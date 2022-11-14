Read full article on original website
Update: Urbana HS to hold e-learning day on Thursday
URBANA – Urbana High School will hold an e-learning day on Thursday. The decision comes after the school went into lockdown for much of Wednesday after someone sent threats of violence. No one was hurt in yesterday’s incident. The FBI and Urbana police are investigating the threats but so...
Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
WAND TV
Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
Mounds of dirt left on Urbana gravesites; cemetery says ‘it’s pretty normal’
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Hundreds of people responded to a woman’s social media post showing a pile of dirt on her father’s grave. She said cemetery staff left it there, but one of the owners called it an “unfounded” claim. “This isn’t what somebody wants to see when they come out here and spend time […]
WAND TV
First responders host Toys for Tots drive in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - First responders in Springfield come out for their annual Toys for Tots drive. Santa, Police Officers, and Firefighters gather in the Crowne Plaza parking lot with dozens of toys and plenty of food for families across Central Illinois. Santa Claus says it's important for the community...
WAND TV
Two central Illinois businesses inducted into Illinois Made program
CHICAGO (WAND) — A sign company with deep roots in Springfield and an eclectic Effingham cafe have been recognized by the Illinois Office of Tourism. Ace Sign Company and Sign Museum and Joe Sippers Cafe were among the 30 businesses inducted into the Illinois Made program this week. The Illinois Office of Tourism selects a group of small businesses every year that exemplify hidden gems, experiences, and one-of-a-kind products.
Herald & Review
New developments brewing at two Decatur sites
DECATUR — Construction crews have been working in the strip mall parking lot in front of Rural King and other businesses on Mount Zion Road. But it’s not for repair work. There's much more brewing than meets the eye. Instead, they are clearing the way for one of...
Herald & Review
Jury acquits Decatur man of murder
DECATUR — A jury acquitted Talmel T. Wilson Jr. of murder Tuesday afternoon. The jurors had retired to consider their verdict at 11:12 a.m. in the shooting death of 28-year-old Suave Turner and were back in Macon County Circuit Court with their decision at 2:06 p.m. Judge Jeffrey Geisler...
smilepolitely.com
nuEra is having a food drive
If you are headed to nuEra in Urbana or Champaign this week, bring along some shelf stable food or a monetary donation for an area food bank. They are accepting canned meat, canned vegetables and beans, canned meals (think soup or ravioli), dry goods (rice, grain, oats), boxed meals, or peanut butter.
Decatur reptile owner reflects on rescue journey
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Rainey Miller takes in any reptile that’s left at her door and finds it a loving home. And she doesn’t earn a cent from it. Many animals come to Copper’s Friends Bearded Dragon Rescue sick or neglected, and they need your help. Miller says there are not enough rescues that rehabilitate reptiles. […]
WAND TV
Northeast Community Fund distributes thousands of Thanksgiving baskets
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Thanksgiving basket distribution has started at the Northeast Community Fund. Throughout the days leading up to Thanksgiving, the Northeast Community fund will distribute 4,000 Thanksgiving baskets to families in need. "It's a big ordeal," said Josh Perkins, Food Distribution Director. "It takes a lot of hands...
Champaign bowling alley offering a free Thanksgiving meal
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A Champaign bowling alley is getting a head start on the season of giving. Arrowhead Lane will be offering meals to those in need on Thanksgiving Day.
WAND TV
Woman charged with residential arson in Decatur
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 30-year-old woman was charged with residential arson related to a house fire on November 10 at 933 S Illinois St. in Decatur. According to court documents, neighbors saw the woman throwing items out of the residence that were on fire. Decatur PD officers located the woman on the 400 block of S Illinois St. where she told them that she had been doing electrical work on her home.
Fairlawn Dr. in Urbana to be closed to through traffic
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Fairlawn Dr. will be closed to through traffic beginning Nov. 16. Bob Brown Construction will be installing a new water service for the Urbana School District. The City of Urbana said access will be maintained to all properties along Fairlawn between South Vine Street and Anderson Street during the project. The […]
Herald & Review
Decatur man denies money order forgery
DECATUR — Prosecutors claim that, broke and in debt and about to be evicted, Decatur man Shaquille Perkins-Bailey came up with a fraud scheme to grow the value of six Post Office money orders by nearly 8,000%. Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said the money orders were valid,...
WAND TV
Monticello Police Chief John Carter resigns
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - The chief of police for Monticello, John Carter, has resigned. The News Gazette reports Mayor Larry Stoner made the announcement during Monday's city council meeting. He has not given a reason for the resignation stating only, "It's a personnel issue, and I can't discuss it." Monticello...
foxillinois.com
U of I student scammed out of $6,000
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois student has been scammed out of $6,000. We're told it happened on November 11. The University of Illinois Police Department says the student was seeking help for an upcoming exam, the student requested tutoring services through a website. An unknown person...
wmay.com
Report: Businessman Facing Forfeiture Of Home In Drug Case
A Springfield businessman could wind up forfeiting his expensive west-side home after he was indicted last month on federal drug charges. The Illinois Times reports Joshua Lindvall is accused of distributing drugs from his $667,000 home in the Reserve subdivision near Panther Creek. Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of the home, Lindvall’s car, and dozens of firearms found in the home. Another man is also facing charges in the alleged drug conspiracy.
Crime Stoppers looking to solve 2014 murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a suspected murder that happened eight years ago this week. Champaign Police suspected foul play when they discovered Damian Henderson unresponsive the morning of Nov. 18, 2014. Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Forsythia Drive for a […]
Mt. Zion Boy Scouts cancel Christmas tree sale
MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – ‘Tis the season for Boy Scout Troop 43’s largest fundraiser – a Christmas tree sale. The holiday tradition has been around for more than two decades. “But in the last several years, it has been a stretch to get a source for trees,” Scout Master Kevin Johnson said. The number […]
