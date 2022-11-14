Read full article on original website
Finding a garden oasis in our desert isn’t always easy, but with the rise of florist/coffee shops in Phoenix, landing your next floral arrangement or house plant is almost a walk in the park—and there is nothing better than browsing with a bevvy in hand. From aesthetic hidden gem coffee shops to unique flower bars, the following are three must-visit florist/coffee shops in the Valley.
The World’s Largest Drive-Through Animated Light Show Opens Three Shows in the Valley
World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new theme parks for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list are three Arizona locations. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light event in the parking area of Six Flags in Phoenix, Desert Diamond Casino in Glendale and Tempe Diablo Stadium.
Where to Order Thanksgiving Pies in Phoenix
If you’re looking for one less thing to have to prepare for Thanksgiving dinner, look no further. We’ve rounded up bakeries in the Greater Phoenix area that are preparing seasonal pies available for pre-order and walk-ins throughout November, so you can have some of the best-tasting pies on your table this Thanksgiving without having to do any of the work.
Three Major Concert Tours Announced, Coming to Arizona
If you like concerts and are looking to add a little flare to your social life, get ready for three hot performers bringing their tours to Phoenix in 2023. Latin star Marc Anthony will bring the heat to the Glendale next year and he makes a stop on his VIVIENDO tour at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Saturday, March 4.
Cooper’s Hawk Winery opens 3rd Arizona location in Gilbert
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants announced at the opening of its third Arizona location in Gilbert in early 2023. As a lifestyle brand that offers upscale casual dining and wine, the vibrant suburb of Phoenix is the perfect spot for the brand’s 54th location. “Gilbert is a thriving...
They Started Making Mozzarella at the Farmers' Market. Now, These New Yorkers Have Their Own Restaurant
Little Italy of Scottsdale started when Brandon and Michele Gioffre, New Yorkers who moved to Arizona with their three daughters in 2019, were in search of a taste of home. When the Gioffress went out, they weren’t finding their favorite East Coast-style Italian dishes nor could they track down some ingredients to cook at home. Michele asked family members to ship things from Italian grocers in their home state.
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Arizona
Burgers are an American staple at barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal. But some are just better than others. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state. The websites states, "To...
P!NK’s Summer Carnival Stadium Tour will stop in Phoenix in 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer and international pop icon P!NK is coming to Arizona next year. She will perform at Chase Field in Phoenix on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. More information on the tour can...
The Best Breweries In Phoenix, AZ
Sunshine and beer are a match made in heaven, so it’s no surprise that Phoenix, Arizona, is home to some fantastic and top-rated breweries serving delicious local ales for you to try. However, with so many breweries to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. But don’t worry! We have compiled a list of the top-rated breweries in Phoenix for you to choose from.
Arizona is home to a wide variety of desert wildlife, including rattlesnakes, Gila monsters, prairie dogs, javelina, horned toads, and, of course, the roadrunner (yes, the mohawk-sporting bird does exist outside of the Looney Tunes universe and, in fact, is hunted by coyotes). Typically, however, these animals remain in the...
5 Places to Eat Non-Traditionally (and Gluten-Free) on Thanksgiving in Phoenix
If you’re looking for an alternative to turkey and gravy and want to avoid a major mess in the kitchen, there are some Valley restaurants willing to do the work for you, staying open on Thanksgiving! (All require a reservation.) While these restaurants serve gluten-free options, it is advised...
'America's favorite car show' returns to Scottsdale for season finale Nov. 18-20
Start those engines and get ready for Goodguys’ 25th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals, a family-friendly and action-packed event held Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, organizer of America's favorite car shows, is going all out for this event, as...
A Mexican restaurant has now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Summertime is normally the busiest time for restaurants. With school out and individuals spending more time outside of the house restaurants often see an uptick in business. And as we move from summer into autumn and, eventually, into winter, business for restaurants throughout the Valley (outside of those that cater to college students) will begin to slow some. This also means there is generally an increase in restaurant closures during the colder months of the year as well. There have already been a slew of restaurants that have announced their closure throughout metro Phoenix, and now, another eatery is adding its name to the growing list.
This $7.3 Million Breathtaking Estate in Paradise Valley with Resort Like Grounds is Perfect for Both Living And Entertaining
6601 E Malcomb Drive Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 6601 E Malcomb Drive, Paradise Valley, Arizona is a privately gated estate situated on resort-like grounds featuring a domed executive office, large entertainment room, study area, theater, wet bar, butler’s pantry, and 3 gas fireplaces. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 8,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6601 E Malcomb Drive, please contact Brandon White (Phone: 602-889-2135) at HomeSmart for full support and perfect service.
PHOENIX — A group of Valley women are getting their hands dirty, working to increase the number of women in the automotive industry. A 2019 report from the U.S. International Trade Commission revealed it’s a male dominated industry, with just a little more than 23 percent of workers being female.
Housing Demand Deteriorates in Phoenix
Housing market conditions in the Phoenix MSA have changed rapidly in the latter half of 2022. An affordability crunch along with growing macroeconomic concerns and inflation levels higher than the national average are resulting in quickly deteriorating demand for homes. Historically high prices and 7% mortgage interest rates shrank the...
Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home
Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Health inspectors found boxes of raw meat thawing on the floor and food not kept at proper temperatures at several Valley restaurants. Phoenix homeowner claims company dumped over a ton of mulch in her driveway. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Among the Saguaros: Scottsdale, Arizona
I recently visited Scottsdale, Arizona, and fell in love with the city’s relaxed vibe and natural connection to the Sonoran Desert. With the variety of things to do, sights to see and places to eat, it was easy to imagine staying beyond a few days and living the desert life.
