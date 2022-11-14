ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Can You Have A Wedding At South Dakota State Capital?

One of the most joyful days of your life is getting married. Walking down the aisle, saying your vows, and hearing the words, "I now pronounce you...!" Some of the most stressful times in your life come when planning a wedding. Specifically finding the perfect location for the ceremony. Event barns are most popular now for large and lavish events. Others may choose to say their I Do's on the steps of the County Courthouse.
PIERRE, SD
Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota Thanksgiving Gas Prices To Be Highest Ever!

If you are traveling for the Thanksgiving Holiday you can expect to pay a record-high price to fill your gas tank in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. But even though gas prices might not be as high here in the midwest as in other places, you can expect to pay the highest price per gallon you've ever paid to get to where you are going for a Thanksgiving holiday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota

Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota GOP Candidate Arrested On Rape Charge

It is being reported that District 27 House Republican candidate Bud Marty May has been arrested and charged with rape. Dakota News Now posted that 37-year-old Bud Marty May was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with second-degree rape by force, coercion, and threats. May is being held without bond...
RAPID CITY, SD
Most-Regretted College Majors In Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota

Have you ever purchased something really expensive only to find out afterward you don't really want it now? Can you imagine if that expensive thing was your education?. You can expect to pay tens of thousands of dollars to complete a degree at the University Of Minnesota, University Of Iowa, University Of South Dakota, and about any other college or university.
MINNESOTA STATE
10-Year-Old Kid Gets Tattoo, Mom + Tattoo Artist Arrested

Would you let your child get a permanent tattoo? One New York woman gave her 10-year-old son permission to get some ink, and as a result, both she and the tattoo artists were arrested. The New York Times reported that 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested last month for allowing her...
South Dakota Health Care Professionals Elibible for Loan Relief

Some local healthcare professionals might be getting some assistance in paying off their student loans. The South Dakota Department of Health was recently awarded $1,509,000 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Health Resources and Services Administration to support a State Loan Repayment Program within South Dakota.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit

When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
IOWA STATE
Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes

There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sioux Falls, SD
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

