Elderly Bao," who died in Beijing on November 9 at...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy