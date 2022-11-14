Read full article on original website
Related
coloradohometownweekly.com
Ground broken for Erie Town Center housing development
Town officials, developers and contractors held a groundbreaking Monday afternoon for a 45-acre residential segment of the Erie Town Center project, which will consist of 457 residential units and 125,000 square feet of commercial space, plus parks and public entertainment areas. Rising at the southwest corner of Erie Parkway and...
coloradohometownweekly.com
BVSD plans next steps after voters pass $350 million bond issue
Boulder Valley is starting to plan next steps for its $350 million capital construction bond issue, with a new building for Boulder’s New Vista High School at the front of the line. The bond issue passed easily, with 67% voting in favor in last week’s election. The cost to...
Comments / 0