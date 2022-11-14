ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ciu.edu

CIU alumnus to lead strategic mission organization

Columbia International University alumnus Phil O’Day has been named the new president of Avant Ministries, an interdenominational, multinational missionary sending organization that has focused on planting and developing churches in the unreached areas of the world since the 1890s. O’Day, who graduated with a master’s degree from Columbia Biblical...
COLUMBIA, SC
ciu.edu

Celebrate the Arts and Christmas with CIU performances

Combine the CIU Thespians love for the theatre with the amazing talent of the CIU Ambassador Choir, add in the Christmas season, and you’ve got a great weekend to enjoy the arts. The CIU Thespians will perform the musical version of the timeless classic “Little Women.”. Based on...
COLUMBIA, SC
ciu.edu

Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) Certificate

Already involved in ministry? The TESOL program provides you with an additional avenue for outreach. You’ll learn basic teaching theory and skills and gain an understanding of how language works as you prepare to teach English to adults. Objectives:. After completing the program you will be able to:. Teach...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy