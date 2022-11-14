ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 18

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. **WVU commit Sean Boyle will be at the game Saturday against Kansas State. Around The Network. Steelers Now: Former Steelers WR Martavis Bryant Drafted by XFL’s Vegas Vipers. Pittsburgh Sports Now:...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Mountaineers OL Tomas Rimac Feels Front Five is Ready for Any QB

Likely for the first time all season, West Virginia is faced with what could be called, in retrospect, a good problem. After Garrett Greene’s performance against Oklahoma that earned him the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, the Mountaineers see they have another viable option to use at quarterback along with JT Daniels. West Virginia beating the Sooners for the first time since joining the conference was just icing on the cake.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Asti: Bob Huggins Has Reason to be Upset with Team Despite Winning Big

Bob Huggins’ team is winning big, even bigger than most expected, but he’s not satisfied. In fact, it’s possible to actually argue he’s upset at his team. And honestly, he has every right to be disappointed in how his team is playing despite winning by 18, 25 and 18 so far in the season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Penn

West Virginia hosts Ivy League’s Penn on Friday night as they prepare for the Phil Knight Invitational next week, let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. WVU Plays Ivy League Member for First Time Since 1981. The last time that West Virginia played...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Pat White Makes it Known Who He Wants as WVU Athletic Director

Pat White influenced a major hire by West Virginia in the past. Can he do it again? Time will tell, but the WVU football legend has now made his thoughts know and endorsed a candidate to be the program’s next athletic director. White tweeted what matter most to him...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Tre Mitchell Finding Old Self After Foot Injury

Today, Nov. 18, marks six weeks since West Virginia forward had surgery on his foot after an injury he sustained during the preseason. Mitchell is just one week into his new start at WVU, but is finding his old self through recovery. “It’s kind of surreal in a way because...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU 2023 Commits Jahiem White and Sean Boyle Staying with Mountaineers

Uncertainty can cause chaos at any college program. Due to a looming cloud hanging over West Virginia football until important decisions are made, WVSN reached out to players who have already committed to WVU to see if anything could change their mind. Two key players told us they are still onboard with becoming a Mountaineer.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Dante Stills Unveils Uniform Combination for West Virginia Football’s Final Home Game

The Old Gold and Blue will look the part for their final home game of the season on Saturday. West Virginia unveiled a gold on blue on blue uniform combination that the football team will wear against Kansas State. This will feature a gold helmet with the WV logo in blue and a blue jersey and pants. The numbers, any stitching and logos of both the school and Big 12 will be in Mountaineer gold.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Transfer G Jose Perez Enrolls for Spring Semester

West Virginia men’s basketball announced on Thursday morning that Manhattan transfer G Jose Perez has enrolled at WVU for the upcoming spring semester. Perez’s eligibility status for games and practices will be determined by the NCAA at a later date. “Jose certainly gives us more fire power for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Cruises to 75-57 Win Over Morehead State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On Tuesday night, West Virginia cruised to a 75-57 win over Morehead State behind Tre Mitchell’s 21 points. Mitchell showed out in his third career game with West Virginia (3-0). Mitchell’s 21 points is more than he scored during his single season at Texas. The Pittsburgh native shot 8-of-10 from the field against the Eagles.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Win Over Winthrop

West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and Kylee Blackstein speak to the media after beating Winthrop on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Country Roads Webcast: Kansas State Preview, Predictions

On this episode of the Country Roads Webcast, Jorden reviews three newly released films for the off-topic babble segment before detailing the recent breaking Mountaineer sports news that Shane Lyons is no longer the WVU athletic director. The 2022 West Virginia senior class is then honored just ahead of a preview of the matchups on both sides of the ball against the Wildcats, culminating with the key to victory and score prediction segment.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over Morehead State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following West Virginia’s 75-57 win over Morehead State on Tuesday night, WVU HC Bob Huggins as well as Tre Mitchell, Jimmy Bell and Mohamed Wague reacted to their performance as a team. Huggins was not pleased with his team’s ability to score in the paint....
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

3 Takeaways From WVU’s Win Over Morehead State

Following West Virginia’s 75-57 sluggish win over Morehead State on Tuesday night, let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. Emmitt Matthews has played great since his return to West Virginia. His stat line from Tuesday night may not be anything eye-opening, but you can see the difference from his first stint at WVU. Through three games, Matthews posts the best plus-minus on the team with a +67.
MOREHEAD, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy