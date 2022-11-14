An archive of memorabilia dedicated to a pioneer of British aviation is expected to fetch more than £70,000 when it is sold at auction.US-born Samuel Franklin Cody was the first person to pilot a powered and sustained flight in the UK.He took off from Farnborough Common in Hampshire in October 1908 for a flight which lasted 30 seconds. Cody was killed five years later in a plane crash at the same site.His maiden flight took place six weeks after the Wright brothers flew for the first time in the US.Cody was born in Davenport, Iowa, in 1867 and trained as...

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO