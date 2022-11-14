Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Often Visits His Texas Hometown & It's Not To See A Girlfriend

Many of the current star athletes got their humble beginnings in the Lone Star State, and the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is one example.

The football player — evidently — still shows a fondness for his Texas hometown, as many can see in things like his postgame interview clothing choices and his Instagram posts.

After all, he boldly wore a Houston Astros outfit at a press event around the time of the 2022 World Series involving his hometown and the Philadelphia Phillies.

He may live in the City of Brotherly love these days, but that hasn't stopped the 24-year-old from shouting out the Space City when the opportunity arises.

Where is Jalen Hurts from originally?

The athlete grew up in Houston, TX. He was the son of a high school football coach.

Hurts recently played a winning homecoming game against his favorite team from childhood, the Houston Texans, and his entire family showed up at NRG Stadium to support him.

However, H-Town is not lost in his heart, as he doesn't stay away from the area too long. Last year, he made an appearance at his alma mater Channelview High School to give student-athletes some encouraging words.

He also once opted to wear a bright orange Astros cap while donning a Phillies jersey at a baseball event.

Is Jalen Hurts in a relationship?

Hurts appears to be single these days.

It seems that things like football, food, and his birthplace are all he publicly declares his love for right now.

Multiple sources report that Hurts once dated Bryonna Burrows during his time at the University of Alabama. Burrows keeps a pretty low profile with a private Instagram and now lives in Dallas, TX, working as an IBM partner, according to her LinkedIn.

However, the athlete doesn't share much of his personal life on social media for all to see, anyways.