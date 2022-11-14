Read full article on original website
CODE Team arrests drug trafficking suspect in NE Bend; cocaine, guns, cash seized
Central Oregon drug agents arrested a suspected cocaine trafficker in a northeast Bend traffic stop Tuesday evening and conducted a raid on his apartment, turning up a commercial quantity of the drug, along with two pistols, an AR-15 rifle and over $67,000 in cash. The post CODE Team arrests drug trafficking suspect in NE Bend; cocaine, guns, cash seized appeared first on KTVZ.
McMinnville police: Man rolled vehicle into ditch after carjacking
McMinnville police arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly stole a woman's car and attempted to elude officers before rolling the car into a ditch.
Man, 24, faces murder in Vancouver car crash shooting
An arrest has been made related to a shooting that occurred in Vancouver on Nov. 6, the Vancouver Police Department reported.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Infant drowns in hotel bathtub, father arrested
RICHLAND, Washington – An Oregon man was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old son drowned in a hotel bathtub last month in Richland. On Friday, Oct. 28, medics from the Richland Fire Department and officers from the Richland Police Department were dispatched to the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 1370 Tapteal Drive, for a possible bathtub drowning of a child.
Man attacked DoorDash driver with lit blowtorch, prosecutors say
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon man was sentenced to spend more than six years in jail after prosecutors said he tried to steal a car using a lit blowtorch. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said in a news release that Michael Scott Walton was sentenced to 80 months in prison for attempted robbery and attempted assault.
kptv.com
Attempted murder suspect found driving stolen car in Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department has arrested a suspect in a stabbing investigation after they were found driving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday. According to the Salem P.D., officers were dispatched Nov. 5 to a bar parking lot in the 4900 block of Commercial ST SE. Arriving officers found a 27-year-old male who told police he and a friend were sleeping inside of his car when he woke up to a man stabbing him.
kptv.com
Man sentenced to prison for SE Portland blowtorch attack
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A man who attacked and attempted to rob a Portland DoorDash driver with a blowtorch has been sentenced to prison less than a month after the assault, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s Office said the incident happened Oct....
Jury convicts Federico
Former Woodburn High School teacher, football coach sentenced to 30 months for sexual abuseFormer Woodburn High School football coach Nicholas Federico was sentenced on Tuesday in connection with charges of sexual abuse dating back to the coach's October 2019 arrest. A jury found Federico guilty of 8 counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of luring a minor, one of the latter charges dates back to July 2015, according to a Marion County Circuit Court file. Federico, 41, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and is required to register as a sex offender. A D V E R...
KATU.com
Vancouver police make arrest in deadly drive-by shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old in the death of a man. Police were called to the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 6. There they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a 26-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.
Search suspended for ‘armed, dangerous’ felon near Rainier
A manhunt for "a wanted felon" was suspended after about 7 hours in an area west of Rainier the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.
kptv.com
DoorDash driver recounts attack with blowtorch; attacker sentenced to 80 months in prison
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local DoorDash driver said it’s a miracle he’s alive after a scary confrontation during a late-night delivery in southeast Portland. The attacker will now spend years in prison for attempted robbery. And the weapon of choice might surprise you. The victim tells FOX...
kptv.com
Linn County deputies seek person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. Billy Raymond Edge, 32, has multiple warrants for his arrest and is the suspect in numerous, recent stolen vehicle investigations. The sheriff’s office said he is also suspected of eluding deputies in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
Bullets hit McMinnville High School in early morning shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting near McMinnville High School early Wednesday morning.
Shooting homicides in Portland surpass 2021 total
Statistics from the Portland Police Bureau said there have been nearly 1200 shootings this year, injuring 344 people.
Portland police: Accused arsonist wanted on felony warrant
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are searching for an accused arson suspect who they say failed to turn himself in and now has a felony warrant. Jarrid Bailey Huber, 23, was on pretrial release in the case of a first-degree arson stemming from a May 25, 2021 declared riot, according to court documents. According […]
oregontoday.net
Oregon Dump Truck & Concrete Company Owner Pleads Guilty, Nov. 16
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—The former owner and general manager of dump truck hauling and concrete companies based in Damascus, Oregon pleaded guilty today to willfully failing to pay employment taxes despite withholding them from employee paychecks. Rebekah Joy Williams, 44, a resident of Damascus, pleaded guilty to one count of failing to pay over employment taxes. According to court documents, until the third and fourth quarters of 2017, Williams owned and operated Anbasa Transport LLC and Kelaye Conrete LLC, commercial dump truck hauling and concrete companies registered in Oregon that formerly operated in both Oregon and Washington State. As the sole owner and general manager of both companies, Williams was responsible for collecting, accounting for, and paying federal income, Medicare, and Social Security taxes (also known as FICA taxes) on behalf of her employees. Over at least a three-year period, from 2015-2017, Williams withheld these taxes from her employees’ paychecks and provided them with paystubs reflecting the withholdings. Despite doing so, IRS records showed that Williams made no payroll tax payments on behalf of either company from the third quarter of 2015 through the fourth quarter of 2017. In total, Williams failed to pay approximately $112,257 in employment taxes to the IRS. On October 19, 2021, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a 19-count indictment charging Williams with willfully failing to collect or pay over employment taxes. Williams faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or twice her gross gains resulting from the offense, and three years of supervised release. She will be sentenced on February 14, 2023, by U.S. District Court Judge Karin J. Immergut. As part of her plea agreement, Williams has agreed to pay $725,492 in restitution to the IRS. This case was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation. It was prosecuted by Claire M. Fay, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
Portland shootout survivor calls for hate crime charges against Mary’s Club bouncer who opened fire
Lawyers for a Portland man who was wounded during a shootout that left another man dead are pressing the district attorney to file hate crime charges against the strip club bouncer who shot both men. A Multnomah County grand jury in August found no criminal wrongdoing after security guard Jascha...
kptv.com
Vancouver man arrested after refusing to stop for sergeant
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening after he refused to stop for a Clark County sergeant who was attempting to pull him over. The sergeant attempted to stop a white Mazda pickup at about 6:48 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast 119th Street and Northeast 117th Avenue. The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jason Tester, of Vancouver, was seen speeding 24 mph over the posted speed limit.
Drive-by shooting wounds Jefferson HS student
A drive-by shooting wounded a Jefferson High School student Monday afternoon in North Portland, police said.
Killer Army vet charged in 1974 double murder of Oregon teens
ALOHA, Ore. — An Oregon Army veteran who spent more than a decade behind bars for killing his commanding officer 46 years ago is now charged with gunning down two high school students as they worked on a car’s engine in 1974. Steven Paul Criss, 65, of Aloha,...
