‘Wakanda Forever’ Keeps Hope Alive for a WWII-set ‘Invaders’ Project
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever delivered a fascinating backstory for the underwater nation of Talokan and its God-king, Namor. Writer/director Ryan Coogler created a unique version of the legend of Atlantis that allowed for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s take on the Sub-Mariner to stand apart from the comics while still staying true to the character’s core characteristics. Interestingly enough, despite nearly entirely recreating the character, Coogler also left room down the road for Namor to retroactively become a part of a comic book-based team with which he’s long been associated: the Invaders!
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
James Gunn Reveals When he Pitched ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’
Next week will bring the final Marvel Studios project of 2022, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. It will be the second Special Presentation created by Marvel, and while there aren’t any others announced, it would seem unlikely that it’ll be the last. It’s a new concept for the Disney+ platform, but it seems that the origins of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special date back to around 2016. According to director James Gunn, the initial idea for the holiday special was pitched to Kevin Feige during the production of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 in 2016.
All Hail The King! Winston Duke Confirms M’Baku’s New Role in the MCU
Winston Duke’s star has been on the rise for over half a decade. Duke is best known for his roles in Black Panther and Us and for his thick thighs, which have made him an ongoing source of social media thirst. After garnering attention as M’Baku in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, Duke’s role was beefed up significantly for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where he served as an advisor to Queen Ramonda and Princess Shuri. The film’s final moments seemed to indicate that M’Baku may have taken on an even more significant role in Wakanda and now the star has confirmed it in an interview with Esquire. Spoilers to follow…
Jeff Goldblum Just Discovered And Tried Pocky For The First Time, And People Are Obsessed With His Reaction
His reaction is wildly on brand for him.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director Shares BTS Image Teasing the Holiday Special
Guardians of the Galaxy are back! They are set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way. We have the third, and likely final, installment of the current roster of characters and a Holiday Special just around the corner. James Gunn is back in the director’s chair before taking on his duties as head of DC Studios and focusing more on another cinematic universe.
A New Report Has Revealed the Villain of ‘Wonder Man’
Theory Thursdays are pretty special at Murphy’s Multiverse and it looks as though one of the most recent bits of speculation might turn out to have been spot on! According to a new report from insider Daniel RPK, the villain of the upcoming Disney Plus streaming series Wonder Man will be exactly who Hunter Radesi posited him to be just a few weeks ago.
DC Studios May Unveil Future Plans in a Few Months
Peter Safran and James Gunn have only recently taken on the role of DC Studios’ co-CEOs. Warner Bros. Discovery gave them the daunting task of creating a future timeline for how they envision a united DC Comics-based cinematic universe. CEO David Zaslav wants his Marvel Cinematic Universe and he found the perfect guys for the job. Yet, they only joined three weeks ago and it seemed like we’ll have to wait a while before we get any news.
Disney+’s ‘Percy Jackson’ Finds its Hades and Hephaestus
Disney has been all-in with their Disney+ expansion and while most of it was dominated by two brands, they aren’t slowing down in trying to establish their own new major franchises. Among the many projects they currently have, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is one that has some of the biggest potential in adapting the iconic young adult novels.
Den Den Murphy Episode 26 – One Piece Film Red
One Piece has had a big 25th anniversary, as while the manga finally left Wano after years on the island, we’ve also gotten a brand new film titled Red. Introducing Shank’s daughter Uta to the world, Fezzy and Joe take a closer look at what the film is all about.
Warner Bros. ‘Superman’ Revival Plans Potentially Stalled
Henry Cavill just recently made his long-awaited return as Superman in the Black adam post-credit sequence. while it was exactly what Dwayne Johnson hyped up during his press tour, there still were many questions if this was a one-off event or if Warner Bros. Discovery has bigger plans moving forward. Naturally, it seemed clear they wanted to have the actor back for more adventures as the Man of Steel, but it seems those plans are currently being stalled going to a new report by The Wrap.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ May Not Release on Disney+ Within the Usual Release Window
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has made quite the splash at the international box office and is a strong contender to potentially pass a billion with some powerful word-of-mouth pushing the project forward. There’s, however, one part that could end up dragging its growth down in the form of the current Disney plan setting each new release to be available on Disney+ within 45 days. Yet, it seems that Wakanda Forever may move away from that current trend.
