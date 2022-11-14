Read full article on original website
Snow, My Goodness! Here’s How Much Minnesota’s North Shore Received This Week
Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Northland. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North Shore. Heading into the week, the expectation was...
Minnesota DNR Reminds Parents To Watch Out For This Danger On Thanksgiving Weekend
I spoke with Nicole Biagi with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources today about some safety tips for early ice in Minnesota. She brought up a great reminder for the Thanksgiving Weekend that's coming up in just days. Nicole is the Ice Safety Coordinator with the Minnesota DNR. It's actually...
Let’s Do Brunch! Here Are 9 Duluth – Superior Area Restaurants That Offer A Great Brunch
A weekend brunch with family and friends is kind of like a mini vacation of sorts. You all gather around the table and maybe have a mimosa or bloody mary, indulge in a delicious meal, and all catch up without a care about what time it is. Of course, don't...
Homestead Application Deadline For St. Louis County Residents Approaches
If you've bought a new property within St. Louis County - especially if you've moved from one home to another - there's an important deadline you'll want to know about. The County Assessors office is reminding individuals about the upcoming deadline to apply for Homestead Classification. That deadline is December 30, 2022.
The Social House Restaurant Is Opening A New Location In Canal Park
It is always exciting to see a local business expanding and opening additional locations and that is exactly what is happening with the folks at the Social House Restaurant. Their current location is at 4897 Miller Trunk Highway, in Hermantown tucked around the corner from Gordy's Gift and Garden Center.
MNDOT Clears Trees Along Highway 73 North Of Duluth
Drivers along Highway 73 north of Duluth will want to be extra alert during the next few days. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of their plans to clear trees along part of that route - November 16 through November 18 as preparation work for a future project.
Here Comes The Snow! Some Areas Along Minnesota’s North Shore Could See A Foot Or More This Week
For the winter haters out there - if you're looking for a positive spin, this will help get things feeling more festive for the Christmas City of the North Parade and the opening of Bentleyville this coming weekend. After the storm system late last week that brought a couple of...
WATCH: Insane Close Call On Icy Minnesota Road Monday
Winter is officially here with one of our first major snowfalls falling on Sunday night into Monday. It is mid-November so it's not unusual that we are seeing snow but it definitely isn't easy when it happens. Ha!. The Old Farmer's Almanac was forecasting a pretty snowy month for the...
Hundreds Of Crashes On Minnesota Roads Remind Us Ice Is Not Our Friend [VIDEO]
Minnesota had some significant snowfalls as we approach what some call the Frozen Tundra season. Hundreds of crashes were reported throughout the Land of 10,000 Lakes and some were caught on video. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be...
Renowned Comedian Shops In Downtown Duluth
The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. Throughout the year, there have been quite a few and the latest comes from a renowned comedian. Who has all visited the wonderful city of Duluth this year? Actor Joel McKinnon Miller, known for his role as Scully on the hit show 'Brooklyn 99' has been spotted in the area quite a few times this year. Most recently, he even stopped by the station:
Minnesota Awarded $8.25 Million in Multistate Google Settlement
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Google has reached a settlement with Minnesota and 39 other states worth nearly $400 million. Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday that Minnesota will receive $8.25 million in the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S. history. According to court records, starting in at least 2014,...
Duluth Fire Department Hosting Final Car Seat Clinic of 2022 Thursday
The Duluth Fire Department is reminding Northland parents and caregivers that their final car seat clinic of the year is coming up this Thursday, November 17. Registration is no longer required and checks at clinics will be completed on a first come, first served basis. The Duluth Fire Department, in...
Here Is What Is New At Duluth’s Bentleyville Tour Of Lights For 2022
The 2022 Bentleyville Tour of Lights opens for the season on Saturday, November 19, marking the start of the holiday season in the Northland. Celebrating its 19th year, even the most seasoned Bentleyville visitor will be in awe of the new setup and exhibits. Starting with the entrance, you will...
Who Is The Largest Landowner In The State Of Minnesota?
If you haven’t seen the movie “The Founder”, you should search it out. It is a really good movie that tells the backstory of McDonald’s. In one scene, Ray Kroc, played by Michael Keaton, learns that land acquisition is the way to truly build an empire. (Watch that scene below.)
Duluth Named One Of The Most Charming Christmas Towns
Duluth sure is getting some love these days! We've made it onto a few national lists regarding winter wonderlands and such and now, we've made the cut for another! Yahoo has named Duluth one of the most charming Christmas towns. Earlier this month, TODAY named Duluth one of the best...
National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves
To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
Minnesota’s Smallest Secret Lake Can Only Be Reached By Foot
We love our lakes in Minnesota. Heck, we are the land of 10,000 lakes don't ya know? Recently I dug into some fun facts, like did you know that the deepest lake in Minnesota isn't even a real lake and was once used by NASA? Yeah, crazy!. It's not an...
Is Squatting Illegal In Minnesota?
We have all heard stories of squatters who have occupied a home or building sometimes with consequences like fires or major damage to the property. So what is technically a squatter and is it illegal in Minnesota? The answer is it is complicated. According to Ipropertymanagement: " A squatter is...
Fall Farmer’s Market Headed To Lincoln Park Thanksgiving
Miss the markets of summer? You're in luck because a fall farmer's market is headed to the Duluth area just before Thanksgiving. This is one of many fun fall events coming to the Northland (or should we say fall / winter). One great example of this is the annual 5K that takes place on Thanksgiving. The Gobble Gallop takes place in downtown Duluth once the holiday rolls around every year.
Playground Construction Set To Begin In Duluth’s Lincoln Park
Great news for families near Lincoln Park in Duluth as another improvement to the area is about to get underway. The City of Duluth Parks and Recreation division announced this week that construction will begin on Monday, November 14 on the Lincoln Park Improvement Project, starting with removal of the current playground equipment to make way for new and improved recreation facilities to be added starting in spring 2023.
