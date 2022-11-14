It feels weird not putting a byline on a story for two whole days. The Pittsburgh Penguins are at home tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs before another road trip begins on Thursday in Minnesota. And yes, PHN will be there every step of the way through the Twin Cities, Winnipeg, and Chicago. Jason Zucker and Brock McGinn have been big reasons for the three-game points streak. Dave Molinari chastised the NHL for the (lack of) enforcement of its rules. Is Mike Hoffman, instead of Josh Anderson, available on the NHL trade block? The Washington Capitals are getting frustrated and angry with their game, and we have complete Hockey Hall of Fame coverage.