Angela Kang Boards Sony and Amazon’s ‘Silk: Spider Society’
Amazon and Sony are officially looking to expand the Spider-Man universe on the small screen with Silk officially a go. After first being announced in September 2020, the series seemed to land Watchmen‘s Tom Spezialy as its showrunner. However, The Walking Dead‘s Angela Kang is now overseeing the project for both Sony and Amazon/MGM. The project has also received a new title in Silk: Spider Society.
Disney Eyeing a ‘The Princess Diaries’ Revival
Who knew Disney had a thing for princess stories? Jokes aside, it looks like Disney is hoping to revive the popular The Princess Diaries franchise as they have attached Supergirl and Reacher‘s Aadrita Mukerji to write a script that would act as a continuation of the 2004 film Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. It should be noted that Anne Hathaway is not attached yet but she has been open to potentially returning one day in the past. If Disney approves of a script and finds a director, we might see her return to the role.
REVIEW: ‘Andor’ Episode 11
Telling a story to which the audience already knows the ending certainly isn’t an easy task. It is, however, the task Tony Gilroy took on in Andor. Gilroy, who co-wrote the screenplay for Rogue One, which introduced Cassian Andor and followed him to his death on Scarif, found the secret formula for doing so and created a series that’s becoming increasingly integral to the history of the Star Wars universe. Episode 11, “Daughter of Ferrix”, is another stunning example of how while Andor keeps Cassian at the center of the plot, it’s not really his story at all.
‘Agents of SHIELD’ Star Reignites MCU Return Rumors With New Instagram Post
There’s been a lot of rumors surrounding Marvel Studios’ future projects. Especially the upcoming adaptation of Secret Invasion has been the focus given its topic of exploring a world infiltrated by the Skrull. A story exploring agents trying to figure out if the person next to them can be trusted opens up many possibilities, especially with a project focused on the spy aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
New Rumor Adds Another Hero to the Roster in ‘Daredevil: Born Again ‘
Daredevil: Born Again looks primed to be Marvel Studios most anticipated streaming series to date. Between the confirmed roles of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio and the rumored return of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, the hype around the series has grown steadily since it was revealed by Kevin Feige at SDCC ’22.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director Shares His Approach to the Film
James Mangold, famous for his work on Logan and Ford V Ferrari, is taking on a daunting task. He’ll be the first new director to helm an entry in the Indiana Jones franchise, which has all been directed by Steven Spielberg, who is still actively a producer on the project. Still, it seems that he wasn’t scared of tackling this story once again and shared in an interview with Empire how he approached the material, especially with an older Harrison Ford in the leading role.
New ‘Alien’ Movie In Development, Eyeing Cailee Spaeny
Game over, man. Game over! The Xenomorphs, a ferocious species of extraterrestrials who have been terrifying audiences since 1979’s Alien, are back. Deadline has revealed a new film in Ridley Scott‘s sci-fi horror franchise is finally in the works, and this time, it will likely star up-and-coming actress Cailee Spaeny. There is next-to-no further information regarding the project, with its plot and placement on the Alien timeline still a mystery. Fede Alverez, known for his work on 2016’s instant thriller classic Don’t Breath and 2013’s Evil Dead remake, will direct the picture with Scott Free Productions on board to produce. Reports claim Scott Free and 20th Century Studios have made this project a top priority after being impressed by a pitch from Alverez, and filming will begin in early 2023.
Marvel EP Nate Moore Says ‘Armor Wars’ Was Too Big for D+
After having been announced as a streaming series at Disney’s 2020 Investor Day presentation, it was recently revealed that the Don Cheadle vehicle Armor Wars was changing gears and being developed as a feature film. Other than the idea that the events of Armor Wars will spin out of the 2023 streaming series Secret Invasion, Marvel Studios hasn’t let much slip about what to expect from the project. However, in an interview with Matt Belloni, Marvel Studios Executive Producer and Parliament member Nate Moore gave some insight into how its development involved and what fans can expect.
