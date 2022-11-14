Read full article on original website
Related
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
Many allied soldiers who were captured during Second World II suffered brutal torture and execution at the hands of the Japanese. One of the most harrowing tales reported was the gruesome Chichijima incident that took place on the tiny island of Chichijima located around 600 miles from Japan.
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
Archaeologists solved one of the most important mysteries of Jesus' life.
Image byPeter Carl Geissler, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Two thousand years ago Holy scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, came to be known to humanity, which tells all about Jesus Christ, but there are some bible mysteries that probably never be solved.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own
The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
10 Black women sat in first class on an airplane and it revealed a lot about race in America
This article originally appeared on 07.29.21 Software developer Angie Jones' recent girls trip revealed that America still has a long way to go when it comes to race. To most, that's not surprising. But what's unique is how the specific experience Jones and her friends went through revealed the pervasive way systemic racism still runs through our culture.
The American relatives of Adolf Hitler lived in New York and flew the American flag
Colorized image of Adolf Hitler (1889-1945)Credit: Kentot785; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In 2018, a reporter from the German newspaper, Bild, tracked down three brothers who lived in Long Island, New York.
The first white woman with the blue tattoo of a Native American tribe
Olive OatmanCredit: Benjamin F. Powelson (1823–1885) Blue pencil.svg wikidata:Q50412726; Public Domain Image. Olive Oatman (1837 - 1903) is known as the first white woman on record to have a Native American tattoo.
Teen sits alone in classroom for 2 weeks after classmates and teachers all take class trip to France without her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my French teacher announced the entire class was taking a trip to France for two weeks, everyone cheered except me.
Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?
Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
History’s Villains: True Crimes
“Lizzie Borden took an axe and gave her mother forty whacks”. Lizzie Andrew Borden was an American woman who was tried and acquitted for the 1892 murders of her father and stepmother in Fall River, Massachusetts.
Sarah Rector, the black girl registered as 'white' because of her wealth
Sarah Rector, a black girl, was so rich that the Oklahoma legislature declared her ‘white’ a person. Sarah lived in a time when white Americans were terrified of the idea of a black person becoming rich and having power.
These identical twins were separated at birth and led different lives. They reunited for the first time when they were 13 years old.
Isabella Solimene and Ha Nguyen were separated at birth. Solimene was adopted by an American family, and Nguyen was raised in Vietnam.
Former Satanist warns Christians that demonic forces are real
For many Halloween is a harmless night where kids get candy but others share tales of pure evil associated with October 31. John Ramirez spent 25 years as a Satanist who practiced the occult and he has a warning for believers in Christ. He says the church needs to use the power that Christ gave to vanquish evil and shares how he was tormented for 30 days by strange happenings after he gave his life to Christ.
The young white girl who was kidnapped, married, and lived among Native Americans for 25 years
In 1832, Silas and Lucy Parker relocated their young family from Illinois to Texas. The Parkers had settled right on the edge of the 250,000-square-mile Comanche empire, writes author S.C. Gwynne in Empire of the Summer Moon.
Opinion: The Civil War Was About White Supremacy and the ‘Cornerstone Speech’ Proves It
Americans have many appalling and entitled misconceptions about the nation’s history. The subject of the Civil War remains contentious even though there are many historical documents that demonstrate the truth of the matter.
Homeless man asks rich woman on a date and they instantly fell in love
Love is a very delicate emotion however, true love can be hard to find. A little more than eight in ten (88%) Americans said they got married because of love, ahead of making a lifelong commitment (81%) and having a partner (76%).
The "hidden cousins" of Queen Elizabeth II were confined to an institution for having a mental illness
Nerissa (1919 - 1986) and Katherine Bowes-Lyon (1926 - 2014) were nicknamed the "hidden cousins" because they were the first cousins of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Nerissa and Katherine were the daughters of John Herbert Bowes-Lyon and his wife. John was the Queen Mother's brother and uncle to Queen Elizabeth II.
The Heart Broken "Napalm Girl" Photo and the Story Behind It
You've probably seen the iconic "Napalm Girl" photo before. It was taken by Associated Press photographer Nick Ut in 1972 and it quickly became one of the most famous photos of the Vietnam War. The image of a terrified young girl running naked down a road after being napalmed by American soldiers is seared into the public conscience, and it's been credited with helping turn public opinion against the war.
I Said What I Said: ‘Hebrews To Negroes’ Filmmaker Ronald Dalton Jr. Defiantly Refuses To Apologize For Antisemitic Message
Hebrews To Negroes filmmaker Ronald Dalton Jr. won’t apologize for the antisemitic messages in his Amazon documentary
Comments / 0