(Des Moines) -- The Iowa trapping season is underway, and a DNR expert says the prospects are good. Furbearer biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says most of the species of furbearers like racoons, beavers, and red fox are stable or slightly increasing. that sort of thing." Evelsizer says the only two species that they're concerned about are foxes and muskrats -- which have seen declining populations. He says continues to be a relatively weak, wild fur market going into this fall and winter. He says there's been around 14 to 15-thousand licensed fur harvesters the past few years, and low fur prices don't help push the numbers up. Evelsizer says says there is one more beginning trapper event for the year this Saturday in St. Charles. It's for beginner trappers of all ages and you can sign up on the Iowa D-N-R 's website to register.

IOWA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO