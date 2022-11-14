ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingly, CT

Man Dies After 2-Vehicle Crash On Route 6 In Killingly

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
Route 6 near Cucumber Hill Road in Killingly Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a 64-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash in Connecticut.

The crash happened in Windham County at about 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, on Route 6 at the intersection of Cucumber Hill Road in Killingly near the Rhode Island border, Connecticut State Police reported.

An eastbound 2009 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle struck the rear of a 2022 GMC Sierra that was stopped at a red light, police said.

State Police said the operator of the motorcycle, identified as Brian Carney, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the GMC, a 36-year-old man from Foster, Rhode Island, was not injured, police said.

