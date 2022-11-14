Read full article on original website
Related
uri.edu
URI, R.I. Sea Grant, DEM, municipal partners invite public to take part in shoreline monitoring program
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. – Nov. 16, 2022 – New equipment at three Rhode Island coastal sites now enables the public to use smartphones to take photos that could help government collect data on climate change impacts such as flooding and erosion, and ultimately inform practical planning and projects to address them. In the vein of “community scientist” education efforts, this program provides the state and a municipal cadre – the towns of Barrington, South Kingstown, and Westerly – an opportunity to engage communities in “app” based shoreline monitoring.
uri.edu
URI’s Community First Responder Program to help stop overdoses throughout New England, thanks to new federal grant
KINGSTON, R.I. — Nov. 16, 2022 — The University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy’s Community First Responder Program (CFRP) has distributed thousands of life-saving Naloxone kits over the last three years while educating members of the community to reverse opioid overdoses. The program has now expanded to become the Northeast Rural Opioid Technical Assistance Regional Center for overdose response training across rural New England, thanks to a new $1.3 million federal grant.
fallriverreporter.com
Police continue push to locate 45-year-old Rhode Island woman that disappeared, $20,000 reward announced
Police are once again reminding the public and issuing details concerning a missing Rhode Island woman that has seemingly disappeared. According to police, today marks six months since 45-year-old Charlotte Lester, of Warwick, disappeared from the Apponaug section of the city. Lester was last seen the evening of Monday, May...
laconiadailysun.com
Uprise RI
Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness delivers 2022 address
The Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness delivered its first ever State of Homelessness Address in the CIC Providence Building on Dyer Street Monday evening. The event presented and highlighted local and state-wide data on homelessness gathered by Coalition staff and partners. The event was emceed by Louisa D’Ovidio, Communications...
Death of 4-year-old prompts bounce castle safety warning
The CPSC said the boy died after a hoop inside the "My Bouncer Little Castle" became entangled and twisted around his neck.
ABC6.com
After 18 years, Blue State Coffee on Thayer Street will permanently close
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Blue State Coffee announced the permanent closing of its Thayer Street location on Nov. 14. A message on their storefront reads, “This Blue State Coffee cafe is closing permanently as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 17. Thank you for your patronage and for making us a part of your lives. We have loved being your neighborhood coffee shop!”
Valley Breeze
Curvin-McCabe students receive recess toys from NP company
PAWTUCKET – Students at Curvin-McCabe Elementary School, the only school in the district without a playground, were surprised with a donation of toys and recess play equipment last week. The donation was provided and delivered by North Providence-based Rhode Island Restoration on Nov. 10. Students cheered and jumped with...
Suspicious antisemitic packages found in North Providence
Detectives are making headway in their search for who scattered dozens of packages containing racially charged messages throughout a Warwick neighborhood.
ABC6.com
After 6 months, search continues for Charlotte Lester
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Wednesday marks six months since Charlotte Lester was reported missing, and the search continues. Warwick police said the 45-year-old’s disappearance remains an active investigation. Lester was last seen in the area of Arnold’s Neck Drive and Staples Avenue on the evening of May 16,...
Uprise RI
Trans Day of Joy Celebrated in South Kingston
Rhode Island’s transgender community members, families, and allies gathered at the Contemporary Theater Amphitheater in South Kingston on Saturday to celebrate a “Trans Day of Joy.” The outdoor event, organized by LGBTQ Action RI, featured speakers, information about local organizations, available resources for individuals and families, and actions to take in support of transgender equality in the state.
johnstonsunrise.net
Striped bass bite outstanding
“Customers in Pawtuxet Cove, Cranston, have seen large bass under their boats that have pushed bait into the cove,” said Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box, Warwick. “At Rocky Point fishing pier shore anglers are seeing birds working large schools of bait all day long. We are officially closed for the season but with this great bite and the holidays upon us we are on call for customers that want to connect with us.”
Community Focus: Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien
Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien joined 12 News at 4 Wednesday to discuss the ongoing Tidewater Landing project, the state's new soccer team and the fate of McCoy Stadium.
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation to install lane split on Washington Bridge in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that it will install a lane split on the Washington Bridge. The lane split will take place Friday on Interstate 195 west in East Providence. “The new traffic pattern creates a work zone in the middle...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Antique Towns in New England
North Kingstown has a rich history and some of the state's best antique shops. The city has many historical sites, including Quonset Point, which is still used for military purposes today. It also boasts a wildlife refuge. If you're interested in the history of this historic town, you can visit the Seabee Museum.
Catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in RI as police and lawmakers try to crack down
The number of catalytic converter thefts soared from fewer than a dozen in 2017 to over 1,400 so far this year.
matadornetwork.com
Why You Need To Visit Providence in Winter
The hallmark of a “true New Englandah,” next to undying hatred of the Yankees and an inexplicable fondness for Dunkin’ Donuts, is a genuine love for the winter. Yes, this oft-maligned season is long and harsh in New England, but the dark, chilly months bring their distinctive delights: mugs of hot cocoa in swirling snow flurries, games of pond hockey, ski weekends, and long evenings by the fireplace. There’s no better place to experience these cold weather wonders than Providence in winter.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit working to identify human remains discovered in the last 40 years
The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit is actively working to identify every unidentified body or skeletal remains that have been discovered in the last 40 years. In these last 40 years, traditional methods using fingerprints or dental records have not resulted in the identification of any...
Police: 14-year-old brought BB gun to North Providence school
A Glock 19 6MM BB gun was removed from his backpack.
2 seriously injured in Cranston crash
Two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Cranston Tuesday night.
Comments / 0