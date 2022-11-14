Read full article on original website
Related
ScienceBlog.com
Rising housing cost to income ratio strongly linked to poor health, death, suicide
The widening gap between personal disposable income and the cost of housing is strongly linked to poor health, preventable deaths, and suicide, finds an international study of developed countries accepted for publication in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health. But state spend on unemployment and pensions benefits can lower...
ScienceBlog.com
Sea level rise to dramatically speed up erosion of rock coastlines by 2100
Rock coasts, which make up over half the world’s coastlines, could retreat more rapidly in the future due to accelerating sea level rise. This is according to new Imperial College London research that modelled likely future cliff retreat rates of two rock coasts in the UK. The forecasts are based on predictions of sea level rise for various greenhouse gas emissions and climate change scenarios.
ScienceBlog.com
AI tool predicts when a bank should be bailed out
An artificial intelligence tool developed by researchers at UCL and Queen Mary University of London could help governments decide whether or not to bail out a bank in crisis by predicting if the intervention will save money for taxpayers in the long term. The AI tool, described in a new...
ScienceBlog.com
Ramping up renewables to power the clean future of inland shipping
Hydrogen and battery-powered barges, tugs, container ships and ferries for inland waterways will help lower emissions from shipping. Compared to other industries, such as agriculture or energy, transport is the only sector with greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions higher now than in 1990. Sending out around 3% of the world’s GHG emissions, the maritime industry is a particularly hard nut to crack.
Comments / 1