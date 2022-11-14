ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

techeblog.com

Artificial Intelligence Used to Bring Classic 19th Century Portraits to Life

Artificial intelligence can already turn selfies into classic Renaissance paintings, but what about the other way around? Mystery Scoop decided to find out by bringing 19th century portraits to life that have all been given AI makeovers, including a quick restoration, colorization as well as some facial motion. Lorenzo Foli...
newyorkalmanack.com

Lydia Maria Child: A Radical American Life

Best known today for the poem “Over the River and through the Wood,” Lydia Maria Child became famous at an early age for spunky self-help books and charming children’s stories. But in 1833, Child shocked her readers by publishing the first book-length history of slavery in the United States — An Appeal in Favor of that Class of Americans Called Africans – a book so radical in its commitment to abolition that friends abandoned her, patrons ostracized her, and her book sales plummeted.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Descendant’ on Netflix, a Vital Documentary About the Clotilda Slave Ship and the Quest to Codify Black American History

Few documentaries carry the weight of history like Descendant (now on Netflix). Director Margaret Brown digs deep into the stories of the living descendants of enslaved persons in Africatown, a community in Mobile, Alabama. Not far up the Mobile River is where the slave ship Clotilda transported 110 people from Western Africa to the U.S. in 1860, decades after the slave trade was declared a federal crime punishable by hanging. The Africans were dropped on the bank and the ship promptly burned to hide the evidence – and the story was kept secret for decades and decades, the white masters...
