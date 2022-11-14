Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Know Your Opponent: Xavier focused heading into rematch with Lewis Central
(Cedar Rapids) -- Lewis Central and Cedar Rapids, Xavier will fight for the Class 4A state championship for the second consecutive year. For the Saints (12-0), it's a chance at their fourth championship in program history. "This group has been a fun group to coach," Coach Duane Schulte said. "They've...
kmaland.com
Auburn freshman Crotty earns KMAland Nebraska Female XC Runner of the Year
(Auburn) -- Auburn freshman Liston Crotty made an impact from the moment she first stepped on to a high school cross country course in August. “I had a really good 8th grade season, but you never know,” Crotty said. That first race for Crotty came on her home course,...
widerightnattylite.com
Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Northern Iowa
No. 7 Iowa State handled Southern in a 79-55 victory, but it was not the prettiest 24-point win you’ll see. The Cyclones shot just 39.7% from the field and 24.2% from beyond the arc. It was an impressive day on the glass, however, out-rebounding the Jaguars 50-23. Iowa State asserted its dominance in the paint as well, winning the paint duel 34 to just 10 from Southern.
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (11/16): ISU edges UNI, Kansas snags win
(KMAland) -- Iowa State squeaked past Northern Iowa while Kansas won a tight battle on Wednesday. Iowa State (3-0) & Northern Iowa (2-1): The Cyclones prevailed in an 88-85 thriller. All five Iowa State starters cracked double figures, led by 26 points and nine rebounds from Ashley Joens. Stephanie Soares added 23 points, and Emily Ryan totaled 14 points and five assists. Denae Fritz posted 12 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Lexi Donarski registered 10 points and six assists. Grace Boffeli led UNI with 26 points and seven rebounds. Maya McDermott finished with 22 points, drained five 3-pointers, grabbed three rebounds and handed out three assists. Kam Finley contributed 15 points and four rebounds. Kayba Laube came off the bench for 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Iowa's best high school girls basketball players: Meet the state's top point guards
By Barry Poe Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Iowa high school girls basketball. This list focuses on the point guards. There are hundreds of standout girls basketball players in Iowa and these lists are not intended to ...
kmaland.com
UNI's Petersen nets another MVC Defensive Player of the Week accolade
(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa volleyball player Sydney Petersen has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the third time this season. Petersen earned this honor after recording 54 digs last week en route to eclipsing 1,500 career digs. View the full release from UNI...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, November 16th, 2022
(Des Moines) -- The Iowa trapping season is underway, and a DNR expert says the prospects are good. Furbearer biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says most of the species of furbearers like racoons, beavers, and red fox are stable or slightly increasing. that sort of thing." Evelsizer says the only two species that they're concerned about are foxes and muskrats -- which have seen declining populations. He says continues to be a relatively weak, wild fur market going into this fall and winter. He says there's been around 14 to 15-thousand licensed fur harvesters the past few years, and low fur prices don't help push the numbers up. Evelsizer says says there is one more beginning trapper event for the year this Saturday in St. Charles. It's for beginner trappers of all ages and you can sign up on the Iowa D-N-R 's website to register.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
At Work in Strawberry Point!
Congratulations to Crystal and Lorna at Strawberry Building Supply…our newest winner in our At Work Network. A delicious dozen Aunt Emmy’s cupcakes was delivered…and they were elated!. Playing is easy. Simply text us at 262-MIX-KMCH….tell us who you are and where you’re listening. A new...
Early snow totals in central Iowa
IOWA — The overnight snow meant many central Iowans woke up to a winter wonderland Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon but check out some of the snow totals that have been recorded so far. These numbers were as of noon: Osceola — 3.7″ Oskaloosa — 3.5″ Des Moines […]
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, November 14th, 2022
(Cedar Falls) -- All three of Iowa's state universities will now have nursing programs after the Board of Regents gave the go ahead for the University of Northern Iowa to start one. U-N-I Provost, Jose Herrera, says there's no doubt the program will help fill gaps in the health care system. He says many major medical centers and rural hospitals are forced to close entire floors due to the shortage of nurses. The Board of Regents approved the new program during their meeting last week. U-N-I will seek accreditation of the nursing program with the hope of getting it started on the Cedar Falls campus in the fall of 2024.
Alcohol Sales at Kinnick Leading to LESS Gameday Drinking?
As Iowa football fans, we were perhaps drinking away our sorrows in the first part of the season. It looked pretty grim, to say the least. Suddenly, three weeks of winning may have transformed gameday alcohol consumption into a more celebratory activity. Neither of those things may play into this report.
Could This Cedar Rapids Middle School Be Demolished?
Wilson Middle School in Cedar Rapids is nearly 100 years old. But the building is in jeopardy thanks to a proposed plan for Cedar Rapids High Schools and Middle Schools. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that this new $312 million plan hinges on district voters approving a bond vote. The school board is expected to set a timeline for the plan next month, including taking that bond referendum to voters by next September. According to school officials, one of the main goals of the plan is to reduce the number of middle schools in the district, helping to create a feeder system for local high schools. It would also reduce operational and maintenance costs for the district, according to the Gazette.
Costco Unlike Another in the Midwest Opens in Iowa this Week
In September of this year, we shared that Costco was planning to erect another store here in Iowa. The news damn near broke the internet. Clearly, everyone -- at least everyone in Iowa -- loves buying in bulk. That Costco is set to open this week, Thursday, November 17 at...
Where Does Iowa Rank For Worst Winters in the United States?
Death, taxes, and really cold winters are three guarantees in life for anyone who lives in Iowa. You can actually expand that to just about anyone who lives in the midwest if we're being honest. It's official, snow is likely on its way to Eastern Iowa this week and it's time to buckle up for another cold and snowy winter season.
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
KCRG.com
New Iowa Legislative committee a sign school vouchers are imminent
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a signal Iowa Republicans will look to implement a school voucher system in Iowa, a new Iowa House committee will tackle “significant reforms to our educational system”. Iowa Speaker of the House Pat Grassley included the committee in an annual announcement of...
iheart.com
Nebraska, Iowa Gas Prices To Start Week
As we start the work week, a look at local gas prices. In Nebraska, "Triple A" Monday morning has the average price per gallon at 3:51, though a little higher in the Metro area;. In Iowa, the auto club say it's 3.50 per gallon, though lower in Pottawattamie, Mills, and...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, November 15th, 2022
(Statewide) -- A Missouri trade delegation is overseas this week on a trade mission to Israel, United Arab Emirates and Greece. Governor Mike Parson, First Lady Teresa Parson, Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn and House Speaker Dean Plocher, state Senator Brian Williams and others are taking part in the trade mission. The group has visited Teva, a company in Israel that the governor says is currently behind 1 of every 10 generic prescriptions filled in the U.S. They have also visited Israel Chemicals Limited, which is opening a new 400-million-dollar battery plant in St. Louis. The new 120,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will include 150 high-paying jobs and it is expected to open in 2024.
Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event
In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids. It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa. On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Tucked Away BBQ Joint Also Has Iowa’s Best Cinnamon Roll
There's no shortage of great places to get a cinnamon roll in the state of Iowa, but according to a recent article from Eat This, Not That, one unlikely spot takes the crown for having the best in the entire state. Where Is Iowa's Best Cinnamon Roll Found?. Here's what...
