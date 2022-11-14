Read full article on original website
WWE announces rules for Survivor Series WarGames matches
WarGames will make its main roster debut at Survivor Series on November 26.
WWE Adds Title Match To Monday Night Raw Lineup
WWE is the wrestling juggernaut, and they try to capture fan interest each week. This week is no different, as there seems to be a big change for a match on the show. WWE has some excellent segments lined up for the 3-hour-program that will emanate from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. The show will see segments involving some A-Listers.
WWE 2022 Tribute to the Troops air date revealed
The 2022 WWE Tribute to the Troops special that was taped last Friday in Indianapolis will air on Saturday December 17 on FOX. The time-slot will depend on your market, so you will to check local listings for a start time. Source: PWInsider.
WWE Monday Night RAW superstars return to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - World Wrestling Entertainment is bringing its Monday Night RAW superstars to the KFC Yum! Center. On Nov. 14, WWE Monday Night RAW will be coming to Louisville with several highlight matches. The event starts at 7:30 p.m., according to a release. Guests will see U.S. Champion...
Kevin Owens Possibly Injured During WWE Live Event
Kevin Owens is certainly one of the top Superstars in WWE and is easily one of the most dependable stars in the company right now. He has been part of numerous top feuds over the years and fans truly love him. However, there might be a chance he suffered an injury recently and can’t compete at WarGames.
New Major WWE Injuries, Charlotte Flair Update, Fan Attack At House Show – News Bulletin – November 14, 2022
We’ve got news of major WWE injuries, an update on Charlotte Flair, information on a fan attack at a WWE house show and more. It’s Monday and it’s the start of a new week, so what better way to start things off than with your WrestleTalk news bulletin for Monday, 14 November 2022.
Update On Randy Orton’s Injury
There has been an update on the injury status of former 14-time World Champion Randy Orton. Orton has been out of action since the May 20 episode of SmackDown, where he and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos. The match was a winner take all...
Naomi Hangs With WWE NXT Star
Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of "WWE Raw" on May 16th, 2022, and neither woman has not been seen on WWE programming in nearly half a year. However, Banks and Naomi have both made public appearances outside the company since being suspended following their walk-out, and they have been heavily rumored to be making their return to WWE shortly — rumors that don't get any quieter when they're seen hanging out with WWE wrestlers outside of the ring.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)
WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
Former GEICO Caveman Actor Teaches at the University of Southern Indiana
I guess I had one of those 'Hey Boomer' moments with my son. I was telling him that the actor in the GEICO Caveman commercials, McManus Woodend, is teaching a class here in Evansville. I was pretty excited to share this little tidbit with him, and that he's also going to be a guest at Raptor Con. I was met with a blank stare and not much else. Then I realized that the Caveman commercials date back to 2006, so they are basically fossils.
Ultimo Dragon Reveals WWE Wanted to Remove His Mask, Another WWE or AEW Match
This week, the legendary wrestler Ultimo Dragon spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count about his career via a translator. Dragon discussed his time spent in WCW and WWE, both of which were relatively brief. Why his WWE career was cut short:. Through his interpreter: “WWE wanted to change his...
Enzo Amore On Getting Kicked Out Of WWE Survivor Series In 2018
WWE shows can be unpredictable at times as you never know who might show up. Enzo Amore was released from WWE in January of 2018, but he got the attention of the WWE Universe when he appeared in the crowd at Survivor Series later that year and caused a commotion before getting removed by security.
The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis stipulation match set for November 28 WWE Raw
The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a stipulation match has been announced for the Monday, November 28 episode of WWE Raw. In a bout announced during this week's Raw, Miz will face Lumis with Lumis earning a WWE contract if he wins. Additionally, The Miz will be required to pay Lumis what he had originally agreed to in their storyline where Miz hired Lumis to attack him.
Scrypts Reveal Promised For 11/22 WWE NXT
After weeks of mysterious vignettes, Scrypts will finally unveil themself on the 11/22 episode of "WWE NXT." During the 11/14 episode of the show, Scrypts left another message – with an altered voice – on the answering machine at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, pointing out why no wrestler on WWE's developmental brand matches up to his skill set.
Backstage Update on Kevin Owens’ injury
Kevin Owens may end up missing the rest of 2022 for WWE. As noted, Owens suffered an apparent knee injury during his win over Austin Theory at Sunday’s WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin. According to fans in attendance, Owens came down from the turnbuckle and landed hard on his knee. He immediately clutched the knee as the referee checked him out. He then got back up, went right to the Stunner and got the pin on Theory. Owens was helped away from the ring by a referee, and was limping.
Arena Issues Statement Following Scarlett Bordeaux Incident At WWE Live Event
Scarlett Bordeaux is no stranger to drawing ire from WWE fans, often interfering on behalf of her partner Karrion Kross and causing outrage when she helps him cheat to win. However, one fan took things too far when he threw a drink onto Scarlett during a WWE live event in Peoria, IL.
