Maplewood, MN

fox9.com

Identity released of Plymouth teen found fatally shot in car

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the identity of a Plymouth teen who was found fatally shot in a car on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 5:56 p.m. on Monday after officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police arrest 2 suspects in murder of Yaseen Johnson, 17; 1 still at large

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Plymouth police are looking for help in finding a suspects connected to that city's latest homicide, after two other suspects were taken into custody.Hans Madave, 19, remains wanted in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Yaseen Johnson.Johnson was found shot to death in a car in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Plymouth Monday evening."The initial witness reports led out officers to believe that there were two suspects who fled the scene after the shooting occurred," said Plymouth Director of Public Safety Erik Fadden.Police arrested two people -- one on Thursday, the other Friday...
PLYMOUTH, MN
KIMT

Getting caught with fentanyl in North Iowa sends Minnesota man to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Minnesota man caught with deadly narcotics and a gun in North Iowa is heading to federal prison. Oronde Kimon Lowery, 37 of St. Louis Park, MN, was sentenced Thursday to 23 years and four months in federal custody, followed by five years of supervised release. Lowery pleaded Guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man fires at vehicle after attempted carjacking near Hudson, Wis.

HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities say a man fired at a vehicle after attempting to carjack the driver near Hudson, Wisconsin, Sunday evening.The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported attempted carjacking near County Highway N and Highway 12 just after 8:30 p.m.The alleged victims said a car stopped in front of them, and a man got out. He pointed a gun at their car, they said. They drove away, but said the man fired at them as they fled. He allegedly followed them for a short while in his vehicle.The man drove into Minnesota, the sheriff's office said, and is still at large. The suspect vehicle is a black Lincoln sedan.No one was injured in the attempted carjacking.Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.
HUDSON, WI
KAAL-TV

Faribault man appears on drug sale, homicide charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man accused of providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Sean Alexander, 44, faces one charge of 3rd-degree homicide–give/sell/distribute controlled substance, and one charge each of 2nd- and 3rd-degree narcotic sales from 2021. Alexander is...
FARIBAULT, MN
willmarradio.com

More than 150 former Minneapolis Police Officers collect workers comp after death of Floyd

(Minneapolis, MN) -- More than 150 former Minneapolis police officers have collected a combined nearly 26 million dollars in worker's compensations settlements since George Floyd's death. That comes out to around 167-thousand dollars per officer. The hundreds of officers left the force in the years following Floyd's death, claiming post-traumatic stress disorder and collected disability benefits.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Uptown neighborhood group looks to give police access to home security cameras to expedite crime investigations

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some people living in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood want to partner with the city to make their neighborhood safer."I now routinely when I wake up each morning check my security footage," said Dave Whorton.It's a pattern Whorton has fallen into, after reviewing his security camera footage and witnessing a robbery."Two people walking home down 27th street where there were three men that approached them, kind of accosted them, ran up on them, took them at gunpoint down the alley. You know that was a moment where I just said we got to have help," Whorton said.Whorton says he and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota man pleads guilty to kidnapping of child

(Glenwood, MN)--A central Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to a charge of kidnapping. A settlement conference took place in Pope County District Court for Beningo Alvarrez-Gutierrez, 22, of Big Lake, who was charged with Kidnapping and Depriving Another of Custody or Parental Rights. The incident reportedly took place on March...
WESTPORT, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gun

Photograph of Eagan Police Department SWAT BearcatLimitless Production Group LLC/Will Wight. EAGAN, MINNESOTA - At around 4:26 PM on Friday, November 11, 2022, the Dakota County dispatchers received a 911 call for a male subject attempting to break into the caller's apartment at the Eagan Gardens apartments. According to scanner traffic from the Dakota County dispatchers, the caller described the subject as a tall, white male living below them. The male subject threatened to break into the caller's apartment and said he was going to kill them with a gun. The male subject is said to own a gun, but it was unknown if he had the gun on him when attempting to break into the caller's apartment.
EAGAN, MN
