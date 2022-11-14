Read full article on original website
Can You Have A Wedding At South Dakota State Capital?
One of the most joyful days of your life is getting married. Walking down the aisle, saying your vows, and hearing the words, "I now pronounce you...!" Some of the most stressful times in your life come when planning a wedding. Specifically finding the perfect location for the ceremony. Event barns are most popular now for large and lavish events. Others may choose to say their I Do's on the steps of the County Courthouse.
Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota Thanksgiving Gas Prices To Be Highest Ever!
If you are traveling for the Thanksgiving Holiday you can expect to pay a record-high price to fill your gas tank in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. But even though gas prices might not be as high here in the midwest as in other places, you can expect to pay the highest price per gallon you've ever paid to get to where you are going for a Thanksgiving holiday.
This Minnesota Town Makes List “Best Christmas Towns in the USA”
There are a lot of great Christmas light displays all around Minnesota but this city made the list of “30 Best Christmas Towns in the USA to Add to Your Holiday Bucket List!”. Attractions Of America dropped a list of what they feel are the 30 best towns across...
Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Part of Google Lawsuit Settlement
Four years after Google sued over its location tracking practices, the tech giant has agreed to pay nearly $400 million in damages to 40 states, including Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. It is the largest multistate attorney general privacy settlement in the history of the United States. At issue was...
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
Blake Shelton Saves South Dakota’s Rowan Grace For Another Week
South Dakota has been cheering on its hometown hero Rowan Grace through her journey on NBC's The Voice. After her first live performance on TV this past Monday night, Rowan Grace set out to prove to the nation that she deserved to move on to the Top 13. The question is...did America vote to keep her in the competition?
South Dakota’s Vote Counts For Rowan Grace Tonight on ‘The Voice’
The nation has been blown away by the singers featured on season 22 of NBC's The Voice. One South Dakota native's voice in particular is grabbing attention from audiences everywhere, especially in her home state. Rowan Grace has passed the Blind Audition, Battle Rounds, and her intense 3-Way Knockout Round...
South Dakota’s Top Ten Fastest Growing Jobs Through 2028
If we can avoid any catastrophic occurrences between now and 2028, (you know - -like a pandemic or something) South Dakota is on track to lead the nation in job growth for the next 6 years, according to a report from the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation. The...
South Dakota Among States Where Gun Sales Are Rebounding Most
In the last 20 years, gun ownership in America has skyrocketed. According to the FBI, since gun background checks were first tracked in 1999 the numbers have grown from 9,138,123 in the first year to a whopping 39,695,31 background checks in 2020. Those numbers took a bit of a dip...
WATCH: Insane Close Call On Icy Minnesota Road Monday
Winter is officially here with one of our first major snowfalls falling on Sunday night into Monday. It is mid-November so it's not unusual that we are seeing snow but it definitely isn't easy when it happens. Ha!. The Old Farmer's Almanac was forecasting a pretty snowy month for the...
Minnesotans Could Soon See a $1,000 Check in Their Accounts
Thanks to the results of last week's election, you could soon be seeing another stimulus check in your account, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last week's election. During the 2022 midterm election last week, Minnesota's Democrat...
Minnesota’s Mall of America Introduces a Diverse Santa Visit for this Year
Welcome to a case of "pick your Santa" at the Mall of America if you plan to bring your kids to visit Santa ahead of the Christmas holiday. Normally there has been one Santa that everyone gets to see, put in their requests for their Christmas wishes and then move on. The Mall of America decided to change things up a bit this year. There will actually be six different Santas to choose from. You need to schedule your visit ahead of time with the appropriate Santa for your kids.
Tucked Away BBQ Joint Also Has Iowa’s Best Cinnamon Roll
There's no shortage of great places to get a cinnamon roll in the state of Iowa, but according to a recent article from Eat This, Not That, one unlikely spot takes the crown for having the best in the entire state. Where Is Iowa's Best Cinnamon Roll Found?. Here's what...
Most-Regretted College Majors In Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
Have you ever purchased something really expensive only to find out afterward you don't really want it now? Can you imagine if that expensive thing was your education?. You can expect to pay tens of thousands of dollars to complete a degree at the University Of Minnesota, University Of Iowa, University Of South Dakota, and about any other college or university.
Video of Truck Crashing on Louisiana Interstate Goes Viral as Viewers Debate Who is at Fault
Video of a truck crashing into a guardrail on a Louisiana highway earlier this year has resurfaced along with a debate on who was in the wrong. The video went viral earlier this year after it was posted in the IdiotsInCars subreddit by Reddit user Halfriican. The clip opens up as a pickup truck in the left lane of the highway rolls up quickly on a black car before abruptly shifting over to the right lane in front of the vehicle being driven by the person recording.
10-Year-Old Kid Gets Tattoo, Mom + Tattoo Artist Arrested
Would you let your child get a permanent tattoo? One New York woman gave her 10-year-old son permission to get some ink, and as a result, both she and the tattoo artists were arrested. The New York Times reported that 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested last month for allowing her...
Who Is The Largest Landowner In The State Of Minnesota?
If you haven’t seen the movie “The Founder” you should search it out. It is a really good movie that tells the backstory of McDonald’s. In one scene, Ray Kroc, played by Michael Keaton, learns that land acquisition is the way to truly build an empire. (Watch that scene below)
Get a FREE Thanksgiving Dinner This Year at Minnesota Wal-Marts
Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing; an entire Thanksgiving feast can be yours for free this upcoming Turkey Day. Walmart has teamed up with the free cashback rewards and payments app, Ibotta to give you all of the essential items you need for a delicious and free meal this Thanksgiving. According to...
Bride Blows ‘Dust’ Off Wedding Vows After Waiting 15 Years: WATCH
A woman cleverly roasted her now-husband during their wedding ceremony by blowing dust off her long-awaited wedding vows. After dating for 15 years, Christie and Byron Jeffries finally tied the knot in October in a ceremony held in South Carolina. When it came time to read their vows to each...
