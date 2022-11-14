CHANGES AHEAD: Clouds will continue to increase across Alabama over the next few hours, and widespread rain is likely late tonight into tomorrow morning. It still looks like most of the rain will come from about midnight tonight through 12 noon tomorrow, although a few showers could linger over East Alabama tomorrow afternoon. While a few storms are possible near the Gulf Coast, for most of the state it will be a cold rain in a stable airmass with temperatures in the 45-55 degree range. Rain amounts of 1/2 to 1 inch are expected.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO