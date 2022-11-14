ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

NBA Rookie Rankings: Paolo Banchero, Bennedict Mathurin aren't the only first-year studs

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eg9os_0jAPhn2v00
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Now that we are around one month into the season, the NBA’s 2022-23 Rookie of the Year and All-Rookie race is beginning to shape up.

The NBA’s rookie class took a massive hit when No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren was listed as out for the season with a foot injury. But players like Orlando’s Paolo Banchero and Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin have stepped up in massive ways for their teams thus far.

Banchero and Mathurin could become the first pair of rookies to average more than 20.0 points per game since LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony did as much in 2003.

But it isn’t just Banchero and Mathurin who are off to a strong start. Based on their performances on the court thus far, we have ranked the NBA’s exciting and impressive rookie class.

1

Paolo Banchero (Orlando)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CawUy_0jAPhn2v00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando’s Paolo Banchero is one of six players in the NBA currently averaging thresholds of at least 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists per game.

The only others are Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, and LeBron James. Those aren’t just All-Stars. Those are literally MVP candidates. He has the makings of a franchise cornerstone:

Banchero is particularly successful when driving to the basket. He is averaging 9.2 points per game on these opportunities. That ranks behind only Ja Morant among all rookies since the NBA’s tracking began in 2013.

He is averaging 3.8 free throw attempts on these possessions, which is by far the most of any rookie on record.

At this point, health is the biggest question mark that could keep him from winning the NBA’s Rookie of the Year.

2

Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g1ksk_0jAPhn2v00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Even though Banchero looks like the early favorite for Rookie of the Year, Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin has made a solid case for himself as well.

Even if he doesn’t win those honors, he may also contend for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year. He leads all players in scoring off the bench (by 65 points!) so far this season.

Mathurin is also currently averaging 1.3 pull-up 3-pointer per game. The only other rookies to ever accomplish as much since the NBA began tracking in 2013 are Luka Doncic and Trae Young.

There are significant defensive concerns at this point in his career, but it is only a matter of time before Indiana moves Mathurin into the starting lineup.

3

Jaden Ivey (Detroit)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LRsWw_0jAPhn2v00
Allison Farrand-USA TODAY Sports

His accomplishments may be overshadowed by Banchero and Mathurin, but Detroit’s Jaden Ivey is having a remarkable start to his professional career as well.

The former Purdue standout is averaging 15.4 points per game, which is very impressive for a young NBA guard. Before the season began, we wrote that if he can improve his playmaking, he can be a star. Ivey is averaging 3.8 assists per game, and he leads all rookies in assists and potential assists per game.

He is also adding value on the boards (5.1 rebounds per game) and as a defensive playmaker (1.4 steals per game). Ivey is not scoring particularly efficiently on the season, but the flashes of brilliance are hard to ignore.

4

Tari Eason (Houston)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hS0xg_0jAPhn2v00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Houston’s Tari Eason wasn’t the first player that the team selected in the 2022 NBA Draft. But he is the only regular rotation player on the Rockets who has a positive point differential when he is on the floor.

Watch this incredible sequence from Eason, where he goes on a 5-0 run against the Magic by hitting a 3-pointer and then stripping Paolo Banchero for a breakaway dunk, and you’ll see why:

Per 36 minutes, among those who have logged at least 200 minutes, only three NBA players (Alex Caruso, De’Anthony Melton, Javonte Green) are averaging more deflections than Eason (5.1) has for the Rockets. Even as a rookie, he is one of the league’s most disruptive players.

Eason leads rookies in the catch-all impact metric RAPTOR thus far.

5

Shaedon Sharpe (Portland)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ORZqr_0jAPhn2v00
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Trail Blazers have been one of the most pleasant surprises in the NBA thus far, and rookie Shaedon Sharpe played a very significant role in the early success.

Despite not playing college basketball last season, Sharpe looked more than ready for NBA action. He is already one of the more astonishing athletes in the league, and often, his athletic feats are truly hard to process:

They aren’t running the offense through him, but his efficiency when he is cutting off-ball to the basket is fantastic. He made 7-of-8 opportunities to start his tenure with the Blazers.

He was also shooting 44.0 percent on 3-pointers to start his professional career, and he was knocking down his catch-and-shoot attempts at a high level.

