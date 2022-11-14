ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastbound lanes of Ben Franklin Bridge reopen after trailer tips over on Pennsylvania side

The eastbound lanes of the Ben Franklin Bridge have reopened after a truck's trailer overturned, according to the Delaware River Port Authority.

It happened around 11 a.m. Monday on the Pennsylvania side of the bridge.

Chopper 6 was over a truck accident on the Ben Franklin Bridge.

Video from Chopper 6 showed scrap metal spilled all over the road.

Crews cleared the scene just before 4 p.m.

There was no word on what caused the accident.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

