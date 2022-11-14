Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Small fire has been contained at West Lauderdale Middle School
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - All students were safely evacuated and dismissed early after a small fire was quickly contained at West Lauderdale Middle School. The fire started in the closet of a 5th grade classroom due to a failure in a heating unit pipe, according to Lauderdale County Fire Coordinator Allan Dover.
msstate.edu
MSU announces Thanksgiving holiday closure
MSU President Mark E. Keenum announced today [Nov. 14] that the early closure is to thank employees and take advantage of an energy-savings opportunity. “I feel truly blessed to be a part of the Mississippi State family, and I am very proud to be your colleague,” Keenum said in an employee email. “I appreciate your commitment to your work and your dedication to our students and the communities we serve.”
msstate.edu
Statewide organization names MSU’s T.K. Martin Center ‘Torchbearer’ honoree for transforming lives
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s T.K. Martin Center for Technology and Disability has “carried the torch” for years in championing people with disabilities and working on solutions to transform their lives. That work and the center’s employees who carry it out are being recognized with this year’s Torchbearer...
msstate.edu
Mississippi State partners with UMMC to give students additional nursing degree pathway with dual degrees
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State students choosing to pursue a degree in nursing now have a new route through a partnership with the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing that allows completion of an MSU degree in interdisciplinary studies alongside a UMMC nursing degree. The dual-degree program parallels an...
msstate.edu
MSU hosts National Science Foundation director, Sen. Wicker for NSF Day next Monday
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi researchers will interact with multiple National Science Foundation leaders during NSF Day next Monday [Nov. 21] at Mississippi State University. NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and MSU President Mark E. Keenum highlight the day’s agenda. Researchers from across Mississippi’s Institutions of Higher Learning will...
msstate.edu
MSU faculty, students honored by American Society of Agronomy
STARKVILLE, Miss.—The American Society of Agronomy recently recognized outstanding contributions by a Mississippi State University professor and graduate students. L. Jason Krutz, director of the Mississippi Water Resources Research Institute and professor in the MSU Department of Plant and Soil Sciences, is a new American Society of Agronomy Fellow, the highest recognition awarded to members of the esteemed professional society. Nominated by Raja K. Reddy, an ASA Fellow since 2005, Krutz has worked at MSU for 10 years.
Smithville, Mississippi: A Small Town that Survived a Monster Tornado
April 27, 2011, is a day that a lot of people in the South will never forget. That day was one of the most significant tornado outbreaks in recorded history. It’s known as the 2011 Super Outbreak. Smithville, MS, took a direct hit from an EF5 wedge-shaped tornado.
msstate.edu
MSU geosciences faculty member awarded part of $17.5 million to study air-ocean-wave interaction in tropical cyclones
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State faculty member Johna Rudzin this fall is receiving part of $17.5 million from the Office of Naval Research as a member of the 2023 Young Investigator Program. She is one of 25 recipients sharing the funding to conduct innovative scientific research that will benefit science and...
wtva.com
wcbi.com
One person injured in shooting at Starkville apartment complex
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It happened late yesterday afternoon. One person was injured when shots were fired at a Starkville apartment complex. The victim was taken by private car to OCH Medical Center just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Starkville police said they received a report of shots fired...
wtva.com
Pedestrian struck Tuesday morning in Monroe County
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian was seriously injured in an early Tuesday morning crash in Monroe County. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom said the crash happened shortly after midnight along Highway 45 near Buchanan Road, which is south of Nettleton. Beckom said a driver saw a...
wtva.com
Columbus woman killed in Lowndes County wreck
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus woman died in a wreck in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Catherine Ridgon died from her injuries Monday night. He said she was involved in a multi-car crash on Highway 45 on Monday. An investigation is ongoing into the wreck to...
wcbi.com
Joseph Daughtry expected to be named the next police chief of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Sources told WCBI that Joseph Daughtry is expected to be named Columbus’ next Police Chief at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Daughtry, one of the three finalists for the job, currently serves as the Chief of Police in Natchez Mississippi. He also serves as President...
msstate.edu
MSU Phi Kappa Phi wins fifth consecutive Circle of Excellence Award as national model chapter
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s Phi Kappa Phi chapter once again is being nationally honored with a Circle of Excellence Platinum Award from the nation’s oldest and most selective multidisciplinary collegiate honor society. The Platinum Award is the highest PKP honor given to a chapter. MSU’s chapter has been...
wtva.com
Amory man died in Sunday night house fire
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory man died in a Sunday night house fire. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the fire happened shortly before 10:58 at a house on 109th Street in Amory. He identified the victim as Larry Daniel, 67, the only person at home. Firefighters found the...
Police: Mississippi woman tricked victim into staying at house, then stole guns other items during the night
Investigators say a Mississippi woman has been arrested after she convinced a man to let her stay overnight and that proceeded to steal guns, a laptop computer and other items from his house,. Summer Rutledge, 42, of Woodland, has been charged with grand larceny. Officials from the Prentiss County Sheriff’s...
wtva.com
Pontotoc City School District superintendent announces retirement
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc City School District Superintendent Michelle Bivens announced her plans to retire. Bivens told WTVA 9 News she’ll resign at the end of June 2023 and retire at the end of September. “Pontotoc City School District is a great district and has been wonderful to...
wtva.com
Tupelo Police: Woman arrested following robbery attempt at Bank of Okolona building
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police claim a woman tried to rob the Bank of Okolona with a knife. The incident happened at approximately 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15. It's located along South Gloster Street across from Harveys restaurant. Police said the woman demanded money and threatened employees with a...
wtva.com
Train hits woman in car, Nettleton police say
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA)- Authorities are investigating after a woman was hit by a train Sunday afternoon in Nettleton. The incident happened around 12 p.m. near Will Robbins Highway crossing the Buchanan Street. Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan said the woman's car was stuck on the train tracks. The woman was...
wtva.com
Columbus citizens react to announcement of new police chief
The city announced on November 15 that Joseph Daughtry will accept the position as Columbus Police Chief. People in the city hope that the new hire will bring about change.
