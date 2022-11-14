Read full article on original website
Scientists accidentally found life under 3,000 feet of ice in Antarctica. 'Never in a million years' would they have expected it, the lead scientist said.
Animal life was found in the icy waters beneath the Filchner-Ronne ice sheet, which experts had thought was too extreme to support life.
Survivors Fleeing the Sinking HMS Birkenhead Jumped Right Into the Waiting Jaws of Hungry Sharks That Roamed False Bay
The HMS Birkenhead, captained by Robert Salmond, was an iron-hulled paddle steamer that had set sail from Portsmouth, England to Cape Town, South Africa. The passengers consisted mostly of soldiers going to fight in the Frontier War in South Africa.
BBC
Nasa's Artemis Moon rocket lifts off Earth
The American space agency Nasa has launched its most powerful ever rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The 100m-tall Artemis vehicle climbed skyward in a stupendous mix of light and sound. Its objective was to hurl an astronaut capsule in the direction of the Moon. This spacecraft, known as Orion,...
BBC
Royal Navy warship rescues five people on sinking yacht
A Royal Navy destroyer rescued five sailors on a yacht which began to sink in the English Channel. The craft, travelling from Beaulieu in Hampshire to France, issued a Mayday call at 21:00 GMT on Thursday. HMS Diamond launched an inflatable boat in rough seas to rescue four badly seasick...
Phys.org
Earliest human fossils in the UK reveal how ancient Europeans were connected
Piecing together the story of human evolution is an undeniably complex task. However, new research has brought us closer to understanding how early humans in Britain may have been related to other European populations over 400,000 years ago. In the 1990s, part of a lower leg bone and two fossil...
Scientists just found a hidden 6th mass extinction in Earth's ancient past
A global drop in oxygen levels about 550 million years ago led to Earth's first known mass extinction, new evidence suggests.
BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
Archive of British aviation pioneer goes under the hammer
An archive of memorabilia dedicated to a pioneer of British aviation is expected to fetch more than £70,000 when it is sold at auction.US-born Samuel Franklin Cody was the first person to pilot a powered and sustained flight in the UK.He took off from Farnborough Common in Hampshire in October 1908 for a flight which lasted 30 seconds. Cody was killed five years later in a plane crash at the same site.His maiden flight took place six weeks after the Wright brothers flew for the first time in the US.Cody was born in Davenport, Iowa, in 1867 and trained as...
Watch: Loose cow wanders into traffic on British highway
Police responded to a busy highway in England when an escaped cow was spotted wandering along the roadway.
Amateur historian discovers 600-year-old English coin in Newfoundland
A rare gold coin found in Newfoundland, Canada, was minted in England in the 1420s — at least 70 years before European explorer John Cabot set foot in the region.
Earth's largest iceberg - 2 times bigger than London - is floating toward the equator
According to the information shared by NASA's Earth Observatory on October 31, the world's largest iceberg, "A-76A," has entered the Drake Passage, a waterway that contains a fast-moving ocean current that will send the mighty berg on a one-way trip to its watery grave. With a total area equal to...
Meteorite that landed in Cotswolds may solve mystery of Earth’s water
Water covers three-quarters of the Earth’s surface and was crucial for the emergence of life, but its origins have remained a subject of active debate among scientists. Now, a 4.6bn-year-old rock that crashed on to a driveway in Gloucestershire last year has provided some of the most compelling evidence to date that water arrived on Earth from asteroids in the outer solar system.
Crack in Earth's magnetic field triggers extremely rare pink auroras witnessed in Norway
A rare explosion of vivid pink auroras filled Norway's night sky earlier in November.
BBC
World War Two: Soldier reunited with girl he met in France
For almost 80 years, Reg Pye had her photograph in his wallet. Huguette left the picture in Reg's van as thanks for sharing a jam sandwich with her while he waited to advance into France as World War Two raged. A chance encounter amid the horrors of war near the...
BBC
Aerial photographer's England collection goes online
Thousands of photographic negatives and prints, taken by a pioneering aerial photographer, are being made available to view for the first time. Harold Wingham, who hailed from the New Forest, took photos across south-west England between 1951 and 1963. Wingham used hand-held aerial reconnaissance cameras to produce images with excellent...
Evolution of the tree roots may have caused mass extinction 300 million years ago
We have learned before that oxygen levels decrease, creating mass extinction on Earth. Besides, the evolution of tree roots may have driven mass extinctions, according to a new study. Published in the Geological Society of America Bulletin on November 9 and conducted by researchers at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI)...
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
The traitor who fought for the SAS… and the SS: Lieutenant in UK's fledging special forces who was 'turned' by the Nazis and joined Hitler's most feared unit (before being jailed for bigamy)
He was one of the few men deemed fearless enough to be selected for the SAS shortly after the elite Army unit had been formed during the Second World War. From 1942, Douglas Berneville-Claye served in the Special Air Service in North Africa under its hero founder David Stirling and key second in command Paddy Mayne.
AI predicts that a dinosaur thought to be predatory may have been an herbivore
Researchers used artificial intelligence (AI) to discover information on dinosaurs, specifically to find out if a certain dinosaur was a predator or not. AI has shown that the dinosaur typically thought to be a carnivore may actually have been an herbivore. The study was published recently in the Journal of...
3.5 billion-year-old rock structures are one of the oldest signs of life on Earth
Fossils called stromatolites from Western Australia were created by microbes 3.48 billion years ago.
