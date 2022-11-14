ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoCreighton.com

Bluejay Men's Soccer Opens NCAA Tournament Against #23 Missouri State

Omaha, Neb. -- The NCAA brought Creighton and #23 Missouri State a bit of déjà vu as the Bluejays and Bears meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. The biggest difference from the match in 2021 is the location as Creighton is hosting Missouri State on Thursday.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
GoCreighton.com

#10 Men's Basketball Wraps Homestand With UC Riverside on Thursday

Game #4: UC Riverside Highlanders (1-1) at #10 Creighton Bluejays (3-0) Thursday, Nov. 17 • 7:30 p.m. • Omaha, Neb. • CHI Health Center Omaha. | LIVE VIDEO | LIVE AUDIO | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF) |. No. 10 Creighton (3-0) wraps up its season-opening...
OMAHA, NE
GoCreighton.com

Mogensen Leads As #20 Women's Basketball Dominates #22 Huskers

Omaha, Neb. -- Molly Mogensen scored 19 of her career-high 22 points in the first half and No. 20 Creighton never trailed in a 77-51 win over No. 22 Nebraska on Tuesday night in the first women's basketball sellout ever (2,306) at D.J. Sokol Arena. Creighton improved to 3-0 with...
OMAHA, NE
GoCreighton.com

Creighton Athletics Earns NCAA Graduation Success Rate of 95 Percent

OMAHA, Neb. - Nine Creighton University teams posted perfect Graduation Success Rates and all 14 Bluejay programs performed at 82 percent or higher according to figures released by the NCAA. Creighton had an overall GSR score of 95 percent, which was tied for 50th-best nationally. The GSR data shows the...
OMAHA, NE
GoCreighton.com

Men's Golf Signs Kyle Leydon

OMAHA, Neb. – Colorado native Kyle Leydon has signed a national letter-of-intent to play college golf at Creighton University. "I'm extremely excited to have Kyle in the program," said first year Creighton head coach Wes Bernt. "Kyle has had a great junior career and I look for him to be a leader on the course and in the classroom."
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Leone resigns city administration post in Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Leone, who took the job during the pandemic of 2020, said finance and budget development are keys to the position. He also lists acquiring a 43-acre site to develop workforce housing among his accomplishments at Nebraska City.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KSNT News

2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust

HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
HOLTON, KS
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
OMAHA, NE
US News and World Report

The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska

It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Company prepping to start mining operations in Southeast Nebraska

The company behind an upcoming mining project in Southeast Nebraska is hoping it will become an economic boon for the state. The Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project will produce the materials needed for mega-infrastructures and aerospace tech. Worldwide, demand for critical minerals like niobium is increasing, and Nebraska might just...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Family grieving loss of Omaha man electrocuted on the job

OMAHA, Neb. — A family is grieving the loss of 31-year-old Raymond Sexton Jr. after he was electrocuted on the job. According to a police report, witnesses told police Sexton accidentally touched a power line on Nov. 1. He was on the job for the company Autographix — they...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday. And officials with the WarHorse Casino expect that gaming tax revenues will steadily grow as they begin advertising and marketing the temporary facility at […] The post Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Eppley Airfield announces addition of eighth airline

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Eppley Airfield welcomed its eighth airline Tuesday. Starting in May, Sun Country will offer a direct flight between Omaha and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. “The Omaha Airport Authority is pleased that Sun Country Airlines has chosen to add Omaha to its expanding route network with...
OMAHA, NE

