Duluth, MN

MNDOT Clears Trees Along Highway 73 North Of Duluth

Drivers along Highway 73 north of Duluth will want to be extra alert during the next few days. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of their plans to clear trees along part of that route - November 16 through November 18 as preparation work for a future project.
WATCH: Insane Close Call On Icy Minnesota Road Monday

Winter is officially here with one of our first major snowfalls falling on Sunday night into Monday. It is mid-November so it's not unusual that we are seeing snow but it definitely isn't easy when it happens. Ha!. The Old Farmer's Almanac was forecasting a pretty snowy month for the...
Renowned Comedian Shops In Downtown Duluth

The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. Throughout the year, there have been quite a few and the latest comes from a renowned comedian. Who has all visited the wonderful city of Duluth this year? Actor Joel McKinnon Miller, known for his role as Scully on the hit show 'Brooklyn 99' has been spotted in the area quite a few times this year. Most recently, he even stopped by the station:
Minnesota Awarded $8.25 Million in Multistate Google Settlement

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Google has reached a settlement with Minnesota and 39 other states worth nearly $400 million. Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday that Minnesota will receive $8.25 million in the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S. history. According to court records, starting in at least 2014,...
Duluth Named One Of The Most Charming Christmas Towns

Duluth sure is getting some love these days! We've made it onto a few national lists regarding winter wonderlands and such and now, we've made the cut for another! Yahoo has named Duluth one of the most charming Christmas towns. Earlier this month, TODAY named Duluth one of the best...
National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves

To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
Is Squatting Illegal In Minnesota?

We have all heard stories of squatters who have occupied a home or building sometimes with consequences like fires or major damage to the property. So what is technically a squatter and is it illegal in Minnesota? The answer is it is complicated. According to Ipropertymanagement: " A squatter is...
Fall Farmer’s Market Headed To Lincoln Park Thanksgiving

Miss the markets of summer? You're in luck because a fall farmer's market is headed to the Duluth area just before Thanksgiving. This is one of many fun fall events coming to the Northland (or should we say fall / winter). One great example of this is the annual 5K that takes place on Thanksgiving. The Gobble Gallop takes place in downtown Duluth once the holiday rolls around every year.
Playground Construction Set To Begin In Duluth’s Lincoln Park

Great news for families near Lincoln Park in Duluth as another improvement to the area is about to get underway. The City of Duluth Parks and Recreation division announced this week that construction will begin on Monday, November 14 on the Lincoln Park Improvement Project, starting with removal of the current playground equipment to make way for new and improved recreation facilities to be added starting in spring 2023.
