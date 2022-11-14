MSU President Mark E. Keenum announced today [Nov. 14] that the early closure is to thank employees and take advantage of an energy-savings opportunity. “I feel truly blessed to be a part of the Mississippi State family, and I am very proud to be your colleague,” Keenum said in an employee email. “I appreciate your commitment to your work and your dedication to our students and the communities we serve.”

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO