At 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, I took my seat as an election judge among eight to 10 other community members at the Snowmass Village precinct. Over the next 14 hours, I was privileged to be part of a team of dedicated, efficient, determined citizens — Republican, Democrat and Independent. All were focused on one thing: making sure that each voter who came through our doors got a proper ballot and had their vote counted. It was inspiring to witness how serious and committed everyone was to achieving excellence in this essential process of democracy. Voters who had anomalies (changed addresses, different counties) were quickly and efficiently cured, and everyone got to make their vote count.

SNOWMASS VILLAGE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO