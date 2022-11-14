ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

2022 Holidays in the City underway in downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A holiday tradition returns to downtown Muskegon this week!. Holidays in the City will be held every week from now through New Year’s Eve, city officials say. We’re told the annual event series begins Friday with the first performance of Inspecting Carol by the Muskegon...
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Classes at WMU canceled Friday due to snow

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — All campuses at Western Michigan University (WMU) will close Friday at 4 p.m. as snow continues to blanket West Michigan. The university says all classes that were scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. or later will be canceled as a result. We’re told the hockey game...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Connecting children with families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Legacy Adoption Services through Samaritas is celebrating a big milestone during this National Adoption Month. In its 45 years of service, the organization has matched 10,000 children with families. It is one of the largest agencies of its kind in the state - supporting children and families through the foster and adoption process, so they have plenty of success stories.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Holiday Train display pulls into Gerald Ford Museum this week!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Holiday Train is pulling into the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum this week!. The museum says the train will be on display for the holiday season starting Saturday, Nov. 19. The display was previously located at Breton Village Mall. We’re told the display is...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Meijer offers free delivery to SNAP recipients through Dec. 31

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer says it will offer free delivery for SNAP recipients through the end of the year. The Midwestern grocery retailer tells us it has offered discounts on select produce to SNAP customers since October thanks to a one-year federal waiver. We’re told fresh fruits and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Dedication held for 1929 train car with new accessibility modifications

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Passengers with disabilities are now able to board a historic passenger train and enjoy the scenic countryside between Marne and Coopersville!. The Friends of the Coopersville & Marne Railway has provided train rides to 500,000 people on “La Reine,” its vintage 1929 Pullman passenger car, for 34 years, according to Operations Manager Dennis Hart. However, its design had made it difficult to board for those with disabilities.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
Fox17

Battle Creek issues snow emergency, Christmas parade canceled

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek has declared a snow emergency for Saturday, Nov. 19. We’re told the snow emergency goes into effect at noon. Furthermore, the city’s Christmas parade has been canceled. The city says organizers are exploring opportunities to reschedule the parade.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

Chickens die in South Haven barn fire

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — First responders worked to put out a barn fire in South Haven Tuesday afternoon. South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) says the barn was fully engulfed upon firefighters’ arrival near the intersection at 36th Avenue and 72nd Street. The fire resulted in the deaths...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Fox17

Get a delicious cake, or learn how to decorate cookies, with Sweet Details Grand Rapids

Anyone looking for a sweet treat like a personalized cake or cookie will want to make their way to Sweet Details Grand Rapids. Along with delicious and beautifully decorated cakes and cookies, they also offer cookie decorating classes. Vanessa Shmanske, the owner of Sweet Details Grand Rapids, joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to teach us how to decorate sugar cookies.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Guilty verdict reached in 1983 Newaygo cold case

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A guilty verdict was reached Wednesday in a Newaygo County cold case spanning nearly four decades. Richard Atwood went missing from White Cloud back in 1983. His car was later found in the Grand Rapids area, but his body was never located. A suspect, Roy...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Battle Creek Police: two arrested after vape shop sting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people are in custody after Battle Creek police conducted a sting on four vape shops suspected of selling vape products to minors. Police say they were tipped off by parents and other agencies about local shops potentially selling vape products to minors. Today, the police say they acted on that information and performed a sting.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

Water supply emergency declared in Grant, residents asked to conserve water

GRANT, Mich. — Community members were advised to conserve water for several hours Friday morning following an electrical problem in Grant. Newaygo County Emergency Services says the problem arose at the city’s well house, precluding the city from pumping water. We’re told the water supply inside the water...
GRANT, MI

