Pitkin County commissioners make ‘statement’ on affordable housing
Pitkin County commissioners gave unanimous direction Tuesday to make a “statement” about their commitment to build affordable housing. The commissioners voted to earmark $5 million from the general fund reserve balance specifically for affordable housing initiatives. The action was more significant from a policy standpoint than for the dollar amount.
Gridlock in Glenwood Springs
I was happy to hear that the Colorado Department of Transportation is now having a conversation with the city of Glenwood Springs on the change of use for the 8th Street and Midland Avenue property. When I was a city council member and a member of the Transportation Commission in...
St. Regis approved, Catch Steak denied in requests for temporary winter structures
The Aspen City Council discussed two land use requests at their regular meeting on Tuesday for temporary structures at businesses for the winter season, and ultimately voted to approve one and deny the other. Catch Steak and the St. Regis sought approval for temporary enclosures for the winter season to...
Aspen to prioritize increase of affordable housing units over next five years
City of Aspen staff presented an update on the 2022-26 affordable housing strategic plan to Aspen City Council during a work session on Monday. The plan is a part of the council’s affordable housing goal and was adopted in April. The goal is to increase the number of affordable housing units within Aspen’s limits. It includes 14 action items ranging from ongoing affordable housing projects to city legislation and policy creation at the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority.
Underpass needed for safety
Last week on Nov. 8, one of my neighbors at the Aspen Country Inn or the Pomegranate Condos was hit while walking across Highway 82. This has been an ongoing issue for a number of years. The fact that there is not a safe way to cross the highway because there is no underpass is extremely dangerous. Basically, you have to play leapfrog across Highway 82 in a 45 mph zone hoping that you do not get hit.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Central Colorado Conservancy Announces Public Preserve Purchase in Southern Lake County
Today, Central Colorado Conservancy (CCC) announced its purchase of 110 acres along the upper Arkansas River as the third phase of the establishment of the Arkansas River Community Preserve (ARC Preserve). The ARC Preserve includes the Shawn Andrick Memorial Preserve previously acquired by Central Colorado Conservancy. The new acquisitions increase the ARC Preserve to a total 271 acres; more than two miles of the preserve is now Arkansas River frontage.
Marolt: Three myths and a moment of truth
My Saturday morning ritual of coffee and perusal of news yielded three pieces of interest, all related to the issue I believe is worthy of a local crusade: “loss of community” — with affordable housing being the lynchpin allowing us to move towards saving what’s left of it and maybe replenishing some of what we’ve lost.
‘Aspen Pledge’ is a win-win
Many of you have likely heard of the “Aspen Pledge” with its commitments for how to sustainably enjoy and protect our town, its surroundings and all the living beings that call it home. But did you know that by taking the pledge, the Aspen Chamber Resort Association will...
Local news in brief, Nov. 14
The John Bemis Community Potluck, a Thanksgiving-week event for more than 30 years, will return Nov. 20 at Viewline Resort Snowmass, 100 Elbert Lane in Snowmass Village. The free event starts at 5 p.m. It had been canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a property renovation, according to a Snowmass Tourism news release. It is supported by Viewline Resort Snowmass, Snowmass Village Rotary Club, Alpine Bank, The Romero Group, East West Partners, Eastwood Investments, the Snowmass Chapel and the town of Snowmass Village.
Ireland: Can Adam Frisch decide control of the House? Can you?
Can Adam Frisch, former city council person and long-shot candidate for Congress, save us from Kevin McCarthy and GOP madness in the House of Representatives?. About 114 locals in Pitkin County and thousands of others around the state who already voted could make the difference. The locals that count now are those of us who cast votes with technical, “curable” defects, like failing to sign the envelope. It’s possible that we hold the key to control of the House.
Keep it up
I would like to compliment the Aspen Daily News for becoming the complete local newspaper. Your competitor, The Times, has become a shadow of its former self and has demonstrated a track record of being a “toady” to big-money interests and its out-of-state ownership. Thank you for bringing...
Aspen real estate snapshot, Nov. 14
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This 7,000-square-foot house features a stone fireplace, walls of views, a deck and billiards room. $10,750,000. Low. Aspen. This two-bedroom, one-bathroom Aspen Hills condo has...
Colorado's 'best budget resort' located in iconic (and notoriously pricy) ski town
Visiting Colorado's mountain towns during the winter season can get a bit expensive – and that's no secret. However, finding an affordable stay doesn't necessarily have to mean sacrificing quality or location. According to TripAdvisor's ranking of 'best budget resorts' in Colorado, the best value spot is located in...
coloradosun.com
Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
Ajax to debut with 174 acres, top-to-bottom skiing Saturday
Skiers and riders will get top-to-bottom turns on 174 acres on Aspen Mountain when the ski area opens five days early on Saturday, while Snowmass will open with 78 acres, Aspen Skiing Co. announced Tuesday. It will be the best opening for Aspen Mountain since the 2018-19 debut, when it...
SkiCo looks to recapture the international crowd
Kristi Kavanaugh, Aspen Skiing Co. vice president of sales, isn’t ready to say that things are back to “normal” just yet. Not until Aspen fully returns as an international destination. That’s the goal that the SkiCo sales and marketing teams have had, and continue to focus on,...
Dedicated citizens
At 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, I took my seat as an election judge among eight to 10 other community members at the Snowmass Village precinct. Over the next 14 hours, I was privileged to be part of a team of dedicated, efficient, determined citizens — Republican, Democrat and Independent. All were focused on one thing: making sure that each voter who came through our doors got a proper ballot and had their vote counted. It was inspiring to witness how serious and committed everyone was to achieving excellence in this essential process of democracy. Voters who had anomalies (changed addresses, different counties) were quickly and efficiently cured, and everyone got to make their vote count.
Annual ‘Small Wonders’ show returns to Aspen Chapel Gallery
Aspen Chapel Gallery opens its annual “Small Wonders” holiday show on Wednesday. This marks the 15th year for the gallery to put on the exhibition, and it will run through the beginning of January. “Small Wonders” has become a cherished community tradition in the Roaring Fork Valley —...
Margo: I don’t like Lauren Boebert either, but let’s all play nice
When local photographer Jennie Contreras posted a recent portrait she took of Lauren Boebert on her personal Facebook account, she received over 300 comments in an avalanche of political vitriol — typical of the “us-vs-them” mentality that has a vice grip on American politics. Comments ranged from...
Basalt football’s memorable season ends
The two-time defending state champions proved to be too much to handle for the Basalt Longhorns, bringing an end to a memorable football season for the program. Eaton routed Basalt on their home turf in the eastern plains, 41-7. The outcome was never truly in doubt, with Eaton making it on the scoreboard around two minutes into the game and never looking back. It was Basalt’s first loss of the season, ending the program’s first undefeated run.
