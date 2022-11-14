Read full article on original website
2022 Holidays in the City underway in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A holiday tradition returns to downtown Muskegon this week!. Holidays in the City will be held every week from now through New Year’s Eve, city officials say. We’re told the annual event series begins Friday with the first performance of Inspecting Carol by the Muskegon...
Classes at WMU canceled Friday due to snow
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — All campuses at Western Michigan University (WMU) will close Friday at 4 p.m. as snow continues to blanket West Michigan. The university says all classes that were scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. or later will be canceled as a result. We’re told the hockey game...
Connecting children with families
GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Legacy Adoption Services through Samaritas is celebrating a big milestone during this National Adoption Month. In its 45 years of service, the organization has matched 10,000 children with families. It is one of the largest agencies of its kind in the state - supporting children and families through the foster and adoption process, so they have plenty of success stories.
Red Glasses Movement seeks in-kind donations as part of 4th Annual Big Bold Love Day
The Red Glasses Movement is hosting another Big Bold Love Day to help pay it forward to those in need in West Michigan on December 1. The organization is seeking donations to help pregnant mothers and newborn babies in West Michigan:. · Diapers Size: newborn, 5 & 6 diapers.
New Holland Brewery gets ready to celebrate Barrel Bash, Nov. 18-27
Lovers of beer and whiskey will want to head down to New Holland Brewery for its biggest Barrel Bash celebration yet!. Barrel Bash is a 10-day celebration where they'll be serving up a multitude of barrel-aged beer and whiskey. Plus, there will be new and vintage releases available for sale...
Holiday Train display pulls into Gerald Ford Museum this week!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Holiday Train is pulling into the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum this week!. The museum says the train will be on display for the holiday season starting Saturday, Nov. 19. The display was previously located at Breton Village Mall. We’re told the display is...
Meijer offers free delivery to SNAP recipients through Dec. 31
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer says it will offer free delivery for SNAP recipients through the end of the year. The Midwestern grocery retailer tells us it has offered discounts on select produce to SNAP customers since October thanks to a one-year federal waiver. We’re told fresh fruits and...
Dedication held for 1929 train car with new accessibility modifications
COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Passengers with disabilities are now able to board a historic passenger train and enjoy the scenic countryside between Marne and Coopersville!. The Friends of the Coopersville & Marne Railway has provided train rides to 500,000 people on “La Reine,” its vintage 1929 Pullman passenger car, for 34 years, according to Operations Manager Dennis Hart. However, its design had made it difficult to board for those with disabilities.
Grand Rapids Public, many other schools call first snow day of the year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools and many other schools will be closed on Friday, for what is the first snow day called all year. GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said schools are closed due to heavy snow and dangerous road conditions. "These decisions are never easy....
Kent County DPW: 1,800 used tires recycled at free collection event
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A total of 1,800 tires were collected in Kent County during a free recycling event this month. The Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW) says the event was held at Grand Rapids SafeChem on Nov. 12. The number collected is enough to load two...
Battle Creek issues snow emergency, Christmas parade canceled
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek has declared a snow emergency for Saturday, Nov. 19. We’re told the snow emergency goes into effect at noon. Furthermore, the city’s Christmas parade has been canceled. The city says organizers are exploring opportunities to reschedule the parade.
Chickens die in South Haven barn fire
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — First responders worked to put out a barn fire in South Haven Tuesday afternoon. South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) says the barn was fully engulfed upon firefighters’ arrival near the intersection at 36th Avenue and 72nd Street. The fire resulted in the deaths...
Get a delicious cake, or learn how to decorate cookies, with Sweet Details Grand Rapids
Anyone looking for a sweet treat like a personalized cake or cookie will want to make their way to Sweet Details Grand Rapids. Along with delicious and beautifully decorated cakes and cookies, they also offer cookie decorating classes. Vanessa Shmanske, the owner of Sweet Details Grand Rapids, joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to teach us how to decorate sugar cookies.
Guilty verdict reached in 1983 Newaygo cold case
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A guilty verdict was reached Wednesday in a Newaygo County cold case spanning nearly four decades. Richard Atwood went missing from White Cloud back in 1983. His car was later found in the Grand Rapids area, but his body was never located. A suspect, Roy...
Battle Creek Police: two arrested after vape shop sting
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people are in custody after Battle Creek police conducted a sting on four vape shops suspected of selling vape products to minors. Police say they were tipped off by parents and other agencies about local shops potentially selling vape products to minors. Today, the police say they acted on that information and performed a sting.
15-year-old arrested in Holland Twp. altercation that ended with shooting
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after an altercation ended with a 16-year-old hospitalized with a gunshot wound last week. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened during the early hours of Thursday, Nov. 10. We’re told a 15-year-old boy from Holland City...
Water supply emergency declared in Grant, residents asked to conserve water
GRANT, Mich. — Community members were advised to conserve water for several hours Friday morning following an electrical problem in Grant. Newaygo County Emergency Services says the problem arose at the city’s well house, precluding the city from pumping water. We’re told the water supply inside the water...
4 indicted by grand jury, accused of stealing $1M in COVID-19 insurance fraud
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people, including a former state employee, were indicted by a grand jury for allegedly stealing more than $1 million in a COVID-19 fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan claims the following defendants conspired to obtain insurance payments by filing false unemployment claims:
