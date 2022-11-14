ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

WTOK-TV

Small fire has been contained at West Lauderdale Middle School

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - All students were safely evacuated and dismissed early after a small fire was quickly contained at West Lauderdale Middle School. The fire started in the closet of a 5th grade classroom due to a failure in a heating unit pipe, according to Lauderdale County Fire Coordinator Allan Dover.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
msstate.edu

MSU announces Thanksgiving holiday closure

MSU President Mark E. Keenum announced today [Nov. 14] that the early closure is to thank employees and take advantage of an energy-savings opportunity. “I feel truly blessed to be a part of the Mississippi State family, and I am very proud to be your colleague,” Keenum said in an employee email. “I appreciate your commitment to your work and your dedication to our students and the communities we serve.”
STARKVILLE, MS
msstate.edu

MSU hosts National Science Foundation director, Sen. Wicker for NSF Day next Monday

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi researchers will interact with multiple National Science Foundation leaders during NSF Day next Monday [Nov. 21] at Mississippi State University. NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and MSU President Mark E. Keenum highlight the day’s agenda. Researchers from across Mississippi’s Institutions of Higher Learning will...
STARKVILLE, MS
msstate.edu

MSU faculty, students honored by American Society of Agronomy

STARKVILLE, Miss.—The American Society of Agronomy recently recognized outstanding contributions by a Mississippi State University professor and graduate students. L. Jason Krutz, director of the Mississippi Water Resources Research Institute and professor in the MSU Department of Plant and Soil Sciences, is a new American Society of Agronomy Fellow, the highest recognition awarded to members of the esteemed professional society. Nominated by Raja K. Reddy, an ASA Fellow since 2005, Krutz has worked at MSU for 10 years.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

New police chief confirmed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Joseph Daughtry has been confirmed as the new chief of police in Columbus. Confirmation came during a city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Daughtry is coming to Columbus from Natchez where he held the same position. He’s also the president of the Mississippi Association of...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

One person injured in shooting at Starkville apartment complex

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It happened late yesterday afternoon. One person was injured when shots were fired at a Starkville apartment complex. The victim was taken by private car to OCH Medical Center just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Starkville police said they received a report of shots fired...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Pedestrian struck Tuesday morning in Monroe County

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian was seriously injured in an early Tuesday morning crash in Monroe County. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom said the crash happened shortly after midnight along Highway 45 near Buchanan Road, which is south of Nettleton. Beckom said a driver saw a...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Columbus woman killed in Lowndes County wreck

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus woman died in a wreck in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Catherine Ridgon died from her injuries Monday night. He said she was involved in a multi-car crash on Highway 45 on Monday. An investigation is ongoing into the wreck to...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Joseph Daughtry expected to be named the next police chief of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Sources told WCBI that Joseph Daughtry is expected to be named Columbus’ next Police Chief at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Daughtry, one of the three finalists for the job, currently serves as the Chief of Police in Natchez Mississippi. He also serves as President...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Amory man died in Sunday night house fire

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory man died in a Sunday night house fire. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the fire happened shortly before 10:58 at a house on 109th Street in Amory. He identified the victim as Larry Daniel, 67, the only person at home. Firefighters found the...
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

Pontotoc City School District superintendent announces retirement

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc City School District Superintendent Michelle Bivens announced her plans to retire. Bivens told WTVA 9 News she’ll resign at the end of June 2023 and retire at the end of September. “Pontotoc City School District is a great district and has been wonderful to...
PONTOTOC, MS
wtva.com

Train hits woman in car, Nettleton police say

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA)- Authorities are investigating after a woman was hit by a train Sunday afternoon in Nettleton. The incident happened around 12 p.m. near Will Robbins Highway crossing the Buchanan Street. Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan said the woman's car was stuck on the train tracks. The woman was...
NETTLETON, MS

