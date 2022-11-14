ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

uri.edu

URI, R.I. Sea Grant, DEM, municipal partners invite public to take part in shoreline monitoring program

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. – Nov. 16, 2022 – New equipment at three Rhode Island coastal sites now enables the public to use smartphones to take photos that could help government collect data on climate change impacts such as flooding and erosion, and ultimately inform practical planning and projects to address them. In the vein of “community scientist” education efforts, this program provides the state and a municipal cadre – the towns of Barrington, South Kingstown, and Westerly – an opportunity to engage communities in “app” based shoreline monitoring.
WESTERLY, RI
uri.edu

URI’s Community First Responder Program to help stop overdoses throughout New England, thanks to new federal grant

KINGSTON, R.I. — Nov. 16, 2022 — The University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy’s Community First Responder Program (CFRP) has distributed thousands of life-saving Naloxone kits over the last three years while educating members of the community to reverse opioid overdoses. The program has now expanded to become the Northeast Rural Opioid Technical Assistance Regional Center for overdose response training across rural New England, thanks to a new $1.3 million federal grant.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness delivers 2022 address

The Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness delivered its first ever State of Homelessness Address in the CIC Providence Building on Dyer Street Monday evening. The event presented and highlighted local and state-wide data on homelessness gathered by Coalition staff and partners. The event was emceed by Louisa D’Ovidio, Communications...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

After 18 years, Blue State Coffee on Thayer Street will permanently close

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Blue State Coffee announced the permanent closing of its Thayer Street location on Nov. 14. A message on their storefront reads, “This Blue State Coffee cafe is closing permanently as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 17. Thank you for your patronage and for making us a part of your lives. We have loved being your neighborhood coffee shop!”
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Curvin-McCabe students receive recess toys from NP company

PAWTUCKET – Students at Curvin-McCabe Elementary School, the only school in the district without a playground, were surprised with a donation of toys and recess play equipment last week. The donation was provided and delivered by North Providence-based Rhode Island Restoration on Nov. 10. Students cheered and jumped with...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

After 6 months, search continues for Charlotte Lester

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Wednesday marks six months since Charlotte Lester was reported missing, and the search continues. Warwick police said the 45-year-old’s disappearance remains an active investigation. Lester was last seen in the area of Arnold’s Neck Drive and Staples Avenue on the evening of May 16,...
WARWICK, RI
Uprise RI

Trans Day of Joy Celebrated in South Kingston

Rhode Island’s transgender community members, families, and allies gathered at the Contemporary Theater Amphitheater in South Kingston on Saturday to celebrate a “Trans Day of Joy.” The outdoor event, organized by LGBTQ Action RI, featured speakers, information about local organizations, available resources for individuals and families, and actions to take in support of transgender equality in the state.
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Striped bass bite outstanding

“Customers in Pawtuxet Cove, Cranston, have seen large bass under their boats that have pushed bait into the cove,” said Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box, Warwick. “At Rocky Point fishing pier shore anglers are seeing birds working large schools of bait all day long. We are officially closed for the season but with this great bite and the holidays upon us we are on call for customers that want to connect with us.”
CRANSTON, RI
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Antique Towns in New England

North Kingstown has a rich history and some of the state's best antique shops. The city has many historical sites, including Quonset Point, which is still used for military purposes today. It also boasts a wildlife refuge. If you're interested in the history of this historic town, you can visit the Seabee Museum.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
matadornetwork.com

Why You Need To Visit Providence in Winter

The hallmark of a “true New Englandah,” next to undying hatred of the Yankees and an inexplicable fondness for Dunkin’ Donuts, is a genuine love for the winter. Yes, this oft-maligned season is long and harsh in New England, but the dark, chilly months bring their distinctive delights: mugs of hot cocoa in swirling snow flurries, games of pond hockey, ski weekends, and long evenings by the fireplace. There’s no better place to experience these cold weather wonders than Providence in winter.
PROVIDENCE, RI

