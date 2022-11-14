GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Legacy Adoption Services through Samaritas is celebrating a big milestone during this National Adoption Month. In its 45 years of service, the organization has matched 10,000 children with families. It is one of the largest agencies of its kind in the state - supporting children and families through the foster and adoption process, so they have plenty of success stories.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO