The Independent

Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?

Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
Newsweek

Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist

Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Trump's role in disappointing midterm elections could leave GOP in a box

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump — who picked many of his party’s candidates and demanded fealty from them throughout the 2022 midterm campaign — was likely an albatross for the GOP on Tuesday night, limiting Republicans’ gains in a midterm election the party expected to dominate.
The Jewish Press

Democrats Keep the Senate, Anticipated Republican House Majority Shrinking

Nevada’s incumbent Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday defeated Republican Adam Laxalt, giving the Democrats 50 Senate seats to the GOP’s 49, with Georgia’s runoff election between incumbent Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker to take place Tuesday, December 6, after neither candidate received the needed 50% (Warnock took 49.2%, Walker 48.7%, Libertarian Chase Oliver took 2.1%).
BBC

Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell: Republican anger over midterms

News that Democrats have held the US Senate after midterm elections this week has sparked recriminations within the Republican Party. Critics of former President Donald Trump blamed him for the poor showing while other Republicans faulted their Senate leader, Mitch McConnell. The White House, meanwhile, made its strongest indication yet...
HuffPost

Calls Grow Within GOP To Dump Trump After Midterm Flop

Calls are growing within the Republican Party and in conservative media for a breakup with former President Donald Trump following the GOP’s underwhelming performance in the 2022 midterm elections. “I think anytime you are focused on the future, you can’t so much go to the past,” Mark Lawler, who...
