NBA Rookie Rankings: Paolo Banchero, Bennedict Mathurin aren't the only first-year studs

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Now that we are around one month into the season, the NBA’s 2022-23 Rookie of the Year and All-Rookie race is beginning to shape up.

The NBA’s rookie class took a massive hit when No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren was listed as out for the season with a foot injury. But players like Orlando’s Paolo Banchero and Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin have stepped up in massive ways for their teams thus far.

Banchero and Mathurin could become the first pair of rookies to average more than 20.0 points per game since LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony did as much in 2003.

But it isn’t just Banchero and Mathurin who are off to a strong start. Based on their performances on the court thus far, we have ranked the NBA’s exciting and impressive rookie class.

1

Paolo Banchero (Orlando)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando’s Paolo Banchero is one of six players in the NBA currently averaging thresholds of at least 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists per game.

The only others are Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, and LeBron James. Those aren’t just All-Stars. Those are literally MVP candidates. He has the makings of a franchise cornerstone:

Banchero is particularly successful when driving to the basket. He is averaging 9.2 points per game on these opportunities. That ranks behind only Ja Morant among all rookies since the NBA’s tracking began in 2013.

He is averaging 3.8 free throw attempts on these possessions, which is by far the most of any rookie on record.

At this point, health is the biggest question mark that could keep him from winning the NBA’s Rookie of the Year.

2

Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Even though Banchero looks like the early favorite for Rookie of the Year, Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin has made a solid case for himself as well.

Even if he doesn’t win those honors, he may also contend for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year. He leads all players in scoring off the bench (by 65 points!) so far this season.

Mathurin is also currently averaging 1.3 pull-up 3-pointer per game. The only other rookies to ever accomplish as much since the NBA began tracking in 2013 are Luka Doncic and Trae Young.

There are significant defensive concerns at this point in his career, but it is only a matter of time before Indiana moves Mathurin into the starting lineup.

3

Jaden Ivey (Detroit)

Allison Farrand-USA TODAY Sports

His accomplishments may be overshadowed by Banchero and Mathurin, but Detroit’s Jaden Ivey is having a remarkable start to his professional career as well.

The former Purdue standout is averaging 15.4 points per game, which is very impressive for a young NBA guard. Before the season began, we wrote that if he can improve his playmaking, he can be a star. Ivey is averaging 3.8 assists per game, and he leads all rookies in assists and potential assists per game.

He is also adding value on the boards (5.1 rebounds per game) and as a defensive playmaker (1.4 steals per game). Ivey is not scoring particularly efficiently on the season, but the flashes of brilliance are hard to ignore.

4

Tari Eason (Houston)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Houston’s Tari Eason wasn’t the first player that the team selected in the 2022 NBA Draft. But he is the only regular rotation player on the Rockets who has a positive point differential when he is on the floor.

Watch this incredible sequence from Eason, where he goes on a 5-0 run against the Magic by hitting a 3-pointer and then stripping Paolo Banchero for a breakaway dunk, and you’ll see why:

Per 36 minutes, among those who have logged at least 200 minutes, only three NBA players (Alex Caruso, De’Anthony Melton, Javonte Green) are averaging more deflections than Eason (5.1) has for the Rockets. Even as a rookie, he is one of the league’s most disruptive players.

Eason leads rookies in the catch-all impact metric RAPTOR thus far.

5

Shaedon Sharpe (Portland)

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Trail Blazers have been one of the most pleasant surprises in the NBA thus far, and rookie Shaedon Sharpe played a very significant role in the early success.

Despite not playing college basketball last season, Sharpe looked more than ready for NBA action. He is already one of the more astonishing athletes in the league, and often, his athletic feats are truly hard to process:

They aren’t running the offense through him, but his efficiency when he is cutting off-ball to the basket is fantastic. He made 7-of-8 opportunities to start his tenure with the Blazers.

He was also shooting 44.0 percent on 3-pointers to start his professional career, and he was knocking down his catch-and-shoot attempts at a high level.

Unfortunately, the rookie wing has missed time due to a fractured finger. But he could soon return to the rotation for the Trail Blazers.

6

Walker Kessler (Utah)

Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

When they traded Rudy Gobert, the Jazz landed Walker Kessler from the Timberwolves. But the first-rounder is more than just a throw-in for the deal.

His teams are never going to run the offense through him, but it’s very hard to miss just how impactful he can be on both sides of the ball:

Kessler is averaging 4.1 blocks per 36 minutes, which trails just Robert Williams and Mitchell Robinson for the most among any player 21 years old or younger (minimum: 100 minutes) since 1973.

He is the rookie leader in the catch-all metric defensive box plus-minus.

7

Keegan Murray (Sacramento)

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Keegan Murray looked like a Rookie of the Year hopeful during NBA 2K23 Summer League, and his highlights were incredibly exciting.

He is playing more of a tertiary role as a spot-up shooter for the Kings at this point in his career, but the early results are still very promising.

Murray led all prospects in total catch-and-shoot field goals last season, per AI-Powered statistics provided by Stats Perform. He has shown some of that same productivity as a pro:

The forward is connecting on 2.2 catch-and-shoot 3-pointers per game.

That is more than any other rookie on record (minimum: 3 games played), ranking ahead of both Lauri Markkanen (2.0) and Cameron Johnson (1.8) thus far.

8

Jake LaRavia (Memphis)

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia looks like an early All-Rookie candidate, already contributing at a high level for Memphis. He is already one of the league’s most efficient spot-up shooters and catch-and-shoot floor spacers, but he has also held his own on defense (especially on the perimeter) as well.

Overall, it is clear that good things happen when LaRavia is on the floor:

9

AJ Griffin (Atlanta)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Griffin hasn’t gotten a ton of burn so far, but based on what he has displayed thus far, he well deserved a spot on this list. Griffin has shown effectiveness when using off-ball screens and dribble handoffs, and he was able to shine against the Bucks on Nov. 7, scoring 24 points.

10

Christian Koloko (Toronto)

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, when he was a sophomore at Arizona, it was obvious that Christian Koloko was going to be a great defensive pro.

But he is already even better than advertised, including six blocks against the Bulls when he was in the starting lineup on Nov. 6:

Opponents are shooting 25-for-51 (49.0 percent) at the rim when Koloko is the nearest defender. Among those who have defended as many attempts, that is the fourth-best in the league.

Toronto’s defense has allowed 118.3 points per 100 possessions in minutes without Koloko, but just 101.4 points per 100 when Koloko is on the floor, per PBPStats.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio)

Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City)

Jalen Duren (Detroit)

Marjon Beauchamp (Milwaukee)

Andrew Nembhard (Indiana)