Read full article on original website
Related
DJI Mavic 3 Classic
Our hands-on with the DJI Mavic 3 Classic, a less expensive version of the older DJI Mavic 3.
Best beginner cameras in 2022
Are you looking for one of the best beginner cameras? Look no further, we've rounded them up in this guide.
dronedj.com
DJI urges drone pilots to update apps before map services overhaul
DJI is planning to update the map services for some of its drone flight apps. If you are not using the latest version of the app/remote controller, you may not be able to view the map correctly. Here’s what you need to know…. According to DJI, older versions of...
dronedj.com
DJI flyaway reporting process: What to do if your drone flies away
Nobody wants their drone to develop a mind of its own, stop responding to commands, and fly away. But what should you do when faced with the unexpected? Is there a way to recover a lost drone when Return To Home (RTH) and emergency flight pause have failed to help? Here’s the process DJI pilots can follow after a flyaway occurs…
Flying Magazine
The Little Eclipse Concept Jet That Almost Was
The Eclipse 400/Concept Jet performing at EAA AirVenture 2008 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. [Courtesy: Jason McDowell]. At first glance, it bears a strong resemblance to the Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet. A sleek, low-wing, V-tail jet with a single engine mounted in a dorsal pod, the two aircraft share the same layout and look nearly identical. But in fact, the aircraft pictured is the sole Eclipse 400, and flew a full year before the Vision Jet’s maiden flight.
electrek.co
Schwinn’s Coston CE e-bike falls $1,000 to new low at $700 in New Green Deals
Are you ready to take a trip downtown without riding in the car? Well, Schwinn’s Coston CE electric bike is on sale for $700, which is $1,000 below its normal going rate. Marking the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time, this e-bike can ride for as long as 35 miles before it’s time to recharge, all without a single drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
speedonthewater.com
Mercury Marine Launching V-10 Verado Outboards
During a press event yesterday at its Lake X product development and testing facility, Mercury Marine introduced the first-ever V-10 outboard engines in the form of 350- and 400-hp Verado models. According to a press release from the Fond du Lac, Wis., company, the SmartCraft-compatible, 5.7-liter engines are the quietest in their class.
PC Magazine
Russian Code Found in US Army, CDC Apps
A Russian company offering data processing services for apps has deceived many international companies by presenting itself as a US entity. The company is called Pushwoosh Inc., and its Russian origins were uncovered by Reuters. A quick check of Pushwoosh's social media channels reveal a company claiming to be located...
$249 AirPods work just as good as $10k professional hearing aids
A team of researchers in Taiwan claims that wireless earphones from Apple, popularly known as AirPods, can be used as a cool and super-affordable alternative to conventional hearing aids. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 400 million people are hearing impaired globally, that’s more than half of Europe’s...
Best Garmin deals for Black Friday: Save money on smartwatches and improve fitness
We've found the best Garmin deals in the early Black Friday sale, so you can find a smartwatch to suit your needs and budget
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
Best cameras for astrophotography in 2022
Use one of the best cameras for astrophotography to capture breathtaking images of the solar system, the stars and beyond.
Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera with Solar Panel Charger review: elite smart security
Arlo is the Apple of smart cameras, and its Ultra 2 is impressive
PC Magazine
Insta360 X3 Review
Insta360 built its brand on dual-lens cameras, and creators who have stuck with the format have been well served by its One series of cameras. While its model name is a little shorter, the X3 ($449.99) follows the One X2 and its concept is the same. The X3's dual lenses capture everything around the camera, and a waterproof design makes it ready for adventures. Editing wizzes can do a lot with 360 footage, particularly with the included software, and HDR processing is a boon for picture quality in mixed light. We like the Insta360 X3 enough to name it our Editors' Choice winner for 360-degree cameras, the first model to earn the award since the Samsung Gear 360 in 2017.
RideApart
This Massive Barn Find Bike Collection Filled Five Shipping Containers
There’s something immensely appealing about the idea of a barn find, isn’t there? The idea that a solid machine has just been left sitting somewhere, due to circumstances completely out of its control—and that you’re the person who can lovingly bring it back to life is downright enticing. Granted, it takes a certain kind of person who’s into a fixer-upper lifestyle, but if that’s you, then you know what I mean.
The Peak Design Travel Tripod Is 15 Percent off This Black Friday
The editors at AFAR test and review the Peak Design Travel Tripod to find out if it really is the best travel tripod available.
Phone Arena
Fitness enthusiasts' dream watch Garmin Vivoactive 4 is unbelievably affordable at Amazon
Garmin's pricey but awesome Garmin Vivoactive 4 fitness tracker/smartwatch hybrid is finally affordable enough for the average consumer, thanks to a new Amazon deal that slashed 47 percent off this excellent wearable. The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is chock full of health-related features, such as respiration tracking, stress tracking, calories burned...
The Top 10 Most Used Fighter Jets in the World
Jet fighters are the airborne workhorses of a nation’s defense and offense. Whether intercepting incoming enemy aircraft or establishing air superiority in a battlefield, they are designed for high speed maneuverability, and often are also durable. Some of the jet fighters still in service date from the 1960s. (This is the U.S. Air Force’s oldest […]
Schools of herring are filling a once-dead waterway
School of circling Alewives herring fish. Reimar – stock.adobe.comIn Howe Sound, British Columbia, a new generation of stewards is keeping careful tabs on the comeback efforts of a tiny fish with big cultural value.
First Look: New Wyze Mesh Routers Offer Wi-Fi 6 Compatibility At An Excellent Price
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Wi-Fi is a modern commodity that all of us probably need more of. The latest innovations have Wi-Fi 6 coming home for some of us, and if you’re looking to get the most out of that by using one of the best long-range routers or even the best mesh routers, but are worried about the cost, then we’ve got good news for you. That’s because Wyze has announced two new mesh routers, the Wyze Mesh Router for $99.98, and the Wyze Mesh...
Comments / 0