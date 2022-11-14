Read full article on original website
Related
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 18
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. **WVU commit Sean Boyle will be at the game Saturday against Kansas State. Around The Network. Steelers Now: Former Steelers WR Martavis Bryant Drafted by XFL’s Vegas Vipers. Pittsburgh Sports Now:...
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineers OL Tomas Rimac Feels Front Five is Ready for Any QB
Likely for the first time all season, West Virginia is faced with what could be called, in retrospect, a good problem. After Garrett Greene’s performance against Oklahoma that earned him the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, the Mountaineers see they have another viable option to use at quarterback along with JT Daniels. West Virginia beating the Sooners for the first time since joining the conference was just icing on the cake.
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: Bob Huggins Has Reason to be Upset with Team Despite Winning Big
Bob Huggins’ team is winning big, even bigger than most expected, but he’s not satisfied. In fact, it’s possible to actually argue he’s upset at his team. And honestly, he has every right to be disappointed in how his team is playing despite winning by 18, 25 and 18 so far in the season.
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Penn
West Virginia hosts Ivy League’s Penn on Friday night as they prepare for the Phil Knight Invitational next week, let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. WVU Plays Ivy League Member for First Time Since 1981. The last time that West Virginia played...
wvsportsnow.com
Pat White Makes it Known Who He Wants as WVU Athletic Director
Pat White influenced a major hire by West Virginia in the past. Can he do it again? Time will tell, but the WVU football legend has now made his thoughts know and endorsed a candidate to be the program’s next athletic director. White tweeted what matter most to him...
wvsportsnow.com
Tre Mitchell Finding Old Self After Foot Injury
Today, Nov. 18, marks six weeks since West Virginia forward had surgery on his foot after an injury he sustained during the preseason. Mitchell is just one week into his new start at WVU, but is finding his old self through recovery. “It’s kind of surreal in a way because...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU 2023 Commits Jahiem White and Sean Boyle Staying with Mountaineers
Uncertainty can cause chaos at any college program. Due to a looming cloud hanging over West Virginia football until important decisions are made, WVSN reached out to players who have already committed to WVU to see if anything could change their mind. Two key players told us they are still onboard with becoming a Mountaineer.
wvsportsnow.com
Dante Stills Unveils Uniform Combination for West Virginia Football’s Final Home Game
The Old Gold and Blue will look the part for their final home game of the season on Saturday. West Virginia unveiled a gold on blue on blue uniform combination that the football team will wear against Kansas State. This will feature a gold helmet with the WV logo in blue and a blue jersey and pants. The numbers, any stitching and logos of both the school and Big 12 will be in Mountaineer gold.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Transfer G Jose Perez Enrolls for Spring Semester
West Virginia men’s basketball announced on Thursday morning that Manhattan transfer G Jose Perez has enrolled at WVU for the upcoming spring semester. Perez’s eligibility status for games and practices will be determined by the NCAA at a later date. “Jose certainly gives us more fire power for...
wvsportsnow.com
2024 WR Recruit West Virginia Native Sirod Musgrove Tells WVSN About WVU Visit
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Football programs welcome recruits to visit for games all the time, but the public at large doesn’t often get to hear about what went on during that visit and if it made any impact on the player. To learn about Sirod Musgrave’s experience when he...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU F Patrick Suemnick Dressed, Warming Up Before Morehead State Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — About 75 minutes before West Virginia and Morehead State tip-off, WVU F Patrick Suemnick was warming up before the game. Suemnick has missed the first two games of the season due to a preseason knee injury. If Suemnick is ready to go, he’ll make his debut...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Cruises to 75-57 Win Over Morehead State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On Tuesday night, West Virginia cruised to a 75-57 win over Morehead State behind Tre Mitchell’s 21 points. Mitchell showed out in his third career game with West Virginia (3-0). Mitchell’s 21 points is more than he scored during his single season at Texas. The Pittsburgh native shot 8-of-10 from the field against the Eagles.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell on Preparing Without Knowing Starting Quarterback
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell talks with the media on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, including Mike Asti of WVSN, about what quarterback Garrett Greene brings to the table and preparing without knowing which quarterback will start. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Win Over Winthrop
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and Kylee Blackstein speak to the media after beating Winthrop on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
wvsportsnow.com
Country Roads Webcast: Kansas State Preview, Predictions
On this episode of the Country Roads Webcast, Jorden reviews three newly released films for the off-topic babble segment before detailing the recent breaking Mountaineer sports news that Shane Lyons is no longer the WVU athletic director. The 2022 West Virginia senior class is then honored just ahead of a preview of the matchups on both sides of the ball against the Wildcats, culminating with the key to victory and score prediction segment.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over Morehead State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following West Virginia’s 75-57 win over Morehead State on Tuesday night, WVU HC Bob Huggins as well as Tre Mitchell, Jimmy Bell and Mohamed Wague reacted to their performance as a team. Huggins was not pleased with his team’s ability to score in the paint....
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways From WVU’s Win Over Morehead State
Following West Virginia’s 75-57 sluggish win over Morehead State on Tuesday night, let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. Emmitt Matthews has played great since his return to West Virginia. His stat line from Tuesday night may not be anything eye-opening, but you can see the difference from his first stint at WVU. Through three games, Matthews posts the best plus-minus on the team with a +67.
Comments / 0