News Channel Nebraska
Pawnee City to finish 2022 football season at state championship
PAWNEE CITY, NE — On a cold Thursday night in November after most teams have seen their season’s end, Pawnee City is still practicing. Friday the team will have a chance to win its first ever football state championship in Kearney against Parkview Christian. "Feels good," senior running...
News Channel Nebraska
Donna DeFreece, 85, of Tecumseh
Donna J. DeFreece, 85, of Tecumseh, passed away November 15, 2022 at the Johnson County Hospital in Tecumseh, Nebraska. She was born to Eldon P. and Margaret A. (Rouse) Cunningham on June 25, 1937 in Grand Island, Nebraska. She grew up in Grand Island, where she attended Barr Junior High School, Grand Island Senior High School, received her Bachelor of Science from Kearney State College and Masters Degree in Early Childhood Education from UNL with endorsements for sign language and visually impaired. Donna was a longtime classroom and special education teacher.
News Channel Nebraska
Leone resigns city administration post in Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Leone, who took the job during the pandemic of 2020, said finance and budget development are keys to the position. He also lists acquiring a 43-acre site to develop workforce housing among his accomplishments at Nebraska City.
News Channel Nebraska
Fundraiser heightens talk of McDonnell for mayor in Omaha
It's hard to find a political insider in Omaha who thinks State Sen. Mike McDonnell, a lifelong Omaha Democrat, isn't running for mayor in 2025. And now we have more than just talk, there's a fundraising invitation for this Thursday. And while it doesn't say "McDonnell for Mayor" it might as well.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Omaha bank employee for allegedly withdrawing and transferring at least $116,240 to her personal account. The indictment was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska Tuesday. It says that Jacqueline R. Brandt began working...
News Channel Nebraska
High school bathroom reportedly set on fire in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fire that was set off in a high school bathroom. LPD said an officer was alerted by security staff at Northwest High School that a fire was seen in a bathroom on the second floor around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
News Channel Nebraska
Morfeld concedes to Condon
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A key county attorney's race appears to have come to a close. State Sen. Adam Morfeld tweeted Friday that he has officially conceded to incumbent Pat Condon in the race for Lancaster County Attorney. By Friday, unofficial results had Condon ahead of Morfeld by 781 votes. A...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha homicide victim's name has been released
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police have released the name of the victim who died in a Wednesday afternoon shooting. OPD said the victim of the shooting was 19-year-old Sincere Brooks. The investigation is ongoing.
News Channel Nebraska
New vote totals keep NE Republicans from potentially filibuster-proof majority
It’s all but official, Nebraska Republicans have been prevented from acquiring the 33-votes needed to garner a potentially filibuster-proof majority in the Legislature. According to the latest numbers out of Omaha, Democrat John Fredrickson has defeated Republican Stu Dornan in District 20, an area made up of many neighborhoods surrounding Westside High School.
News Channel Nebraska
Economic development organization presents childcare grants
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska economic development organization has awarded grants to childcare providers to help fill a shortage of kids care in the area. Gage Area Growth Enterprise, known as NGage, has approved grants to three Beatrice and Gage County providers to help boost their childcare capacity. NGage Executive Director Rachel Kreikemeier says increasing childcare availability is a critical workforce concern.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced for firearm and drug trafficking crimes
OMAHA, Neb. - A 27-year-old Omaha man was sentenced on Friday for marijuana and gun related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Arius West was sentenced Friday in federal court in Omaha for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possessing a firearm in furtherance of that crime.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigates afternoon shooting that left one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a shooting that resulted in a homicide Wednesday afternoon. The Omaha Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide that happened in the area of 2700 N 48th St. Omaha Police Department said officers responded to a shooting that happened just...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha woman sentenced over 14 years for drug conspiracy
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha woman was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday for drug conspiracy. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that 25-year-old Haley Rose Marie Coffman of Omaha, was sentenced on Wednesday, in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for her participation in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man receives around 6 years in prison for drug and gun charges.
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to a little over six years in prison for charges relating to drugs and guns. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 25-year-old Jacobe Hollingsworth, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possessing a firearm in furtherance of that crime. Hollingsworth received 74 months in prison and will have a five-year term of supervised release after his prison time. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When an Omaha man’s car caught fire, his keys were locked inside. That’s not the shocking part. In a bizarre and sad story that unfolded Sunday night on Saddle Creek Road and California Street in Midtown, a car was stopped on the road. There was a lot of smoke. Someone called 9-1-1.
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen vehicle used in brief pursuit, suspect in custody
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department was called for a stolen vehicle on Tuesday and got the suspect in custody Wednesday after a brief pursuit. The LPD said they responded to a residence near 12th and Pawnee for the stolen vehicle. It was reported to be a 2006 GMC Envoy which was valued at just over $4,432.
News Channel Nebraska
Woman suffers gunshot wound, Beatrice Police arrest suspect
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police have arrested a 35-year-old man after a woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. Authorities arrested Mitchell Brooks on suspicion of second-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, discharge of a firearm at a person and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Mother and son arrested for drug-related charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area said they have arrested a mother-son duo for drug-related crimes. The Lincoln Police Department said that on Thursday around 2:30 p.m., members of the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and LPD Swat Team served a search warrant at a residence near 30th and U St. as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff announces zero-tolerance policy for school bus violations
FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office is urging motorists to be mindful of stopped school buses and announced Wednesday it will have a zero-tolerance policy for violations. A sheriff’s office press release says multiple incidents have been reported regarding motorists failing to stop for buses that...
News Channel Nebraska
Investigators: Johnson County judge's signature was forged
PLATTSMOUTH – A former alternative public defender in Cass County has been charged with identity theft, forgery and theft in 2020. Court records say the Nebraska State Patrol conducted an investigation after a court official in Johnson County noticed irregularities in filings and investigators say a Johnson County judge’s signature in a child support case has been forged.
