Rusk County, WI

ADRC asks people to take survey on the 2024-28 Dementia State Plan

Rice Lake Chronotype
 2 days ago

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Barron, Washburn and Rusk counties is seeking feedback for the Wisconsin Dementia Plan for the next five years.

"Let your voice be heard — complete the survey for the 2024-28 Dementia State Plan," requests Trisha Witham, ADRC dementia care specialist.

According to statistics shared by Witham, there are approximately 120,000 people living with Alzheimer's disease or related dementia in Wisconsin, which is enough people to fill both Lambeau and American Family fields.

"Whether you are a family caregiver, healthcare professional, first responder, or a community member, we want to hear from you today about how dementia affects your life,"Witham said. "Please take our short survey to help us figure out how to make life better for those living with dementia and their caregivers."

That survey can be found at https://tinyurl.com/sdplan .

The last state plan brought together caregivers, advocacy groups, local agencies, elected officials, and providers from across the state. Together, they helped fund support groups, expand rural research hubs, strengthen memory screenings, create dementia-friendly tool kits, and design a school curriculum. Together, they created the statewide dementia care specialist program, designed opportunities to train nurse aides, and secured funding for long-term care agencies.

"Working together, we can build on these successes to support everyone affected by dementia," she said.

Those who would like to receive a paper survey should contact the ADRC at 715-537-6225 for mail delivery or pick up at the Barron office location.

ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

