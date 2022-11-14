Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Trump national security adviser warns China could attack Taiwan within two years
Former national security adviser Robert O'Brien warned that China could attack Taiwan during President Joe Biden's administration while it perceives the United States as "weak." During a keynote address at the Grand Strategy Summit in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, O'Brien responded to the increased tension between China and Taiwan and...
WATCH: Xi Jinping's mask slips at G-20 as he is filmed reprimanding Justin Trudeau for leaking to the press
A visibly irate Chinese President Xi Jinping reprimanded Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for leaking to the press on the sidelines of the Group of 20 leaders summit Wednesday.
americanmilitarynews.com
Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
Iran Needs To Know the U.S. Will Destroy Its Nuclear Program
Iran is determined to building a nuclear weapon. The U.S. must be equally committed to stopping them.
To the murderous regime that oppresses Iran, hear this: at home or abroad, we will never surrender | Golriz Ghahraman
Casting so many Iranians into exile is one of the worst acts of these terrorists masquerading as leaders. But it could also be their downfall
Switzerland imposes sanctions on deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union’s sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
AOL Corp
Biden vows to avoid China conflict as Japan ramps up accusations against Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden assured Asian leaders that U.S. competition with China would not "veer into conflict" Sunday as Japan accused Chinese leader Xi Jinping of infringing on its sovereignty. Biden is meeting with leaders from across Asia this week while attending the G20 summit in Indonesia. He is schedule to...
travelnoire.com
Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe
Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic
On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
americanmilitarynews.com
Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
Countries Hit Hardest By Terrorists
The U.S. regularly announces sanctions against people and businesses that it believes are providing material support to terrorists operating worldwide. Since October, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has announced a string of such sanctions, targeting support to terrorist groups operating in East Africa and Yemen. The move targets companies believed to be […]
U.S. to see how Israel's far-right lawmakers act before passing judgement - ambassador
JERUSALEM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The United States plans to see what Israel's far-right politicians say "and how they act" before taking a position on its incoming government, the U.S. ambassador said.
A Human Rights Org. Reveals Secret Chinese Int'l Police Stations- Beijing Recently Rationalizes That They Are Necessary
China has been accused of operating 54 undercover police stations across the globe. The stations are believed to be used by China to garner greater control over Chinese dissidents located in foreign countries. The undeclared 'police stations' are located in countries such as Spain, the Netherlands, and the UK. [i]
Voice of America
Pentagon Vows Ukraine Support; No Military Victory Likely Soon
The Pentagon hosted the seventh Ukraine Defense Contact Group Wednesday for Ukraine's allies to virtually collaborate on their support of Ukraine's military, while the top general reaffirmed that winter could be ideal for political negotiations. He also warned that China would be playing a 'very dangerous game' should it try to take Taiwan by force. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has the details.
BBC
Nigerian TikTokers sentenced to whipping for mocking official
Two TikTok stars in Nigeria have been sentenced to a whipping and forced to clean the court after they used social media to mock a government official. Mubarak Isa Muhammed and Muhammed Bula were found guilty of defaming Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the northern state of Kano. The pair's lawyer...
US News and World Report
China Premier Li Emphasised 'Irresponsibility' of Nuclear Threats at Asia Summit - U.S. Official
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang emphasised the "irresponsibility" of nuclear threats during a summit in Cambodia, suggesting Beijing is uncomfortable with strategic partner Russia's nuclear rhetoric, a senior U.S. official said on Monday. Li participated in the East Asia Summit on Sunday along with U.S. President...
Voice of America
Regional Nations Urge US to Unfreeze Afghan Assets
Islamabad — Russia hosted a multilateral meeting Wednesday where participants renewed a call for the United States to unblock Afghanistan’s central bank assets and urged the Taliban rulers to ensure women access to public life and education in Afghanistan. China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, India, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan,...
Qatar minister accuses Germany of 'double standards' in World Cup criticism
BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister has accused Germany of "double standards" over its criticism of the World Cup host's human rights record and has defended its summoning of the German ambassador, in a newspaper interview published on Monday.
Cleric killed in restive Iranian city, protests rage on
DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A cleric at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in the restive, mostly Sunni Muslim Iranian city of Zahedan has been shot dead, the official news agency IRNA said, threatening a spike in sectarian tensions complicating government efforts to contain widespread unrest.
Voice of America
Chinese Dissidents Mourn Death of Top Official Turned Critic
Washington — Bao Tong, a top official turned leading critic of the Chinese Communist Party, is being mourned from afar this week by his closest friends and supporters, many of whom were barred from attending his funeral on Tuesday. "Elderly Bao," who died in Beijing on November 9 at...