Unfortunately, the rookie wing has missed time due to a fractured finger. But he could soon return to the rotation for the Trail Blazers.

6

Walker Kessler (Utah)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NTyP2_0jAPhn2v00
Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

When they traded Rudy Gobert, the Jazz landed Walker Kessler from the Timberwolves. But the first-rounder is more than just a throw-in for the deal.

His teams are never going to run the offense through him, but it’s very hard to miss just how impactful he can be on both sides of the ball:

Kessler is averaging 4.1 blocks per 36 minutes, which trails just Robert Williams and Mitchell Robinson for the most among any player 21 years old or younger (minimum: 100 minutes) since 1973.

He is the rookie leader in the catch-all metric defensive box plus-minus.

7

Keegan Murray (Sacramento)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BMFra_0jAPhn2v00
Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Keegan Murray looked like a Rookie of the Year hopeful during NBA 2K23 Summer League, and his highlights were incredibly exciting.

He is playing more of a tertiary role as a spot-up shooter for the Kings at this point in his career, but the early results are still very promising.

Murray led all prospects in total catch-and-shoot field goals last season, per AI-Powered statistics provided by Stats Perform. He has shown some of that same productivity as a pro:

The forward is connecting on 2.2 catch-and-shoot 3-pointers per game.

That is more than any other rookie on record (minimum: 3 games played), ranking ahead of both Lauri Markkanen (2.0) and Cameron Johnson (1.8) thus far.

8

Jake LaRavia (Memphis)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HJrAN_0jAPhn2v00
(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia looks like an early All-Rookie candidate, already contributing at a high level for Memphis. He is already one of the league’s most efficient spot-up shooters and catch-and-shoot floor spacers, but he has also held his own on defense (especially on the perimeter) as well.

Overall, it is clear that good things happen when LaRavia is on the floor:

9

AJ Griffin (Atlanta)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWdf1_0jAPhn2v00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Griffin hasn’t gotten a ton of burn so far, but based on what he has displayed thus far, he well deserved a spot on this list. Griffin has shown effectiveness when using off-ball screens and dribble handoffs, and he was able to shine against the Bucks on Nov. 7, scoring 24 points.

10

Christian Koloko (Toronto)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZkOYE_0jAPhn2v00
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, when he was a sophomore at Arizona, it was obvious that Christian Koloko was going to be a great defensive pro.

But he is already even better than advertised, including six blocks against the Bulls when he was in the starting lineup on Nov. 6:

Opponents are shooting 25-for-51 (49.0 percent) at the rim when Koloko is the nearest defender. Among those who have defended as many attempts, that is the fourth-best in the league.

Toronto’s defense has allowed 118.3 points per 100 possessions in minutes without Koloko, but just 101.4 points per 100 when Koloko is on the floor, per PBPStats.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio)

Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City)

Jalen Duren (Detroit)

Marjon Beauchamp (Milwaukee)

Andrew Nembhard (Indiana)

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Gonzaga vs. Texas score, takeaways: No. 11 Longhorns go off, hand No. 2 Zags worst loss since 2014

Texas christened its brand new Moody Center arena on Wednesday night with a momentous victory in its first major test against a ranked opponent since the venue's opening earlier this year. Behind a career night from Tyrese Hunter, who finished with 26 points, the Longhorns downed No. 2 Gonzaga in a 93-74 beatdown, showcasing their strengths as one of the best -- and most entertaining -- teams in college basketball.
AUSTIN, TX
numberfire.com

Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
The Spun

Breaking: College Basketball Star Suspended 6 Games

A standout TCU Horned Frogs basketball player has been suspended for six games. TCU senior Damion Baugh has been out at the start of the season, as the NCAA works through his punishment. Monday, it was announced that the 6-foot-4 guard has been suspended for six games. "TCU’s Damion Baugh...
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star RB Aneyas Williams names top schools

Four-star class of 2024 running back recruit Aneyas Williams has named his top 10 schools including the Georgia Bulldogs. The four-star prospect plays high school football for Hannibal High School in Hannibal, Missouri. Williams ranks Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, Ohio State, Florida, Penn State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ole Miss...
HANNIBAL, MO
FOX Sports

