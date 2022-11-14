Read full article on original website
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the FallL. CaneFlorida State
Publix Opens New Bar in OrlandoBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
themusicuniverse.com
Glorilla announces first-ever headlining tour
Rising Memphis star GloRilla announces her first ever headline tour, Anyway’s, Life’s Great Tour, in support of her debut EP, Anyway, Life’s Great…. Kicking off on January 27th in Charlotte, NC this tour will be an opportunity for fans to experience the EP and Glo’s infectious energy live.
WAVY News 10
‘The Price is Right’ for $200K Virginia Beach winner of new scratch off lottery game
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – On her way out of the BJ’s on East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Maria Pulley noticed the Virginia Lottery machine, stopped and bought two tickets in the new scratcher game, The Price is Right. Pulley, from Virginia Beach, went home, scratched off...
Bright beams of dancing lights over Norfolk spark curiosity
Several viewers contacted WAVY-TV 10 with videos and questions about what they saw in the clouds Tuesday night.
peninsulachronicle.com
Grand Opening Set For Raising Cane’s In Hampton
HAMPTON-A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers new location in Hampton. Raising Cane’s announced earlier this year plans to open two new locations on the Peninsula. The Hampton restaurant is opening at 1044 West Mercury Blvd., in the space where Casual Male XL used to be located.
Al Roker shares successes of Norfolk nonprofit Teens With A Purpose ahead of annual gala
Ahead of this year's "Deep Like The River" Gala, 10 On Your Side caught up with TODAY show weatherman Al Roker.
Carnival to double cruise operations out of Norfolk in 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — In an announcement at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center at Nauticus Monday morning, officials laid out Carnival Cruise Line's plans for Norfolk sailings in 2023 and beyond. The company will double cruise operations out of Norfolk next year, extending sailings to a consecutive six-month...
WAVY News 10
Victim in deadly UVA shooting has ties to Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday night had ties to Virginia Beach. Devin Chandler’s mom and brother live in the resort city. Chandler’s dad was a Naval officer, reaching the rank of lieutenant commander,...
WAVY News 10
Al Roker on Teens With a Purpose
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – NBC Today Show weatherman Al Roker joined us on HRS to discuss Teens With a Purpose and its upcoming Deep Like a River Gala which is Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Chrysler Museum of Art. Find out more at twp-themovement.org.
Norfolk to announce future plans with Carnival Cruise Line
The City of Norfolk and Carnival cruise lines are preparing to make a big announcement Monday. It's expected to have a huge economic impact.
Hundreds of Jeep drivers cruise on the beach for inaugural ‘Jeep Fest’
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the first time, members of the public got to drive their cars on the sand at the Virginia Beach oceanfront for the city’s inaugural Jeep Festival. Event organizer William Younce said they had a big showing of Jeep enthusiasts. “Virginia Beach does not...
Thanksgiving food donations and events
10 On Your Side compiled a list of places you can donate food or receive this holiday season.
Hampton Roads Holiday Guide | 2022
If you are looking for some holiday cheer, take a look at the guide for what festive events are happening around the area.
The Mayflower Marathon is back -- and this year, the need for donations is critical
NORFOLK, Va. — It's that special time of year when communities start pulling together to take care of families that need an extra boost. The Mayflower Marathon Food Drive collects food to fill pantry shelves during the holiday season and money for pantry organizers to buy healthy, fresh produce as the need arises.
Coast Guard rescues stranded crew sailing from Hampton to Antigua
They rescued them from a disabled sailboat Tuesday approximately 218 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
Virginia Business
Lottery Board approves license for Portsmouth casino
The Virginia Lottery Board unanimously approved the casino facility operator’s license for the Rivers Casino Portsmouth Wednesday. It was the second casino operator’s license issued in the state; the first was awarded in April to Bristol’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, which opened a temporary casino in July. Two more proposed casinos are in the pipeline in Danville and Norfolk.
WAVY News 10
Reck on the Road: Williamsburg Courthouse goes green
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In honor of Veterans Day weekend, the James City County and Williamsburg Courthouse was bathed in green light. Find out the reason behind the greening in this week’s Reck on the Road.
retailleader.com
HomeGoods Expanding Homesense Spin-off Concept
Homesense is opening a new location in Virginia. The retailer is owned by TJX Companies and is the sister brand to HomeGoods. It recently opened stores in Virginia, Florida and New York. Homesense, the sister brand to HomeGoods, will open a new location in Virginia later this week. The store...
VB residents share excitement, concerns about Something in the Water festival
It was a full house in Tuesday's city council meeting in Virginia Beach. More than forty speakers signed up to speak during the Something in the Water public comment session.
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Hampton professor receives grant from NIH to study Alzheimer’s disease. Hampton University, Hampton, VA, School of Pharmacy associate professor Dr. Travonia Brown-Hughes received a $4.8 million grant from The National Institute of Health (NIH) to study Alzheimer’s disease in middle-aged African Americans. As stated in a release, the...
SeaView Lofts residents still waiting to return home
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's been months since residents in Newport News have been able to call SeaView Lofts home. Following a status hearing in Newport News Circuit Court Wednesday, residents will have to wait a bit longer before they can return to the previously-condemned apartment building. Josh David,...
