themusicuniverse.com

Glorilla announces first-ever headlining tour

Rising Memphis star GloRilla announces her first ever headline tour, Anyway’s, Life’s Great Tour, in support of her debut EP, Anyway, Life’s Great…. Kicking off on January 27th in Charlotte, NC this tour will be an opportunity for fans to experience the EP and Glo’s infectious energy live.
CHARLOTTE, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

Grand Opening Set For Raising Cane’s In Hampton

HAMPTON-A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers new location in Hampton. Raising Cane’s announced earlier this year plans to open two new locations on the Peninsula. The Hampton restaurant is opening at 1044 West Mercury Blvd., in the space where Casual Male XL used to be located.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Carnival to double cruise operations out of Norfolk in 2023

NORFOLK, Va. — In an announcement at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center at Nauticus Monday morning, officials laid out Carnival Cruise Line's plans for Norfolk sailings in 2023 and beyond. The company will double cruise operations out of Norfolk next year, extending sailings to a consecutive six-month...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Victim in deadly UVA shooting has ties to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday night had ties to Virginia Beach. Devin Chandler’s mom and brother live in the resort city. Chandler’s dad was a Naval officer, reaching the rank of lieutenant commander,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Al Roker on Teens With a Purpose

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – NBC Today Show weatherman Al Roker joined us on HRS to discuss Teens With a Purpose and its upcoming Deep Like a River Gala which is Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Chrysler Museum of Art. Find out more at twp-themovement.org.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Virginia Business

Lottery Board approves license for Portsmouth casino

The Virginia Lottery Board unanimously approved the casino facility operator’s license for the Rivers Casino Portsmouth Wednesday. It was the second casino operator’s license issued in the state; the first was awarded in April to Bristol’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, which opened a temporary casino in July. Two more proposed casinos are in the pipeline in Danville and Norfolk.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
retailleader.com

HomeGoods Expanding Homesense Spin-off Concept

Homesense is opening a new location in Virginia. The retailer is owned by TJX Companies and is the sister brand to HomeGoods. It recently opened stores in Virginia, Florida and New York. Homesense, the sister brand to HomeGoods, will open a new location in Virginia later this week. The store...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Hampton professor receives grant from NIH to study Alzheimer’s disease. Hampton University, Hampton, VA, School of Pharmacy associate professor Dr. Travonia Brown-Hughes received a $4.8 million grant from The National Institute of Health (NIH) to study Alzheimer’s disease in middle-aged African Americans. As stated in a release, the...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

SeaView Lofts residents still waiting to return home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's been months since residents in Newport News have been able to call SeaView Lofts home. Following a status hearing in Newport News Circuit Court Wednesday, residents will have to wait a bit longer before they can return to the previously-condemned apartment building. Josh David,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

