Insta360 built its brand on dual-lens cameras, and creators who have stuck with the format have been well served by its One series of cameras. While its model name is a little shorter, the X3 ($449.99) follows the One X2 and its concept is the same. The X3's dual lenses capture everything around the camera, and a waterproof design makes it ready for adventures. Editing wizzes can do a lot with 360 footage, particularly with the included software, and HDR processing is a boon for picture quality in mixed light. We like the Insta360 X3 enough to name it our Editors' Choice winner for 360-degree cameras, the first model to earn the award since the Samsung Gear 360 in 2017.

