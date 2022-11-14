Read full article on original website
lastwordonsports.com
Phil Esposito: Legendary Boston Bruins Sniper
Over the rich history of the Boston Bruins, the franchise has become synonymous with many legendary players. One of these players includes Phil Esposito. Esposito enjoyed the best years of his career playing with the Black and Gold. During the Bruins glory years with the greatest defenceman of all time, Bobby Orr, Esposito was a perennial leader in NHL scoring, setting records along the way.
Dan’s Daily: Sinking Capitals Get Frustrated, McGinn & Zucker Lift Penguins
It feels weird not putting a byline on a story for two whole days. The Pittsburgh Penguins are at home tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs before another road trip begins on Thursday in Minnesota. And yes, PHN will be there every step of the way through the Twin Cities, Winnipeg, and Chicago. Jason Zucker and Brock McGinn have been big reasons for the three-game points streak. Dave Molinari chastised the NHL for the (lack of) enforcement of its rules. Is Mike Hoffman, instead of Josh Anderson, available on the NHL trade block? The Washington Capitals are getting frustrated and angry with their game, and we have complete Hockey Hall of Fame coverage.
Yardbarker
Roberto Luongo, Henrik and Daniel Sedin officially inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame
Last night, the Hockey Hall of Fame officially welcomed the three greatest players in Vancouver Canucks history to join their hallowed walls. Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, and Roberto Luongo were inducted today as part of the Hall’s Class of 2022 for their incredible on-ice achievements. They were joined by longtime Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson, Finnish women’s national team captain Riikka Sallinen, and the late Herb Carnegie, who’s considered the greatest black hockey player to never play in the NHL.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
‘I Hated the Game Last Year,’ Real Jason Zucker Finally Arrives for Penguins
In just a few months, Jason Zucker will celebrate the third anniversary of the Pittsburgh Penguins finally acquiring him. The Penguins first traded for Zucker in the summer of 2019, but Phil Kessel vetoed the deal. On Feb. 10, 2020 former GM Jim Rutherford finally got his man, and Zucker’s Penguins odyssey began.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Parayko 'wait and see' for Blues at Blackhawks
Swayman activated by Bruins; Murray back for Maple Leafs. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. St. Louis Blues. Colton Parayko was not on the ice with the St. Louis Blues for the morning skate because...
NHL
BSFL Celebrates Luongo with stick giveaway, new 'Inside the Panthers'
SUNRISE, Fla. - Bally Sports Florida, the network home of the Florida Panthers, announced that it will celebrate former goalie Roberto Luongo's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame with a miniature stick giveaway and a special episode of "Inside the Panthers" documenting his enshrinement. Luongo, who played 11 seasons...
From the Archives: How the Leafs Got Their Revenge on the Habs
When a Montreal Canadiens goalie wondered how the Toronto Maple Leafs even made the playoffs in 1947, the Leafs got the last word, as Stan Fischler explores.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Islanders’ 4-2 Win vs. Senators – 11/14/22
With puck drop being at 5:30 instead of the usual 7:00 or 7:30 PM start time, the New York Islanders started their road trip with a win. They played a sloppy game and allowed plenty of scoring chances but for the most part, controlled the game from start to finish to defeat the Ottawa Senators 4-2.
NHL
Gavrikov, Blue Jackets defeat Flyers for second time in week
COLUMBUS -- Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets recovered for a 5-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday. Gavrikov won it when he finished a 3-on-1 rush with Yegor Chinakhov and Cole Sillinger with a one-timer from below the right...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Lysell, Lauko, Poitras & More
Not only are the Boston Bruins having a ton of success through their first 16 games of the 2022-23 season, but so isn’t their top minor league affiliate. In this edition of the Bruins Prospects Report for The Hockey Writers, we look at what’s going on with two prospects in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), a prospect at Providence College and more.
NHL
Ducks Reassign Gawdin to AHL San Diego
The Ducks have reassigned center Glenn Gawdin to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Gawdin, 25 (3/25/97), appeared in three games with Anaheim this season, including his Ducks debut Nov. 6 vs. Florida. Gawdin has recorded one assist (0-1=1) in 12 career NHL games with the Anaheim and Calgary (2020-22), including two. The 6-1, 191-pound forward began 2022-23 with San Diego, scoring 3-3=6 points with eight penalty minutes (PIM) in seven AHL contests. At the time of his recall, he co-led the Gulls in goals and ranked tied for third in points.
NHL
Bruins Activate Jeremy Swayman; Assign Keith Kinkaid
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 16, that the team has added goaltender Jeremy Swayman to the active roster and assigned goaltender Keith Kinkaid to Providence. Swayman, 23, has made four appearances with Boston this season, posting a 2-1-0 record with a 3.45 goals against...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Filip Hronek Looks Rejuvenated in 2022-23
Maybe it’s because of the new coaching staff. Maybe it’s because of how he’s been styling his facial hair lately. Regardless of the reason why, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek has looked like a new man early on this season. It’s a welcome sight too. Prior...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospect Report: Engstrom, Dichow & Europe
The Montreal Canadiens have prospects at different levels of development playing across several leagues around the globe. The focus of this prospect report will be those prospects playing in Europe. The Habs are also taking advantage of the extended period allowed to sign players to an entry-level contract (ELC) by drafting European players who don’t need to be signed in the two-year time frame that Canadian Hockey League players must be signed.
Yardbarker
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Depth Scoring, McAvoy, Krejci, Smith & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. There certainly were a lot more ups than downs for the Boston Bruins...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Home Sweet Home, Nosek, Lucic & More
Another week has passed on the 2022-23 season for the Boston Bruins and it was a perfect one with four wins. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we look at home the Black and Gold are enjoying some home cooking, a former fan favorite, and Stanley Cup champion returned to Boston, a veteran finally gets a goal, and more.
ESPN
Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- — Timo Meier broke a tie on a power play with 2:47 remaining and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. In winning their third straight to close out a four-game road trip, the Sharks handed Vegas its second consecutive home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road.
Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury out with upper-body injury
The Minnesota Wild will be recalling a goaltender from the minor leagues, as Marc-Andre Fleury has sustained an upper-body injury. Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that the veteran netminder is undergoing an evaluation Wednesday and the team does not yet have a timeline for his return. Fleury, who will...
