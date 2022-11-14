Likely for the first time all season, West Virginia is faced with what could be called, in retrospect, a good problem. After Garrett Greene’s performance against Oklahoma that earned him the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, the Mountaineers see they have another viable option to use at quarterback along with JT Daniels. West Virginia beating the Sooners for the first time since joining the conference was just icing on the cake.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO