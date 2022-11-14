Read full article on original website
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
GoCreighton.com
Top 25 Showdown With Texas Tech Opens Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Monday
Game #5: #23 Texas Tech (3-0) vs. #10 Creighton Bluejays (4-0) Monday, Nov. 21 • 1:30 p.m. CT • Maui, Hawaii • Lahaina Civic Center. | LIVE VIDEO | LIVE AUDIO | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF) | TTU NOTES | BRACKET | TOURNEY CENTRAL |
GoCreighton.com
Bluejay Men's Soccer Opens NCAA Tournament Against #23 Missouri State
Omaha, Neb. -- The NCAA brought Creighton and #23 Missouri State a bit of déjà vu as the Bluejays and Bears meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. The biggest difference from the match in 2021 is the location as Creighton is hosting Missouri State on Thursday.
GoCreighton.com
Late Flurry Lifts Bluejay Men's Soccer to NCAA Second Round, 2-1 over #23 Missouri State
Omaha, Neb. -- Playing in temperatures that approached a real feel of 20 degrees, the Creighton men's soccer team used a late flurry with two goals in the final eight minutes to defeat #23 Missouri State 2-1 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, November 17. With...
GoCreighton.com
#10 Men's Basketball Wraps Homestand With UC Riverside on Thursday
Game #4: UC Riverside Highlanders (1-1) at #10 Creighton Bluejays (3-0) Thursday, Nov. 17 • 7:30 p.m. • Omaha, Neb. • CHI Health Center Omaha. | LIVE VIDEO | LIVE AUDIO | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF) |. No. 10 Creighton (3-0) wraps up its season-opening...
Corn Nation
Huskers React Results: Fans will not attend games in 2023 but want an aircraft carrier
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. It is already the home season finale for the Nebraska Cornhuskers this season. The 2022...
GoCreighton.com
Four Bluejays Finish in Double Figures as Men's Basketball Downs UC Riverside 80-51
OMAHA, Neb. -- A quartet of Bluejays delivered double-figures as the No. 10 Creighton men's basketball team defeated UC Riverside 80-51 on Thursday, Nov. 17. The victory lifted the Bluejays to 4-0 on the season, while UC Riverside fell to 1-2 overall. Creighton bounced out to a quick start with...
GoCreighton.com
Mogensen Leads As #20 Women's Basketball Dominates #22 Huskers
Omaha, Neb. -- Molly Mogensen scored 19 of her career-high 22 points in the first half and No. 20 Creighton never trailed in a 77-51 win over No. 22 Nebraska on Tuesday night in the first women's basketball sellout ever (2,306) at D.J. Sokol Arena. Creighton improved to 3-0 with...
GoCreighton.com
Creighton Athletics Earns NCAA Graduation Success Rate of 95 Percent
OMAHA, Neb. - Nine Creighton University teams posted perfect Graduation Success Rates and all 14 Bluejay programs performed at 82 percent or higher according to figures released by the NCAA. Creighton had an overall GSR score of 95 percent, which was tied for 50th-best nationally. The GSR data shows the...
GoCreighton.com
Men's Golf Signs Kyle Leydon
OMAHA, Neb. – Colorado native Kyle Leydon has signed a national letter-of-intent to play college golf at Creighton University. "I'm extremely excited to have Kyle in the program," said first year Creighton head coach Wes Bernt. "Kyle has had a great junior career and I look for him to be a leader on the course and in the classroom."
News Channel Nebraska
Leone resigns city administration post in Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Leone, who took the job during the pandemic of 2020, said finance and budget development are keys to the position. He also lists acquiring a 43-acre site to develop workforce housing among his accomplishments at Nebraska City.
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
US News and World Report
The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska
It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
WOWT
EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
KETV.com
Company prepping to start mining operations in Southeast Nebraska
The company behind an upcoming mining project in Southeast Nebraska is hoping it will become an economic boon for the state. The Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project will produce the materials needed for mega-infrastructures and aerospace tech. Worldwide, demand for critical minerals like niobium is increasing, and Nebraska might just...
Controversial Omaha shooting range plans expansion to the Twin Cities
An Omaha, Nebraska shooting range venue that bills itself as a “unique, family-friendly entertainment experience” has announced plans to open in the Twin Cities, prompting critics to rehash allegations that the company uses white supremacist and Nazi symbols and imagery. 88 Tactical, in partnership with investment and development...
KETV.com
Family grieving loss of Omaha man electrocuted on the job
OMAHA, Neb. — A family is grieving the loss of 31-year-old Raymond Sexton Jr. after he was electrocuted on the job. According to a police report, witnesses told police Sexton accidentally touched a power line on Nov. 1. He was on the job for the company Autographix — they...
Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday. And officials with the WarHorse Casino expect that gaming tax revenues will steadily grow as they begin advertising and marketing the temporary facility at […] The post Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
KETV.com
Eppley Airfield announces addition of eighth airline
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Eppley Airfield welcomed its eighth airline Tuesday. Starting in May, Sun Country will offer a direct flight between Omaha and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. “The Omaha Airport Authority is pleased that Sun Country Airlines has chosen to add Omaha to its expanding route network with...