College basketball rankings: Houston leaps UNC for No. 1

It's a beautiful thing to have college basketball back and the preseason prognostications in our rearview mirror. As the opening week went on, the sport reminded us of its pageantry and impact, with Friday night acting as the main example. There was the Veterans Day epic between Gonzaga and Michigan...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 12 Texas after 22-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 12 Texas Longhorns after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.7 steals, 3.4...
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star RB J'Marion Burnette names top schools

Elite running back recruit J’Marion Burnette has named his top schools including the Georgia Bulldogs. Burnette is a member of the class of 2024. Burnette is a junior at Andalusia High School in Andalusia, Alabama. Burnette considers Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas, Penn State, Michigan, and...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'He was terrific': Erik Spoelstra reacts to Nikola Jovic's first start with Heat

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on Wednesday said he was encouraged by how rookie Nikola Jovic played in his first career start versus the Toronto Raptors. The Heat entered the contest down several players in the frontcourt, including Bam Adebayo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle). The team opted to turn to Jovic at the center position and the 27th pick performed well in his newfound role.
MIAMI, FL
thedailytexan.com

Star forward Drew Timme, No. 2 Gonzaga set to face off with No. 11 Texas in Austin

No. 11 Texas men’s basketball will take on No. 2 Gonzaga in a highly-anticipated early season matchup for both squads on Wednesday at the Moody Center. As the second leg of a home-and-home series that began in Spokane, Washington last year, the showdown will be the highest profile game yet to take place in the Longhorns’ new basketball home. Last season’s matchup ended with an 86-74 win for then-No. 1 Gonzaga.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lanning: Bo Nix preparing ‘as if he can go’ for Utah game

The million-dollar question this week is the status of Bo Nix’s knee. Oregon’s star quarterback was banged up toward the end of the Washington game and had to be helped off the field. He gave it the old college try in the last drive, but one could see his knee was clearly not 100 percent. On Monday, coach Dan Lanning said he felt better about the situation than he did right after the game Saturday night and on his weekly radio show, he offered more context. “He’s (Nix) preparing himself as if he can go,” Lanning said. “But we also got some other guys ready to go if needed.” No doubt the Ducks’ best chance to defeat Utah is to have Nix play, but backups Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield are poised to take the field and lead the Ducks if needed. Thompson has attempted just 20 passes this season, completing 11 for 72 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Butterfield has appeared in one game and threw one pass. List LOOK: Oregon Ducks reveal jersey combination for late-night showdown with No. 10 Utah
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With Bo Nix’s availability unclear, Oregon coaches, players express confidence in Ty Thompson

Going into the 2022 season, it was always a question of who the starting quarterback was going to be for the Oregon Ducks: Bo Nix or Ty Thompson. That question has obviously been answered, but while there wasn’t ever much need to learn the definitive backup because of Nix’s proficiency as the starter, we finally got a clear and concise answer from head coach Dan Lanning on that front this week. “Ty’s consistently been that guy for us,” Lanning said. We may see Thompson have to be “that guy” this weekend against the No. 10 Utah Utes in a night game at Autzen...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas basketball lands five-star center Baye Fall

It seems Eric Musselman and Arkansas basketball can’t be stop when it comes to recruiting. Baye Fall, a five-star center, is the latest highly-coveted recruit to sign with the Hogs for 2023. His commitment makes him the fifth five-star recruit to choose the Hogs since Musselman arrived in Fayetteville. At 6-foot-10, Fall is currently rated as the No. 16 overall prospect and No. 3 center prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.com. Welcome to the family @TheBayeFall21! 🐗🐗🐗 #WPS pic.twitter.com/xoJKGrcFvp — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) November 15, 2022 Fall is an uber-athletic big who can run the floor exceptionally well and protect the rim....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Yardbarker

ZAGS 360: The Gonzaga Bulldogs have a breakout and a breakthrough week

The Gonzaga Bulldogs roll through the North Florida Ospreys only to be humbled by the Michigan State Spartans. How can I say the Zags were humbled by Michigan State when they won the game? The Gonzaga Bulldogs had to fight for every point and every rebound. It wasn’t your regular Gonzaga Bulldog bulldozer game. But let’s start from the beginning—the Zags vs. North Florida.
SPOKANE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
230K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy